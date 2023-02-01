Read full article on original website
‘Dr. Phil’ Will End in 2023 After 21 Seasons — Why Was It Canceled?
In the 1990s, Oprah Winfrey introduced her massive daytime talk show audience to Dr. Phil McGraw. Dr. Phil’s blunt advice sparked his fan base, and soon the former jury consultant landed his own show, The Dr. Phil Show. Article continues below advertisement. Like most of Oprah’s graduates, Dr. Phil’s...
Dr. Phil announces end of daytime talk show after 21 seasons: 'I have been blessed'
Dr. Phil McGraw is walking away from his "Dr. Phil' talk show after 21 seasons to pursue other projects.
‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years
NEW YORK (AP) — Daytime television psychologist “Dr. Phil” McGraw says he plans to end his talk show after 21 years in the coming months, but viewers haven’t seen the last of him. “Dr. Phil” was the most prominent spinoff from Oprah Winfrey’s show, which once...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dr. Phil’ is done: Iconic daytime show pulls the plug after 21 seasons
With Dr. Phil McGraw’s claim to daytime TV fame, The Oprah Winfrey Show having ended over a decade ago in 2011, the time has finally come for his everlastingly popular spin-off show Dr. Phil to come to an end, according to reporting from Deadline. McGraw is pulling the plug...
papermag.com
'Dr. Phil' Is Coming to an End
After 21 seasons and nearly a quarter of a century on air, Dr. Phil is going dark. Sources at CBS told Variety that the host of the long-running daytime talk show, Philip McGraw, made the decision to stop producing new episodes of the show after its current season wraps. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”
'Dr. Phil' ending after 21 years on television
Dr. Phil McGraw, host of the long-running daytime program "Dr. Phil," announced that his talk show is coming to an end after more than 20 years on television.
