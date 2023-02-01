Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Jason Momoa on DC Meeting With James Gunn: ‘I’ll Always Be Aquaman’ and Might Play ‘Other Characters, Too’
“I’ll always be Aquaman,” Jason Momoa proclaimed at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance. Momoa is at the Park City festival as the narrator of the new documentary “Deep Rising,” which investigates organizations that are extracting metals from the deep seafloor. Momoa recently met new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran to talk about his future in the DC Universe, in which he’s played Aquaman in several movies. “It’s very, very wonderful,” Momoa said of the meeting. “I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got...
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
Henry Cavill Was ‘Dicked Around by a Lot of People,’ James Gunn Says of Superman Actor’s DC Limbo
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spoke about former Superman actor Henry Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel at the DCU presentation on the Warners lot on Monday, clarifying that he and co-CEO Peter Safran didn’t fire Cavill and adding that the “Man of Steel” actor was unfortunately “dicked around by a lot of people.”
EW.com
James Gunn says Doom Patrol and Titans cancellations came before his DC reign
HBO Max announced this week that the current fourth seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last — but James Gunn has assured fans that he had nothing to do with it. The news that both shows are getting the ax may not have come as a big surprise to many viewers who've been watching their most recent episodes, given that their storylines have felt like they're building to some sort of climactic finale.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
‘Batgirl’ “Was Not Releasable” Says DC Co-Chief Peter Safran, But Studio Would Like To Be Back In Business With Pic’s Directors
DC Co-Chairmen and CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn were asked to postmortem the Batgirl axing situation yesterday at their slate unveiling for the comic book studio. “I saw the movie,” said Safran, “There are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera in that film, but that was not releasable. It happens sometimes.” Related Story James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’ TV Series & More Related Story 'Superman & Lois' Will Likely End After "One Or Two More Seasons", Say DC Studios Chiefs Related...
thedigitalfix.com
Justice League 2 release date speculation, cast, story, and more
What is the Justice League 2 release date? The Justice League has had an interesting journey to the big screen. The 2017 DCEU movie was a critical failure, with reviewers hating the condensed plot and the paint-by-numbers CGI villain. The DC movie wasn’t a success at the box office – scraping in $656 million worldwide – when it reportedly needed to earn $750 million just to break even. Ouch. So why did this happen?
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
James Gunn Updates The Status Of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, And More In The Rebooting DC Universe
James Gunn has provided a few updates about where Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more stand in the DC Universe.
ComicBook
James Gunn Says Some DCU Roles Are Already Cast
DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced a slew of new projects Tuesday, revealing their slate spanning the who's who of DC superheroes (Superman, Batman and Robin, two Green Lanterns) to the who's that? (Creature Commandos, The Authority). There are at least five feature films in this first chapter of the DC Universe — including Gunn's Superman reboot and The Brave and the Bold, which will star yet another Batman who isn't Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, or Michael Keaton — and at least five television series for HBO Max, with more announcements to come in the weeks, months, and years ahead.
‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects
Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that...
ComicBook
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
ComicBook
DC Studios Actors to Play Animated and Live-Action Roles in New DC Universe
"Unified." That's the word DC Studios Co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran used to describe their rebooted DC Universe, officially announcing their 10-project slate Tuesday as Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Among the first titles revealed: Gunn's Superman movie reboot, The Brave and the Bold starring Batman and Robin, a live-action Swamp Thing feature, and the HBO Max animated series Creature Commandos. While Gunn and Safran established Superman: Legacy will be "the start of the DCU" when it hits theaters in 2025, the first project to release will be Creature Commandos.
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn's DCU Will Be A Complete Reboot
With writer-director James Gunn's final movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" — soon on the horizon, one of the film's stars, Dave Bautista, is shedding some light on the filmmaker's upcoming plans for the DC Universe and the prospects of the actor's participation in it.
ComicBook
Dexter: New Blood Cancelled as Showtime Considers Young Dexter Prequel
Dexter fans are in for a roller coaster with today's news as TV Line reports that the revival series Dexter: New Blood has quietly been cancelled by the premium cable network. Though there was never any indication that another batch of episodes were in the works at all, talk of even more, coupled with the show's impressive ratings, made it seem like a distinct possibility. As the outlet reports, despite a follow-up to Dexter: New Blood focusing on his son Harrison being in the works, the network has instead opted to go a different route and will potentially develop a Young Dexter TV series.
Polygon
Here’s the official DC movie slate under James Gunn
DC Studios has revealed its full slate of movie and TV projects coming soon under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The list includes five feature films and five television series for HBO Max, headlined by two Batman movies and a Man of Steel reboot, Superman: Legacy, in 2025.
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
tvinsider.com
‘Pennyworth’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at HBO Max
Another DC Universe series bites the dust at HBO Max, in what has been a sweeping week for cancellations by the network. Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler will not return for a fourth season. This follows last Wednesday’s cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol by HBO, leaving all...
