foxla.com
2 women killed in 2 separate homicides in DTLA
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
foxla.com
Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
foxla.com
3 dead, 1 injured in Lynwood crash
LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed and one person injured in a two-car crash in Lynwood Sunday. Around 2 a.m., a Tesla and a Ford Fiesta collided in the area near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. One person died at the...
foxla.com
Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies
MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
foxla.com
Elderly driver dies after crashing car into parked cars, tree in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - An elderly woman was killed Saturday in after she hit multiple cars in a Long Beach parking lot then crashed her car into a tree, according to officials. Two others were also injured. The crash happened on Saturday just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Long...
foxla.com
3 dead after police pursuit ends in crash in Lynwood
Three people were killed after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Lynwood. One of the people killed was a passenger in the car being chased.
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
foxla.com
Woman doused with lighter fluid and lit on fire; police searching for suspect
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Police in Riverside County are searching for the suspect who lit a woman on fire. Beaumont Police responded to a home in the 36000 block of Olea Ct. for a welfare check the morning of Feb. 3. The reporting party told police she was contacted by...
KFI AM 640
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver
A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
fox5ny.com
Driver smashes into biking doctor before fatally stabbing him on highway, cops say
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bizarre and violent incident is under investigation after Southern California authorities say a bicyclist died after being hit from behind while riding in the middle of the afternoon on Pacific Coast Highway, then attacked by the driver that hit him. The Orange County Fire Authority...
foxla.com
Inmate in LA disappears after walking away from correctional facility
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles Saturday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Carlos Montes, 30, was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. after an alarm from his monitoring device went off and it was...
foxla.com
Takar Smith's family continues calls for justice at his funeral
LOS ANGELES - The family of Takar Smith continued its calls for justice for his death at the hands of Los Angeles Police Department officers as they laid him to rest Saturday. "There was no reason for the police to shoot him like that," a demonstrator at Smith's funeral said of the Jan. 2 shooting. On that day, Takar Smith's estranged wife Shameka Smith called LAPD to report that Takar Smith had violated a restraining order when he showed up to her apartment.
foxla.com
Toddler allegedly abducted in Riverside found safe; mother arrested
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A 3-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted Saturday was found safe in Ontario and his mother has been arrested, according to the Riverside Police Department. Elias Cruz was reported missing Saturday after he was last seen in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside with his mother, 25-year-old Samantha...
foxla.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: report
LOS ANGELES - Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday,TMZ reported. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
foxla.com
Driver charged with murder after striking, stabbing OC doctor on bicycle in Dana Point
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of an Orange County doctor who officials say was struck by a vehicle then stabbed while on his bike in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal...
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero
Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
foxla.com
Police arrest Bell Gardens stolen puppy suspect
Police have arrested the female suspect wanted in the violent dognapping in Bell Gardens. Unfortunately, the missing puppy has been found sick and loved ones fear the little pup may not make it.
foxla.com
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
