Frank Reich establishing stability as head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Frank Reich is the first offensively-minded coach the Panthers have hired, which was intentional.

While the run game has been a strength for Carolina, the quarterback position has been challenging.

With Reich being a former quarterback, the Panthers are hoping he can establish stability in that position.

FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.