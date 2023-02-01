ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Boys basketball: Buckman brothers score 24 points apiece to help Cambridge edge Poynette 71-66

Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Sz91_0kYF4kiT00

POYNETTE — The Cambridge boys basketball team got past Poynette with a 71-66 victory in a Capitol Conference crossover game on Tuesday at Poynette High School.

To withstand a 34-point performance from the Pumas’ Aiden Klosky, the Blue Jays were powered by 48 combined points from Nick Buckman and Matt Buckman.

Nick Buckman, a senior, scored a career-high 24 points, including 13 in the first half. Sophomore Matt Buckman also finished with 24 points. Junior Devin Schuchart scored all of his 10 points in the second half for the Blue Jays (9-8), who host New Glarus on Friday.

CAMBRIDGE 71, POYNETTE 66

Cambridge 34 37 — 71

Poynette 37 29 — 66

Cambridge (fg ftm tp) — N. Buckman 8 6 24, Holzhueter 2 3 8, Horton 1 2 5, M. Buckman 9 5 24, Kozler 1 0 2, Schuchart 3 2 10. Totals 24 18 73.

Poynette — Hanson 3 2 9, Colstad 5 0 13, Klosky 13 5 34, Freimuth 1 0 3, Hackbart 2 2 7. Totals 24 9 66.

3-point field goals — C 7 (Schuchart 2, N. Buckman 2, Holzhueter, Horton, M. Buckman), P 9 (Klosky 3, Colstad 3, Hanson, Freimuth, Hackbart). Missed free throws — P 2, C 5.

Total fouls — C 12, P 19.

Fouled out — P (Hanson, Colstad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin football lands exciting 2024 commitment

Wisconsin football grew its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday with the commitment of three-star tight end Rob Booker II. Booker announced his commitment on Twitter. Home grown! Let’s do this thing Badger nation!!!!🦡👐❤️ #Committed @CoachFick @GinoGuidugli @CoachPhilLongo @RealMikeMurph https://t.co/eb5MnrI43Z.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison East vs LaFollette basketball game postponed over safety concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A disturbance in the parking lot of Madison LaFollette High School has prompted the postponement of the school’s basketball game against Madison East High School. According to a Madison Police Department incident report, a teenager displayed a gun during the lunch-time altercation involving around a...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
KEWASKUM, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington Area Schools threat suspect previously expelled: complaint

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Kyle Johnson, 28, of Burlington, is charged in connection with a threat involving Burlington Area Schools posted to social media on Jan. 30. Prosecutors say he was expelled from the district 10 years ago. Johnson faces a felony charge of terrorist threats, along with two misdemeanors --...
BURLINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man gets 3+ years in prison for having a ‘large revolver’ in a school zone

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Department of Justice announced that a Wisconsin man will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday. The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, stated that 38-year-old David Barber, from Beloit, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing intoxicated homicide charge after woman dies from shooting incident

WYOMING, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southwest Wisconsin is facing a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon after a woman died in a shooting incident. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, on January 25 around 8:45 p.m., a call came in about a possible shooting at the 4300 block of Percussion Rock Road. A woman was sent to a local hospital.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
314
Followers
666
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy