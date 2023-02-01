Boys basketball: Buckman brothers score 24 points apiece to help Cambridge edge Poynette 71-66

POYNETTE — The Cambridge boys basketball team got past Poynette with a 71-66 victory in a Capitol Conference crossover game on Tuesday at Poynette High School.

To withstand a 34-point performance from the Pumas’ Aiden Klosky, the Blue Jays were powered by 48 combined points from Nick Buckman and Matt Buckman.

Nick Buckman, a senior, scored a career-high 24 points, including 13 in the first half. Sophomore Matt Buckman also finished with 24 points. Junior Devin Schuchart scored all of his 10 points in the second half for the Blue Jays (9-8), who host New Glarus on Friday.

CAMBRIDGE 71, POYNETTE 66

Cambridge 34 37 — 71

Poynette 37 29 — 66

Cambridge (fg ftm tp) — N. Buckman 8 6 24, Holzhueter 2 3 8, Horton 1 2 5, M. Buckman 9 5 24, Kozler 1 0 2, Schuchart 3 2 10. Totals 24 18 73.

Poynette — Hanson 3 2 9, Colstad 5 0 13, Klosky 13 5 34, Freimuth 1 0 3, Hackbart 2 2 7. Totals 24 9 66.

3-point field goals — C 7 (Schuchart 2, N. Buckman 2, Holzhueter, Horton, M. Buckman), P 9 (Klosky 3, Colstad 3, Hanson, Freimuth, Hackbart). Missed free throws — P 2, C 5.

Total fouls — C 12, P 19.

Fouled out — P (Hanson, Colstad).