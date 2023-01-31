The Advanced Learning Center is holding an open house to share with students and parents all of the great things that are happening there. Click this article for further details. It will be held February 6 & 7 from 4:00 - 7:00. The address is 161 E 400 N in Salem. Teachers will be present to answer any questions that you might have and show off the amazing things that students are learning in their classes. Course requests for next year will be wrapping up in the next few weeks and the ALC would love to have you join their team. The links below include a short video and the poster for our open house which includes all of the programs that we offer.

SALEM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO