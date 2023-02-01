FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman isn't trying to fill needs after the second signing day Wednesday. He's almost at the maximum number. "There's 85 scholarships and we're at 76," he said Wednesday. "Once you get to 76, if you look at it as an NFL pattern, they're at 53 and they seem to be able to get pretty good players out there. So, I think right now would be the best players available."

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO