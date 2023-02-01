Read full article on original website
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close the loophole. Starting during the...
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
WMDT.com
MD Gov. wants $15 minimum wage sooner, business community calls proposal “anti-business”
MARYLAND – Governor Wes Moore is urging that by October, rather than 2025 minimum wage be raised to $15 an hour. More money sounds like a good thing right? But some economists say not so fast. “This makes Maryland anti-competitive and anti-business and this is not what our new governor said he wants,” Chambers says.
Wbaltv.com
Bill would create task force to investigate why Maryland hospital ER wait times are so long
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland Senate bill would create a task force to diagnose what's causing long wait times at hospital emergency departments and make recommendations to resolve it. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Maryland has ranked last with the longest average wait times in...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
washingtoninformer.com
Maryland Gov. Moore Announces Additional, Barrier-Breaking Cabinet Picks
Earlier this week, Gov. Wes Moore announced several additional Cabinet picks who will be leading state agencies. The Cabinet picks, along with most commission appointees, require approval in the State Senate. Several of these picks will be the first African Americans to serve in their position, including the Secretaries of Environment, Veterans Affairs and Commerce.
WMDT.com
Eastern Shore lawmakers react to Gov. Moore’s State of the State address
MARYLAND – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivering his first State of the State address Wednesday; just two weeks after being sworn into office. Eastern Shore lawmakers say they’re eager to see where the new governor will take the state. Service and Unity. A theme of service and unity...
Maryland state legislators push back on less restrictive federal gun regulations
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland gun laws could get a little tougher depending on a bill in Annapolis. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that you do not need a “good and substantial reason” to carry a concealed weapon, but gun control advocates in the Maryland General Assembly are proposing limits on just […]
baltimorebrew.com
Struggling to get by while battling bureaucracy, Baltimore benefits theft victim gets good news
Maryland officials restored some of Damon Minor’s benefits after he filed an appeal and a story appeared about his case. But many others aren’t so lucky. Damon Minor, a disabled former ironworker whose December food and disability benefits were stolen by hackers, was getting desperate. He had reported...
Gov. Wes Moore proposes service year for high school graduates
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor revealed a plan that would let high school graduates opt to take a year off before college or starting their careers to serve their communities. Gov. Wes Moore says it will make Maryland the only state in the country offering the option. Moore...
Lawmakers call for new legislation to get all Marylanders health care coverage
Health care for all, that's the goal of a new legislative package some Maryland lawmakers are calling for.
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
etxview.com
Watermen form Shore-wide caucus
EASTON — With the appointment of a well-known environmental leader to the top natural resources position in Annapolis, Eastern Shore watermen decided it’s time to gear up to defend their livelihoods. About 50 commercial fishermen, along with a handful of local lawmakers, formed the nucleus of the new...
WTOP
How a Va. Department of Education error may impact school systems’ ability to hire
Virginia’s second-largest school system may cut down on its hiring for certain positions in the aftermath of a Virginia Department of Education error that left school systems with less funding than anticipated in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. At a board meeting Wednesday night, John Wallingford, chief financial officer...
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores
A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
wypr.org
Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program launched six months ago. How is the money being spent?
Baltimore is six months into its test of offering a guaranteed income. Two hundred young parents who live in the city receive $1,000 a month, no strings. How are they spending this money?. We speak with Tonaeya Moore, the senior policy manager for the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a non-profit...
WTOP
After Memphis police beating, ACLU calls for disbanding DC police gun unit
After members of a specialized policing unit were charged in the death of a man in Memphis, Tennessee, there is a call for a specialized policing unit in D.C. to be disbanded. It comes from the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. which said the D.C. police department’s Gun Recovery Unit, or GRU, disproportionality targets and “continues to traumatize Black communities” in the nation’s capital.
