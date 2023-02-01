ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Responds To Biden's Threat To Ban Gas Stoves With New Fundraising Merch - 'Don't Tread on Florida' Aprons

DeSantis protecting Florida's freedom to cook on gas?. In one of the more eye-catching news events of the year so-far, President Biden made a statement in early January that prompted outrage from various Republican politicians and conservative pundits, that his administration was considering a possible ban on the sale of gas stoves.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Ron DeSantis “Lacks the National Appeal or Charisma” To Become President, Say Republican Donors

"They like him because they don't know him" say critics. In recent weeks there have been numerous indications that Ron DeSantis could be the factored Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He leads the one-term former president Donald Trump in one opinion poll after another, and numerous politicians in the GOP and conservative news media outlets have deserted Trump in favor of the Florida Governor.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Gears Up for 2024 Reelection Bid

With pundits making him the early favorite, this week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., ramped up operations to run for a second term. The Cook Report released its early forecast of the 2024 Senate races and deemed Florida “likely Republican.”. Amy Walter from the Cook Report appeared on the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis activates national guard after ‘alarming influx of migrants’ in Florida Keys

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to activate the state’s national guard to respond to what his office called an “alarming influx” of migrants fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations.His order also directs state law enforcement agencies to support local governments responding to what Mr DeSantis called President Joe Biden’s “lawless immigration policies” that “continue unabated” and overburden resource-strapped municipalities.The order comes one day after the White House announced that migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who cross the US-Mexico border with out legal permission will be immediately expelled, following a similar policy for Venezuelans.Mr DeSantis –...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy