The Batavian
Dolores M. LoCastro
LeRoy ~ Dolores M. LoCastro, age 70, of Church Street, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 1, at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. She was born September 23, 1952 in Caltanissetta, Sicily, Italy, a daughter of the late Arcangelo and Nellie Neri. Dolores will be remembered as loving and...
The Batavian
Kevin Cummings wins six at Batavia Downs
Kevin Cummings, who was Batavia Downs’ leading driver of 2022, moved back into first place for dash victories in 2023 after winning six of the 11 races programmed on Thursday afternoon (Feb.2), including winning five in a row from race three to race seven. Cummings won with Outkast Blue...
Psst, Mammoth is here, including a sneak peek Friday evening
What do a pedal car, antique doll, photo of Elvis, and a World War II-era newspaper have in common? They’re all going to be part of the Mammoth Thrift Shop this weekend, of course. What began as a way to deal with the massive crowds during COVID protocols has become another seasonal tradition, organizer John Bowen said. "We had to change the dynamics once COVID hit," he said.
The Batavian
Accident reported in Pavilion
A car and tractor-trailer have reportedly collided a car and injuries are reported on Big Tree Road in Pavilion. Pavilion Fire dispatched. UPDATE 4:24 p.m.: Law enforcement requested to shut down routes 246 and 63. Perry Ambulance is responding.
Getting real about the dangers of social media and kids
Editor's Note: This is part of a series about social media use and its effects on children. Thoughts and attempts of suicide, self-mutilation, depression, anxiety, poor self-esteem, a lack of motivation, shame, or being the giver or receiver of bullying. It’s a tough world out there, and children are being subjected to these things more and more, especially when social media is involved, Daniel DePasquale says.
The Batavian
Batavia’s fourth quarter deficit overcame Eastridge in final minutes to claim league title
Batavia was down every quarter in the game, took a brief 2 point lead in the third quarter with 321 left 37-35. In the fourth Batavia was down by 12 points 55-43 with 3:50 to go and needed a big spark to turn the game around. The Blue Devils hit...
County's unemployment rate ticks up slightly in December
For the first time in more than a year, Genesee County's unemployment rate was higher than the same period a year earlier in December. The December rate was 2.9 percent, according to Department of Labor statistics. The prior December it was 2.7 percent. It was 5.7 percent in December 2020. In Genesee County in December, there were 29,300 local residents in the labor force, with 900 of those people looking for work, compared to 29,000 workers in December 2021, with 800 of them looking for work.
