Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Killen Volunteer Fire Department announces fundraiser for new sonar equipment
The Killen Volunteer Fire Department is asking for the community's help to raise funds for new sonar equipment. Brandon Speth, a Killen volunteer firefighter, said the new unit would replace the 14-year-old sonar they currently have and help them perform more quickly on calls. "The newer technology has a lot...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith arrested, accused of Walmart shoplifting
Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday on a shoplifting charge. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to Walmart at 6140 University Drive shortly before 1 p.m. on an unrelated call. Officers were told about a suspected shoplifter, and Keith...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
WAAY-TV
Limestone County sheriff seeking Madison armed robbery suspect
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an armed robbery suspect. The suspect - a white male with a goatee wearing a hat, Under Armour hoodie, tan pants and Nike shoes - entered a business in the 30,000 block of Highway 72 in Madison about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19.
WAAY-TV
Mac McCutcheon appointed Madison County Commission chairman
Mac McCutcheon has been appointed the new chairman of the Madison County Commission. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made the appointment on Tuesday. McCutcheon, the former Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, replaces Dale Strong. Strong was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives last year for a term that began in January.
WAAY-TV
Madison, Huntsville agencies respond to fuel spill that flowed into pond near Hexagon
Cleanup crews were still on the scene of a fuel spill Thursday afternoon that had mixed with rainwater to flow into a nearby pond. Madison Fire & Rescue said its crews were called out for a possible chemical spill just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Intergraph Way. It was determined the chemical in question was diesel fuel that had leaked from an external tank at a business on Lime Quarry Road and ended up in the pond by Hexagon.
WAAY-TV
Black History Month: The Historic Lowry House
This Black History Month, two individuals often celebrated as a Huntsville historian and a proud preservationist are going the extra mile to shine a light on a special place in the Rocket City. It’s a place where people of African descent sought safety as they escaped the bondage of slavery.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children unveils newly renovated pediatrics unit
The pediatrics floor of Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children has a new look after months of renovation, all thanks to a local donation. Hospitals can be frightening for young children and their parents. So, with the help of a $500,000 donation from Hometown Lenders, a Huntsville mortgage company, the hospital created a calming, ocean-themed environment to take some of the stress out of their patients' stays.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police charge man with stealing from government building
A man faces multiple charges after police say he stole from the Florence/Lauderdale County Government Building. Florence Police Department officers responded to the facility Tuesday after receiving a call about a burglary. A review of surveillance footage led them to identify Jose Maurice Towns as a suspect. Police said they...
WAAY-TV
Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes
Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmates escape work release with help of former employee
A former Lauderdale County work release employee faces charges after she allegedly aided the escape of three inmates in the program. Court documents show that employee is 35-year-old Brittney Lashay Shipley. She is charged with three counts of permitting or aiding escape. The escape took place about 11:45 p.m. Jan....
WAAY-TV
Florence Police charge homeless man with attack on victim in wheelchair
A suspect in the beating of a homeless man in a wheelchair in Florence is now in custody. Maroland Haskins struck the man in the head, causing him to fall out of his wheelchair on Jan. 10 at the pavilion on North Court Street near Rosie’s Restaurant, according to the Florence Police Department.
WAAY-TV
Former Morgan County sheriff's deputy charged with illegal use of position
A Trinity man has been charged with using his official position for personal gain in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the charge stems from 2018, when David O'Neal Allen was a deputy with the sheriff's office. In early 2019, "discrepancies were discovered" and information was submitted to the Alabama Ethics Commission.
WAAY-TV
Albertville man identified as victim of fatal Tuesday crash in Marshall County
An Albertville man has been identified as the lone fatality in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Marshall County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 34-year-old Arturo F. Orozco was driving a 2006 Honda Civic that collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck. The crash happened about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale Co. work release employee accused of aiding in escape
An informant reported the custodian was paid to let the inmates leave, but she's denied the allegation. Lauderdale County inmates escape work release with help of former employee. Court documents show that employee is 35-year-old Brittney Lashay Shipley. She is charged with three counts of permitting or aiding escape.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Utilities worker injured by shock while on the job
A Huntsville Utilities worker was taken to the hospital after being shocked while on the job Thursday morning, police said. This happened on Garth Road about 9 a.m. Friday. Huntsville Police said the worker's injuries were not life-threatening.
WAAY-TV
Driver making a splash: Van ends up in Big Spring Park pond
A 91-year-old man is shaken up after Huntsville Police say he mistook a pond for a parking lot and drove into it. It happened about 9 a.m. Thursday in Big Spring Park. The man was able to escape and is not hurt.
WAAY-TV
Autopsy reveals Madison County mom’s cause of death after sons found dead with husband
An autopsy has determined the cause of death of a Madison County mother. Jennifer Lepore died from blunt force trauma, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The body of the 43-year-old mother of two was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. The next day, police in...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County Schools announces delayed start for Friday
For the third day in a row, winter weather has prompted a delayed start for Lauderdale County Schools. The school system announced it would wait until 10:30 a.m. Friday to start classes due to the below-freezing temperatures and potential for black ice expected in the county. Bus routes will remain...
WAAY-TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lauderdale, Limestone counties
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lauderdale and Limestone counties. It's in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday and also includes Lincoln and Moore counties in Tennessee. WHAT...Freezing rain with additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale and Limestone counties. In...
Comments / 0