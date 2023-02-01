ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio

The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints part ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard

The New Orleans Saints “parted ways” with Kris Richard on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. It’s a puzzling decision that leaves the team without its secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator, who had shared that time with defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen last year. How did the Saints go from valuing Richard and Nielsen so strongly to name them co-coordinators to moving on from both of them in the space of a year?
ATLANTA, LA
Tri-City Herald

Report Links 3 Coaches to Sean Payton’s New Broncos Coaching Staff

Now that the Denver Broncos landed Sean Payton, all eyes have turned to how the head coach will set about building his staff. With Vic Fangio officially out of the mix, we know that Payton has been talking to Ejiro Evero about possibly returning as Broncos defensive coordinator. Evero is...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Target Cornerback Help Early

It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup. Over the last week, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez has become a popular pick for the Detroit Lions at both No. 6 and No. 18 overall. Let’s explore now who the draft pundits believe Brad Holmes and the Lions are...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Chris Harris has Bears coaching 'opportunity'

Chris Harris, a former Bears player and coach, has the "opportunity" to become the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The report is head-scratching, considering a separate report from Tom Pelissero read the Tennessee Titans planned to hire Harris to become their cornerback coach and passing game coordinator.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Pittman Looking to NFL Model to fill Out Hogs’ Scholarship Roster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman isn't trying to fill needs after the second signing day Wednesday. He's almost at the maximum number. "There's 85 scholarships and we're at 76," he said Wednesday. "Once you get to 76, if you look at it as an NFL pattern, they're at 53 and they seem to be able to get pretty good players out there. So, I think right now would be the best players available."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Might’ve Found Their Next Linebacker in Alabama

MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at linebacker. 2019 first-round pick Devin Bush and fellow starter Robert Spillane set to hit free agency this offseason, there is little in the way of a backup plan at that position. There will be other big free agents that the Steelers can...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Shrine Bowl All-Stars Revealed; Top Prospects on East Team

The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff's week at the East-West Shrine Bowl will come to a close Thursday night, as the Falcons-led East team is set to take on the West team overseen by the New England Patriots. But before the two sides kick off the annual NFL Draft showcase game...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?

FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Yardbarker

Duce Staley Leaving Lions To Join Panthers Coaching Staff

Staley, 47, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of South Carolina in 1997. After a 10-year playing career with the Eagles and Steelers, Staley returned to Philadelphia as a coaching assistant in 2011. Staley has held a number of different positions with the Eagles under multiple...
DETROIT, MI

