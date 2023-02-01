ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close the loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore

I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
MARYLAND STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Maryland Gov. Moore Announces Additional, Barrier-Breaking Cabinet Picks

Earlier this week, Gov. Wes Moore announced several additional Cabinet picks who will be leading state agencies. The Cabinet picks, along with most commission appointees, require approval in the State Senate. Several of these picks will be the first African Americans to serve in their position, including the Secretaries of Environment, Veterans Affairs and Commerce.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
etxview.com

Watermen form Shore-wide caucus

EASTON — With the appointment of a well-known environmental leader to the top natural resources position in Annapolis, Eastern Shore watermen decided it’s time to gear up to defend their livelihoods. About 50 commercial fishermen, along with a handful of local lawmakers, formed the nucleus of the new...
EASTON, MD
wasteadvantagemag.com

Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores

A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

After Memphis police beating, ACLU calls for disbanding DC police gun unit

After members of a specialized policing unit were charged in the death of a man in Memphis, Tennessee, there is a call for a specialized policing unit in D.C. to be disbanded. It comes from the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. which said the D.C. police department’s Gun Recovery Unit, or GRU, disproportionality targets and “continues to traumatize Black communities” in the nation’s capital.
MEMPHIS, TN

