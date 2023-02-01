ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma AG Exonerates Former Cabinet Secretary Ostrowe

Oklahoma's attorney general issued a letter to a former state cabinet secretary, exonerating him of any wrongdoing related to 2020 charges brought against him. In a letter to David Ostrowe, Attorney General Gentner Drummond says that former AG Mike Hunter "failed to adhere to necessary protocols to avoid any appearance of impropriety," adding that Hunter should have disqualified himself.
okcfox.com

'This matter is far from concluded': Oklahoma AG Drummond dismisses ClassWallet lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday that questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Dummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, filed the lawsuit last August after an audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable expenditures and processes surrounding $31 million in GEER (Governor’s Education Emergency Relief) funds.
kosu.org

Oklahoma AG Drummond drops lawsuit against vendor, says state actors 'ultimately responsible'

The suit had been filed by previous Attorney General John O’Connor in the wake of news that millions in federal funds had been spent with little government oversight. The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, was a federal program that gave states millions of dollars to help students’ families recover from the pandemic by aiding with educational expenses. Oklahoma gave Florida-based company ClassWallet a no-bid contract to manage the program, Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet.
lutherregister.news

ANALYSIS | State Question 820 on Cannabis

One question will appear on the March 7, 2023, Special Election Ballot. All voters are being asked to allow adults, 21 years of age and older, to legally purchase and consume cannabis from licensed dispensaries. This initiative petition was placed on the ballot by gathering signatures from citizens. The question is reprinted here as it will appear on the ballot followed by a brief summary.
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
KOCO

Oklahoma could reap major financial benefits legalizing recreational marijuana, group says

OKLAHOMA CITY — The group supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma says the state is poised to make hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. A firm specializing in cannabis law and advocates claim their data shows Oklahoma can reap major financial benefits from the legalization of adult-use marijuana. But opponents of State Question 820 argue less regulation is not what Oklahoma needs right now.
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers battle over what to pay educators

OKLAHOMA CITY — Merit pay or the $5,000 pay raise teachers feel they were promised?. Lawmakers will be battling in the weeks to come over what to pay Oklahoma’s educators. What will Oklahoma’s education budget look like under new leadership?. "We have to get out of a...
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,274,911. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 510. The Oklahoma State Department...
marijuanamoment.net

Oklahoma Could Generate Nearly Half A Billion In Marijuana Tax Dollars Over Five Years If Voters Approve Legalization Next Month, Analysis Shows

Oklahoma stands to generate nearly half a billion dollars in revenue from adult-use marijuana sales in the first five years of implementation if voters approve the reform at the ballot next month, according to a new economic analysis. The Yes on 820 campaign released the report on Thursday, showing the...
KOKI FOX 23

ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted

OKLA. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities. “Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a...
