coloradonewsline.com
District attorney drops charges against Black man who accuses Colorado Springs police of excessive force
Colorado’s 4th Judicial District attorney’s office dropped charges against Dalvin Gadson, a Black man who was beaten by Colorado Springs police at a traffic stop, after he entered a guilty plea for not having properly displayed license plates. Charges of assault on a police officer and DUI against...
KKTV
WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo
Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
KKTV
WATCH: Man gets max sentence after hitting Colorado Springs police officer while high on meth
WATCH - Pueblo Police Investigating Death of Pedestrian While Family Mourns. Pueblo Police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of January 16th. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
KKTV
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night south of Colorado Springs, according to Fountain Police. Lisa Schneider with the City of Fountain is reporting multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at about 7:45 p.m. for...
CSPD: Robbery suspect fails to get anything from victim
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a call for an attempted robbery in the 200 block of North Academy Boulevard near East Platte Avenue. According to CSPD, at around 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd and East Bijou Street […]
KKTV
3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are facing charges following a deadly crash in Colorado Springs that investigators believe stemmed from a road rage incident. The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2022 in the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard on the south side of the city. Three cars were involved and one person, 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died at the scene. Michael’s father, Michael David Tapia Sr. was driving one of the vehicles and was charged with vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault along with DUI.
KKTV
Suspect on the run after failed robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A would-be robber was forced to flee empty-handed Wednesday night after they failed to get anything from their intended victim. Police say the suspect held the victim at gunpoint, but the victim appeared to stand their ground. “[The suspect] was unsuccessful at getting anything from...
Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Cimarron Hills area. According to Colorado State Patrol, the call reporting the accident at Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. came in at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. CSP said a Yamaha motorcycle was driving at an "excessive speed" eastbound The post Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead appeared first on KRDO.
Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect
A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
KKTV
Pueblo police investigating death of pedestrian while family mourns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say they are still investigating the death of Randen Vallejos after he was hit by a car while crossing a road more than two weeks ago on the night of Jan. 16. The crash happened at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway 50.
KKTV
Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died. The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.
Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
Daily Record
Fremont County Sheriff: Woman arrested for assault
Jared Laurence Hiller, 34, violation of a protection order, failure to appear on charges of violating a protection order and fraud in effecting sales. Kevin Wendell Johnson, 60, bond revocation (drugs). Jacqueline Marie Batulis, 32, failure to comply with charges of vehicular eluding and possession of a controlled substance. Monica...
KKTV
1 wanted and 1 arrested in connection to large Colorado Springs Comcast outage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have identified one person tied to a large Comcast outage in Colorado Springs. The outage occurred on Jan. 11. Police believe 10 fiber-optic cables had been damaged in the downtown area at 322 E. Cucharras St. “The amount of damage for the...
KKTV
WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The information and mugshots in this article were information provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. As of Jan. 23, all warrants were still active. If you have information on the location for the following suspects, you could be eligible for...
Daily Record
Fremont County Sheriff’s Department: Man arrested for second-degree assault on a peace officer.
Destinee Marie O’Brien, 19, failure to appear – public peace. Nathan Tyler Slaybaugh, 23, second-degree assault on a peace officer. Eric Michael Padilla, 43, warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Sonnie Danielle Shoaf, 33, warrants for driving under restraint/suspension X4. Tracy Allyson Miller, 60, criminal mischief, domestic...
Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a police officer in the town of Monument was fired Tuesday while he was under investigation for felony charges in Nevada. Monument PD said Tre'von Perry was arrested on December 20, 2022, by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Tre'von Perry 13 Investigates has learned the felony The post Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
“No records exist,’ says DA’s office as victims look for answers in alleged auto part theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Victims are reaching out to 11 News for answers after learning records no longer exist in their case. Court records, which now appeared to be sealed, accuse Shane Leonard of stealing over $100,000 worth of auto parts from several people. Our previous coverage can be found here.
KKTV
Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years. Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020. According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced The post Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court appeared first on KRDO.
