Charlotte, NC

Frank Reich establishing stability as head coach

By Grace Grill
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Frank Reich is the first offensively-minded coach the Panthers have hired, which was intentional.

While the run game has been a strength for Carolina, the quarterback position has been challenging.

With Reich being a former quarterback, the Panthers are hoping he can establish stability in that position.

