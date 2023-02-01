Read full article on original website
Related
Casey DeSantis appeared to channel Jackie Kennedy's and Melania Trump's style at Ron DeSantis' second inauguration as Florida governor
At Ron DeSantis' second Florida inauguration, his wife, Casey DeSantis, wore a green dress similar to outfits that Jackie Kennedy and Melania Trump have worn.
Ron DeSantis, Defender of Black History | Opinion
Far-left activist academics have anointed themselves with the authority to define "Black."
US Rep. Frost calls on Florida Senate to hold DeSantis accountable in Warren suspension
Florida's youngest U.S. Representative, Maxwell Frost, is urging state senators to act against what he calls an abuse of power by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
GOP members brand Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a 'paper tiger' who could 'screw up or fade'
Republicans considering a presidential bid are holding off from making official announcements to see if Ron DeSantis makes a critical misstep, their advisors say.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida
Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Ron DeSantis Responds To Biden's Threat To Ban Gas Stoves With New Fundraising Merch - 'Don't Tread on Florida' Aprons
DeSantis protecting Florida's freedom to cook on gas?. In one of the more eye-catching news events of the year so-far, President Biden made a statement in early January that prompted outrage from various Republican politicians and conservative pundits, that his administration was considering a possible ban on the sale of gas stoves.
Help wanted: In a slap to Trump, Michigan lawmakers come knocking on DeSantis’ door | Opinion
Republican leaders from the Great Lakes State decide Donald Trump looks like a loser in 2024, the Editorial Board writes.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Florida’s Ron DeSantis “Lacks the National Appeal or Charisma” To Become President, Say Republican Donors
"They like him because they don't know him" say critics. In recent weeks there have been numerous indications that Ron DeSantis could be the factored Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He leads the one-term former president Donald Trump in one opinion poll after another, and numerous politicians in the GOP and conservative news media outlets have deserted Trump in favor of the Florida Governor.
White House continues attacks on DeSantis’ migrant response in Florida
During a Friday White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him of improperly deploying the Coast Guard as a political stunt to respond to migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Rick Scott Gears Up for 2024 Reelection Bid
With pundits making him the early favorite, this week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., ramped up operations to run for a second term. The Cook Report released its early forecast of the 2024 Senate races and deemed Florida “likely Republican.”. Amy Walter from the Cook Report appeared on the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
Ron DeSantis activates national guard after ‘alarming influx of migrants’ in Florida Keys
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to activate the state’s national guard to respond to what his office called an “alarming influx” of migrants fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations.His order also directs state law enforcement agencies to support local governments responding to what Mr DeSantis called President Joe Biden’s “lawless immigration policies” that “continue unabated” and overburden resource-strapped municipalities.The order comes one day after the White House announced that migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who cross the US-Mexico border with out legal permission will be immediately expelled, following a similar policy for Venezuelans.Mr DeSantis –...
Elon Musk meets with GOP leaders, including McCarthy, at U.S. Capitol
Elon Musk met with several GOP congressional leaders this week, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Driving the news: Twitter majority owner Musk tweeted Thursday evening that he met with McCarthy to "discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties."
Comments / 0