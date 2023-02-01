ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo

Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Robbery suspect fails to get anything from victim

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a call for an attempted robbery in the 200 block of North Academy Boulevard near East Platte Avenue. According to CSPD, at around 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd and East Bijou Street […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

3 people arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs that was deadly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are facing charges following a deadly crash in Colorado Springs that investigators believe stemmed from a road rage incident. The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2022 in the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard on the south side of the city. Three cars were involved and one person, 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died at the scene. Michael’s father, Michael David Tapia Sr. was driving one of the vehicles and was charged with vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault along with DUI.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect on the run after failed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A would-be robber was forced to flee empty-handed Wednesday night after they failed to get anything from their intended victim. Police say the suspect held the victim at gunpoint, but the victim appeared to stand their ground. “[The suspect] was unsuccessful at getting anything from...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Cimarron Hills area. According to Colorado State Patrol, the call reporting the accident at Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. came in at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. CSP said a Yamaha motorcycle was driving at an "excessive speed" eastbound The post Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Littleton police officer shoots, kills suspect

A Littleton Police Department officer shot and killed a suspect early Thursday morning. At 1:05 a.m. Thursday, police contacted a "suspicious vehicle" near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, just west of Broadway, according to a Littleton Police Department news release. The release did not specify...
LITTLETON, CO
KKTV

Colorado woman arrested after her 2-year-old died

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman is facing serious charges after her 2-year-old child died. The Pueblo Police Department shared a news release with the public on Thursday explaining officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 31 at about 4 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive child.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help identify Pueblo bank robbery suspect

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo. PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, […]
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff: Woman arrested for assault

Jared Laurence Hiller, 34, violation of a protection order, failure to appear on charges of violating a protection order and fraud in effecting sales. Kevin Wendell Johnson, 60, bond revocation (drugs). Jacqueline Marie Batulis, 32, failure to comply with charges of vehicular eluding and possession of a controlled substance. Monica...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned a police officer in the town of Monument was fired Tuesday while he was under investigation for felony charges in Nevada. Monument PD said Tre'von Perry was arrested on December 20, 2022, by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. Tre'von Perry 13 Investigates has learned the felony The post Monument cop fired after failing to alert supervisors of Vegas theft arrest appeared first on KRDO.
MONUMENT, CO
KKTV

Parolee involved in standoff south of Colorado Springs has 8 felony convictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an hours-long standoff south of Colorado Springs on Monday, an armed robbery suspect is in custody. According to the Fountain Police Department, officers tracked someone suspected of robbing a Circle K to a detached garage in the 100 block of Fordham Street near Fontaine Boulevard and Grinell Boulevard. A standoff ensued before the suspect tried running and was eventually taken into custody. Police believe the suspect, 34-year-old Nathan Rowell, is tied to multiple burglaries in the area. Fountain Police add he has eight prior felony convictions and is a parolee.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for a Pueblo County man accused of killing a foster child is set to get underway after more than two years.  Ramondo Jones, 38, faces a single murder charge after the death of 15-month-old Aiden Seeley in September 2020.  According to the 10th Judicial District, Jones’ previously faced The post Following a mistrial – Pueblo County man accused of killing foster child is back in court appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy