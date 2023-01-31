For the first time in more than a year, Genesee County's unemployment rate was higher than the same period a year earlier in December. The December rate was 2.9 percent, according to Department of Labor statistics. The prior December it was 2.7 percent. It was 5.7 percent in December 2020. In Genesee County in December, there were 29,300 local residents in the labor force, with 900 of those people looking for work, compared to 29,000 workers in December 2021, with 800 of them looking for work.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO