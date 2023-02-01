COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are facing charges following a deadly crash in Colorado Springs that investigators believe stemmed from a road rage incident. The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2022 in the intersection of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard on the south side of the city. Three cars were involved and one person, 31-year-old Michael Tapia Jr. died at the scene. Michael’s father, Michael David Tapia Sr. was driving one of the vehicles and was charged with vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular assault along with DUI.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO