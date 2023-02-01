Read full article on original website
Kingsford tops Negaunee in ‘Pink the Rink’ hockey game
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The rink was pink Thursday night for the Kingsford Hockey game against Negaunee. Not only was hockey being played between the Flivvers and Miners but there was a fundraising effort held to raise proceeds to support the cancer program at the Marshfield Medical Center- Dickinson in relationship with the Dickinson Hospitals Foundation.
WE ARE ALL ESKYMOS: Thousands Raised To Help Weaver Kids
The effort to help the Escanaba Eskymos and the Weaver family continued in gyms across the Upper Peninsula Tuesday night. The proceeds of these fundraisers will help to support the Weaver kids (Noah, Lukas, and Sophie), as they deal with the loss of their parents, Tara and Jerry. in last Friday’s traffic crash in eastern Delta County.
NMU Football Signs 12 on National Signing Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. – On National Signing Day 2023, the Northern Michigan University football team has added 12 individuals to National Letters of Intent. The newcomers make up the first incoming class for the new Green and Gold regime under first-year head coach Shane Richardson and company. The 12 signees...
Bay College and LSSU collaborate for Special Olympics fundraiser
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Two schools are coming together to show some love to Special Olympics athletes in the Upper Peninsula. The Bay College and LSSU Regional Center chapter of Business Professionals of America (BPA) are continuing the “Chain of Love” fundraiser which raises money for the Local Area 1 Special Olympics.
Hundreds gather for Weaver visitation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Escanaba continued to come together Thursday during a difficult time. Hundreds of friends and family of Jerry and Tara Weaver gathered outside Crawford Funeral Home in Escanaba. The couple, both 47, were killed in a car crash last Friday on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game.
Rage room to open in Marquette this spring
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A rage room is coming to Marquette. It’s called Rampage Room and it’s set to open in the Westwood Mall this spring. Rage rooms are places people go to destroy things to let off steam. There will be blunt objects such as bats and hammers to destroy things like plates, glasses, and printers.
U.P. luge team competes in World Cup
Deutschnofen, Italy (WJMN) – The US Natural Track Luge Team is midway through its schedule, in this year’s World Cup competition. Our Team USA hails from Lucy Hill in Negaunee, the only Natural Track Luge run in the country. Local 3 had a chance to talk with the entire team after a long day of training. Senior team member Zane Farnsworth is seeing some good overall times.
Escanaba High School copes with grief
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The tragic death of Tara and Gerald Weaver last Friday in a sudden car crash while en route to an Escanaba Basketball game has impacted the community as well as the High school where 2 of their surviving children still attend. This a story of healing, empathy, and generosity.
First day of school for NMU’s new president
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University President Dr. Brock Tessman gave an online address on Wednesday, greeting faculty, staff, and the student body, as well as the community in general. Tessman wasted no time in getting out and meeting with students. His first day on the job included a stop at a business department social, where he gave a short address, then mingled with everyone and spoke to many students and faculty. Dr. Stacy Braun-Davis, had a most favorable first impression.
Frankenmuth QB follows father’s footsteps to Northern Michigan University
Aidan Hoard knows his name precedes him. But he was born a Wildcat, so a Wildcat he remains. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Northern Michigan Pulls Together To Support Grieving Escanaba
Photos courtesy of Lucky Shot Photography in Harbor Springs, and the Forest Park and Iron Mountain Schools. Other photos, videos by RRN News. It was an Orange and Black night in gyms around much of northern Michigan Monday night as teams near and far showed support for the Escanaba Eskymos in the wake of last Friday’s traffic crash that claimed the lives of Tara and Jerry Weaver.
This $5M U.P. Home Has a 52′ Skywalk Overlooking Beautiful Lake Superior
Located between Munising and Marquette is where you'll find one of Michigan's most unique-looking homes. This 10,000-square-foot home in Au Train towers 50 feet above Lake Superior. With its 52' skywalk, you'll get the most incredible panoramic views of Michigan's greatest lake. The skywalk sits between two sections of the home.
Michigan Veteran Homes searching for volunteers for ‘No Member Dies Alone’ program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) announced it is seeking volunteers to be a part of the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette, as well as its other locations in Grand Rapids and Chesterfield Township. The program seeks...
Mackinac Island students show support for Escanaba family
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mackinac Island School community has put together donations in support of the Weaver Family. On Tuesday, students and staff wore Orange for Escanaba. The school is also collecting donations and gift cards. "This was definitely initiated by the students," said superintendent Amy Peterson. "I...
Krist Oil to donate 5 cents per gallon of gas to Escanaba family
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - All Upper Peninsula of Michigan Krist Oil locations will be donating 5 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline (87 Octane) sold on Feb. 3, 2023 to the Weaver family. Tara and Gerald Weaver, residents of Escanaba, MI were taken too soon from their family...
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
‘We’re a family’: Escanaba and beyond come together to support the Weavers
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is coming together in a time of need and showing the U.P. really is someplace special. An outpouring of support from everyone -- when the community needs it most. “We’re in such a small town but we’re a family, too. So, it’s so nice to...
Local Schools Show Support to Escanaba Family After Tragic Death of Parents
Upper Peninsula, Tip of the Mitt Schools Show Support to Escanaba Family After Tragic Death of Parents. There was a big show of support Wednesday night for an Escanaba family that lost their parents in a tragic car crash last week. Gerald and Tara Weaver were traveling on US-2 in...
Bay College announces Winter/Spring concert series
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – With temperatures below zero across much of the U.P. this week, you might be looking for something to do indoors. Bay College announced its Winter/Spring 2023 concert series, which offers a little something for everyone. Below are the listings and details about the performers, courtesy...
Why Are People In Michigan Changing Their Facebook Profile Picture To This?
This morning, my co-host Laura and I both noticed that a co-worker had changed her profile picture on Facebook to this photo:. It appears to be the letter "E" with the Upper Penisula going through it and two white wings, one in the upper left and the other in the bottom right of the "E".
