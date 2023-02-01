ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawhi Leonard Gives Honest Assessment of LA Clippers This Season

The Clippers are doing well, but Kawhi Leonard knows they can do better.

The LA Clippers have been playing extremely well recently, winning six of their last seven games, including one tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the recent success, Kawhi Leonard knows the team has a lot of catching up to do.

After the Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls, Kawhi Leonard was asked if he was satisfied with where LA is - his answer was very honest.

"No, Kawhi Leonard said. "We had a slow start, so we got a lot of catching up to do, but we're making the right strides."

The Clippers' win against the Chicago Bulls may have been a sloppy 19-point comeback, but it was a very gritty one. The team somehow managed to win despite shooting under 40% from the field and shooting 12/44 from three. Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, and Terance Mann shot a combined 4/31 from the field as well. The key to that win - is defense.

"Getting stops down the end," Kawhi Leonard said. "Limiting them to one shot, getting that rebound, coming down with pace, and making shots."

It was incredibly important for the Clippers to get that win against the Chicago Bulls, especially considering how tough their upcoming schedule is. LA's next 13 games are against playoff teams with winning records. Their next 10 games include the following opponents: Bucks, Knicks, Nets, Mavs, Bucks, Warriors, Suns, Kings, Nuggets, and Wolves.

The LA Clippers are currently the 4th seed, but they're 1.5 games away from the 3rd seed and 3 games away from the 12th seed. Simply put, it's winning time.

