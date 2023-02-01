Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Metro News
Morgantown’s Irene Riggs claims female McCoy Award for second straight year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following another standout running season Morgantown High’s Irene Riggs has been awarded a second straight McCoy Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The McCoy Award is given to the top male and female track athletes each year. Riggs became the first-ever Mohigan to...
Metro News
WVU, Marshall make budget presentations in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of WVU and Marshall made budget presentations before the state Senate Finance Committee on Thursday afternoon. Both schools described a rapidly changing post-pandemic environment that makes state funding very important to their budgets. The legislature approved $16.6 million for WVU and $9.7 million for MU.
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!
Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
Metro News
3 Guys Before The Game – Frog Kicked & Oklahoma Preview (Episode 439)
The Mountaineer basketball team again finds itself in a precarious position. Tuesday’s loss to No. 15 TCU makes Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma extremely important for WVU and its postseason chances. The Sooners romped over No. 2 Alabama last Saturday, but suffered a double-digit loss to rival Oklahoma...
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
wchstv.com
WVU football schedule for 2023 announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six home football games, including the Backyard Brawl matchup against rival Pitt, are on West Virginia University’s football schedule in 2023. The Sept. 16 contest with Pitt, the longest-running series in WVU history, marks the first time the two schools have played in Morgantown since 2011, according to a news release from the university.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
Metro News
West Virginia falls short at No. 15 TCU, 76-72
Thirteen days after West Virginia’s pressure and physicality bothered TCU during a nine-point win for the Mountaineers, the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs handled both in far better fashion Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena. In turn, TCU produced 48 paint points and earned a season split of the series, holding off...
Metro News
With Smith set to return, Mountaineers brace for matchup with No. 24 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Winners of five of its last six games, West Virginia’s recent success will be challenged in a big way Wednesday night as the Mountaineers welcome No. 24 Texas to the WVU Coliseum for a 7 p.m. affair. The contest, which can be seen on Big...
WTRF
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past...
Metro News
Mountaineers unable to muster enough offense in 69-56 loss to No. 24 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia never led in Wednesday’s matchup with No. 24 Texas at the WVU Coliseum. Still, despite sputtering offensively for much of the contest, the Mountaineers stuck with the Longhorns and trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter and five with inside 5 minutes to play.
These are the best spooky places to visit, according to WV Tourism
January 31 is National Plan for Vacation Day, and what better trip than visiting all the spookiest spots in West Virginia?
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
Metro News
French Creek Freddie says early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — Although the nationally noted groundhog Punxsutawney Phil offered a prediction of an early spring when he made his annual appearance in Pennsylvania Thursday morning, West Virginia’s official groundhog offered a competing theory. “Freddie came out and didn’t see his shadow, so we get an...
Metro News
Tucker County stands tall in 64-34 victory over East Hardy
HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Back on December 8, Tucker County’s girls basketball team opened its regular season at East Hardy. The Mountain Lions claimed a 47-35 victory in what was the Cougars’ fourth game and first loss, though TCHS head coach Dave Hemlick didn’t feel as though his team executed the way it should have against East Hardy’s 2-3 zone.
