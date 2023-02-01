Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Negotiating With Ex-HC Vic Fangio
The Denver Broncos' blockbuster move to acquire head coach Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints might not be unprecedented. You'd have to go back about 20 years, but such head coach trades have happened in the past, the most recent of which was Jon Gruden to Tampa Bay in 2002.
Bucs interview Saints assistant Ronald Curry for offensive coordinator job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added yet another name to their growing list of offensive coordinator candidates. The latest New Orleans Saints passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, who interviewed for the position, the team announced Wednesday. A record-setting quarterback at North Carolina, Curry was switched to wide...
Saints part ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard
The New Orleans Saints “parted ways” with Kris Richard on Wednesday, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. It’s a puzzling decision that leaves the team without its secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator, who had shared that time with defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen last year. How did the Saints go from valuing Richard and Nielsen so strongly to name them co-coordinators to moving on from both of them in the space of a year?
Report Links 3 Coaches to Sean Payton’s New Broncos Coaching Staff
Now that the Denver Broncos landed Sean Payton, all eyes have turned to how the head coach will set about building his staff. With Vic Fangio officially out of the mix, we know that Payton has been talking to Ejiro Evero about possibly returning as Broncos defensive coordinator. Evero is...
Senior Bowl Recap: Former Irish Stars Show Big Improvements On Day Two
There were some mixed reviews from the first day of on-field action for former Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. It was a pretty strong first day for Foskey, who ended his Notre Dame as the all time leader in sacks with the program. The...
Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Target Cornerback Help Early
It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup. Over the last week, Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez has become a popular pick for the Detroit Lions at both No. 6 and No. 18 overall. Let’s explore now who the draft pundits believe Brad Holmes and the Lions are...
Report: Chris Harris has Bears coaching 'opportunity'
Chris Harris, a former Bears player and coach, has the "opportunity" to become the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The report is head-scratching, considering a separate report from Tom Pelissero read the Tennessee Titans planned to hire Harris to become their cornerback coach and passing game coordinator.
Pittman Looking to NFL Model to fill Out Hogs’ Scholarship Roster
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman isn't trying to fill needs after the second signing day Wednesday. He's almost at the maximum number. "There's 85 scholarships and we're at 76," he said Wednesday. "Once you get to 76, if you look at it as an NFL pattern, they're at 53 and they seem to be able to get pretty good players out there. So, I think right now would be the best players available."
From High School Teammates to Super Bowl Rivals, A.J. Brown and Willie Gay are Blessed
PHILADELPHIA - One of the more layered storylines of the many that will unfold in Super Bowl LVII is that of former teammates at Starkville (Miss.) High School turning into rivals on the biggest stage. Eagles’ star receiver A.J. Brown and Chiefs’ linebacker Willie Gay were both stars on a...
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter had a successful first year as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville, leading to his second request for an offensive coordinator interview.
Steelers Might’ve Found Their Next Linebacker in Alabama
MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at linebacker. 2019 first-round pick Devin Bush and fellow starter Robert Spillane set to hit free agency this offseason, there is little in the way of a backup plan at that position. There will be other big free agents that the Steelers can...
Falcons Shrine Bowl All-Stars Revealed; Top Prospects on East Team
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff's week at the East-West Shrine Bowl will come to a close Thursday night, as the Falcons-led East team is set to take on the West team overseen by the New England Patriots. But before the two sides kick off the annual NFL Draft showcase game...
Giants’ search for stud pass catcher to elevate offense kicks off in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. — Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas stood out this week against Power-5 school competition at the Senior Bowl, stopping on dimes, twisting in the air and catching almost everything. “I think it went well,” the 6-2, 212-pound Iosivas, who doubles as a decathlete and Ivy League track...
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
FRISCO - Simple question: "Can the Dallas Cowboys just trade or cut quarterback Dak Prescott?''. Complicated answer: As a practical matter ... a resounding "no.''. Forget for a moment the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers and the NFL-worst interception total. Forget Jerry Jones' pledge of loyalty to his QB, the owner telling us after the game, “Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.” Forget whether you "like'' or "dislike'' Prescott as a quarterback.
Duce Staley Leaving Lions To Join Panthers Coaching Staff
Staley, 47, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of South Carolina in 1997. After a 10-year playing career with the Eagles and Steelers, Staley returned to Philadelphia as a coaching assistant in 2011. Staley has held a number of different positions with the Eagles under multiple...
Travis Kelce On Trash Talk: ‘I Don’t Want This To Get Away From How Much I Respect The Bengals’
CINCINNATI — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shouted out the whole Bengals team on his New Heights podcast this week. Kelce had plenty of fun with Mayor Aftab Pureval's interesting trash talk, along with Eli Apple getting a rude awakening against Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Still, he knows how tough an opponent they have been.
