Oklahoma AG dismisses lawsuit filed after scathing federal audit
Oklahoma's Attorney General has dismissed a lawsuit that was filed in the wake of a federal audit.
Oklahoma AG Exonerates Former Cabinet Secretary Ostrowe
Oklahoma's attorney general issued a letter to a former state cabinet secretary, exonerating him of any wrongdoing related to 2020 charges brought against him. In a letter to David Ostrowe, Attorney General Gentner Drummond says that former AG Mike Hunter "failed to adhere to necessary protocols to avoid any appearance of impropriety," adding that Hunter should have disqualified himself.
'This matter is far from concluded': Oklahoma AG Drummond dismisses ClassWallet lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed a lawsuit on Tuesday that questioned the handling of millions in federal COVID relief dollars. Dummond's predecessor, John O'Connor, filed the lawsuit last August after an audit by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General found questionable expenditures and processes surrounding $31 million in GEER (Governor’s Education Emergency Relief) funds.
Former Assistant General Counsel for OSDE fired hours after January state board meeting
Lori Murphy, former Assistant General Counsel, showed up to the January 26 Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting wearing a “Trans Ally” mask. Later that day, she was fired.
Probe into Tacos San Pedro tax credit reveals shocking lack of state oversight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has a follow-up on our investigation of a massive tax credit handed out to a small taco shop on the south side. FOX 25 was the first to report Tacos San Pedro was approved for a nearly quarter billion dollar subsidy that's meant for big manufacturers in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
Oklahoma AG Drummond drops lawsuit against vendor, says state actors 'ultimately responsible'
The suit had been filed by previous Attorney General John O’Connor in the wake of news that millions in federal funds had been spent with little government oversight. The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, was a federal program that gave states millions of dollars to help students’ families recover from the pandemic by aiding with educational expenses. Oklahoma gave Florida-based company ClassWallet a no-bid contract to manage the program, Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet.
StateImpact talks with Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett about Oklahoma’s pivot to managed Medicaid
Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, SoonerCare, is on its way to profound change. StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney talked with its director, Secretary of Health Kevin Corbett, this week about the transition to managed care. Right now, SoonerCare works on a fee-for-service model, where the state pays providers like doctors and hospitals...
ANALYSIS | State Question 820 on Cannabis
One question will appear on the March 7, 2023, Special Election Ballot. All voters are being asked to allow adults, 21 years of age and older, to legally purchase and consume cannabis from licensed dispensaries. This initiative petition was placed on the ballot by gathering signatures from citizens. The question is reprinted here as it will appear on the ballot followed by a brief summary.
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
Oklahoma could reap major financial benefits legalizing recreational marijuana, group says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The group supporting the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oklahoma says the state is poised to make hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue. A firm specializing in cannabis law and advocates claim their data shows Oklahoma can reap major financial benefits from the legalization of adult-use marijuana. But opponents of State Question 820 argue less regulation is not what Oklahoma needs right now.
Former CFO of company with Oklahoma offices pleads guilty to tax and bank fraud
TULSA, Okla. — A former chief financial officer for a company with Oklahoma offices pleaded guilty after failing to pay the IRS $3.6 million in income and social security tax withholdings and embezzling more than $130,000 from employer’s bank account. Paul B. Bowker fled the U.S. three years...
Oklahoma lawmakers battle over what to pay educators
OKLAHOMA CITY — Merit pay or the $5,000 pay raise teachers feel they were promised?. Lawmakers will be battling in the weeks to come over what to pay Oklahoma’s educators. What will Oklahoma’s education budget look like under new leadership?. "We have to get out of a...
Sheriff: Gun is accidentally fired near Oklahoma elementary school, bullet strikes truck
A man was moving a loaded rifle from the backseat of a vehicle to make room for a girl being picked up from a Geary school when it went off, authorities said. Sheriff: Gun is accidentally fired near Oklahoma …. A man was moving a loaded rifle from the backseat...
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Oklahoma reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,274,911. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 510. The Oklahoma State Department...
Wife of Richard Glossip hopeful as independent counsel reviews his death penalty case
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of death row inmate Richard Glossip said she and her husband are grateful and hopeful after the Oklahoma Attorney General ordered an independent counsel to review his death penalty case. “We were actually on the phone together when we found out and that was...
Oklahoma Could Generate Nearly Half A Billion In Marijuana Tax Dollars Over Five Years If Voters Approve Legalization Next Month, Analysis Shows
Oklahoma stands to generate nearly half a billion dollars in revenue from adult-use marijuana sales in the first five years of implementation if voters approve the reform at the ballot next month, according to a new economic analysis. The Yes on 820 campaign released the report on Thursday, showing the...
ODOC investigation results announced, 275 defendants convicted
OKLA. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announced the results of a long-term investigation into the use of contraband cell phones to instigate and coordinate criminal activity from within correctional facilities. “Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a...
Group: Recreational marijuana would bring millions in tax dollars to Oklahoma
In a little more than a month, Oklahomans across the state will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in the Sooner State.
