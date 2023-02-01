Frank Reich establishing stability as head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Frank Reich is the first offensively-minded coach the Panthers have hired, which was intentional.Frank Reich introduced as Panthers’ head coach
While the run game has been a strength for Carolina, the quarterback position has been challenging.
With Reich being a former quarterback, the Panthers are hoping he can establish stability in that position.
FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0