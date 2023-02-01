ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro News

WVU, Marshall make budget presentations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of WVU and Marshall made budget presentations before the state Senate Finance Committee on Thursday afternoon. Both schools described a rapidly changing post-pandemic environment that makes state funding very important to their budgets. The legislature approved $16.6 million for WVU and $9.7 million for MU.
CHARLESTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED

Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!

Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

3 Guys Before The Game – Frog Kicked & Oklahoma Preview (Episode 439)

The Mountaineer basketball team again finds itself in a precarious position. Tuesday’s loss to No. 15 TCU makes Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma extremely important for WVU and its postseason chances. The Sooners romped over No. 2 Alabama last Saturday, but suffered a double-digit loss to rival Oklahoma...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

WVU football schedule for 2023 announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six home football games, including the Backyard Brawl matchup against rival Pitt, are on West Virginia University’s football schedule in 2023. The Sept. 16 contest with Pitt, the longest-running series in WVU history, marks the first time the two schools have played in Morgantown since 2011, according to a news release from the university.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79

Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

West Virginia falls short at No. 15 TCU, 76-72

Thirteen days after West Virginia’s pressure and physicality bothered TCU during a nine-point win for the Mountaineers, the 15th-ranked Horned Frogs handled both in far better fashion Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena. In turn, TCU produced 48 paint points and earned a season split of the series, holding off...
FORT WORTH, TX
Metro News

Mountaineers unable to muster enough offense in 69-56 loss to No. 24 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia never led in Wednesday’s matchup with No. 24 Texas at the WVU Coliseum. Still, despite sputtering offensively for much of the contest, the Mountaineers stuck with the Longhorns and trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter and five with inside 5 minutes to play.
AUSTIN, TX
Metro News

French Creek Freddie says early spring

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — Although the nationally noted groundhog Punxsutawney Phil offered a prediction of an early spring when he made his annual appearance in Pennsylvania Thursday morning, West Virginia’s official groundhog offered a competing theory. “Freddie came out and didn’t see his shadow, so we get an...
FRENCH CREEK, WV
Metro News

Tucker County stands tall in 64-34 victory over East Hardy

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Back on December 8, Tucker County’s girls basketball team opened its regular season at East Hardy. The Mountain Lions claimed a 47-35 victory in what was the Cougars’ fourth game and first loss, though TCHS head coach Dave Hemlick didn’t feel as though his team executed the way it should have against East Hardy’s 2-3 zone.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV

