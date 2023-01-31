Read full article on original website
100 Days of School
First grade students celebrated 100 day by doing various activities in class. They made chains with 100 links, 100 day crowns, fruit loop necklaces, and did lots of counting. Students learned to count to 100 by 1's, 5's, and 10's.
12th Annual Nebo School District Welding Competition
Every year Nebo School District’s five high schools rotate the location of the Annual Nebo Welding Competition Invitational. This year the competition was held at Spanish Fork High School. Provo High School was also invited this year. The students prepare all year and host their own in-house contest to...
Nebo ALC Open House
The Advanced Learning Center is holding an open house to share with students and parents all of the great things that are happening there. Click this article for further details. It will be held February 6 & 7 from 4:00 - 7:00. The address is 161 E 400 N in Salem. Teachers will be present to answer any questions that you might have and show off the amazing things that students are learning in their classes. Course requests for next year will be wrapping up in the next few weeks and the ALC would love to have you join their team. The links below include a short video and the poster for our open house which includes all of the programs that we offer.
Wilson Term 3 SEP Conferences (Parent-Teacher)
We will be holding our THIRD SEP Conference at Wilson Elementary during mid-term. The conferences will be held on Thursday, February 9th. We would love for ALL parents to please sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher to discuss student progress and goals. Kindergarten SEP Conferences will be held on March 7th and 8th.
Discovery Gateway Museum visits Kindergarten
A presenter from the Discovery Gateway Museum came to our school last week to teach kindergartners about Forces and Motion. Kindergarten students learned about push and pull and then played tug-o-war and a hovercraft as they explored the forces of push and pull. #applevalleyelementary#homeofthesilverfox#neboschooldistrict#utahedu#discoverygateway#museumvisit#scienceisfun#kindergarten.
February Parent Workshop
February 9th is the date for the next parent workshop by Heidi Whitaker (Nebo School District Parent Consultant). This is a great workshop to help parents who are raising children with Disabilities! This meeting will be held via zoom and is open to everyone, but you will need to RSVP. See the flyer for more details.
IT'S CTE MONTH
Happy CTE Month! This year the theme is "Get on a Pathway to Your Career". What is CTE? It is the acronym for Career and Technical Education. CTE provides students with career exploration opportunities in their educational experience which enable them to make informed and beneficial decisions both academically as well as a career pathway. CTE classes are opportunities for students to learn about different trades and careers with hands-on experience. CTE also has Internship opportunities for students to intern with businesses in our county that Nebo has partnered with. These experiences help students develop life-long transferable skills that will benefit them throughout their life and career choices.
Maple Grove Middle School Visits Rees 5th Graders
This week Rees 5th grade students had a visit from the Principal, Nate Whitney, as well as the school counselors, Shannon Hales, Brooke Ottesen, Eric Gappmayer, and Jill Tullis. They learned some things about middle school, classes they can select, and how much fun it will be as they transition to middle school next year.
Building the Future
We are so grateful to have amazing reading technicians to build the capacity of our students. This is Mrs. Smoot and Mrs. Durfey. They work so closely together that on occasion they show up dressed in the same outfit! Thank you for all you do!
