ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Antonio Reeves Continues Scoring Surge as Kentucky Earns 75-66 Win Over Ole Miss in Oxford

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkPgj_0kYF213t00

Desperation oozed from Kentucky as it took the court inside the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday night, as it was knotted up 32-32 with the peckish Ole Miss Rebels, who had lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Wildcats entered the matchup directly on the NCAA Tournament bubble, unable to afford a loss to a team that entered the game ranked No. 114 in the NET with just one victory in SEC play.

Up stepped shooting guard Antonio Reeves, who sparked Kentucky's offense with a season-high 27 points, pacing the undermanned Cats to a 75-66 victory, their third in a row away from home.

Reeves connected on six 3-pointers, shooting 8-12 overall. It's the seventh straight game that the Illinois State transfer has scored 10 or more points, and the fifth time in the last eight games that the newfound primary scoring option has led UK (15-7, 6-3 SEC) in points.

Forward Jacob Toppin continued to help on the offensive end, scoring 18 points while adding four rebounds and three assists. Center Oscar Tshiebwe earned the 41st double-double of his career, piling on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Every bucket was valuable, as the Wildcats entered the game without starting guard Cason Wallace. With less than an hour until tipoff, Wallace was ruled out due to a knee injury, which was later labeled a contusion by coach John Calipari. Wallace had previously suffered from back spasms, coming out after playing just eight minutes in UK's loss to South Carolina on Jan. 10, but Tuesday was the first time that the Wildcats had to play without the Dallas native in the starting five.

"Thank goodness we have a 'next man up' mentality," Calipari said after the win.

The loss of Wallace spelled disaster early for Kentucky, as a 7-0 run propelled the Rebels to a 15-8 lead. UK adjusted and went on a 14-2 run of its own, paced by Reeves' first three 3-pointers of the night. Ole Miss (9-13, 1-8) would go on a stretch in which it missed 13 of 14 shots, but the Cats were unable to build any solid lead in the half.

Former starter and veteran facilitator Sahvir Wheeler was inserted back in the starting five as a result of Wallace's absence, looking to take advantage of his added minutes. He would battle through a rolled ankle that saw him exit to the locker room near the end of the first half, ultimately totaling 33 minutes, dishing out nine assists and just one turnover. He scored four points and collected four rebounds in the win.

Wheeler now has 31 games at UK in which he's totaled six or more assists — the most by any player in the Calipari era, breaking a tie with Tyler Ulis, per UK Sports Network Statistician Corey Price.

"Here's a young man that's playing for Kentucky, for the state, for the basketball program, not playing for himself or he wouldn't have played," Calipari said of Wheeler.

After slugging through the first half and the beginning of the second, Reeves asserted his dominance, reigning down a trio of treys, while Tshiebwe and Toppin combined for 21 points in the back half, helping the Wildcats slowly yank the chain away from the spunky Rebels, who continued to keep the UK lead no larger than 14.

Kentucky continued its improved free-throw shooting, going 19-23 from the charity stripe. It also re-found its groove on the glass, out-rebounding the Rebels 33-29. Amaree Abram led Ole Miss with 17 points, taking over for leading scorer Matthew Murrell, who was one of two Rebels that missed Tuesday night's contest.

Shooting guard CJ Fredrick was again nullified for the Cats after scoring just two points over the weekend against Kansas. He attempted just two shots on Tuesday, failing to score while picking up three fouls and just one assist. Freshman forward Chris Livingston would foul out after adding a gritty six points and seven rebounds.

"How about Chris Livingston today? Chris Livingston was an absolute beast," Calipari said. "That's what we need him to be. I tried to tell him 'you're not Antonio. I know people want you to play like Antonio, you're not him. But guess what? Antonio can't do any of the things that you do. Be an all-star at what you do.'"

UK will return home to Rupp Arena, where it will host the Florida Gators for the first of two matchups down the final stretch of the regular season. Tipoff on Saturday, Feb. 4 is set for 8:30 p.m. EST

"It's way early. What we're trying to do is — one game, who's next, let's win the next game. That's all i'm worried about," Calipari said. "I don't even know the next game. I'm staying focused right where I am."

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment

Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Aba Selm commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the board again in the class of 2024. Thursday morning during an appearance on KSR, three-star recruit Aba Selm committed to the Cats. Selm joins Hayes Johnson as 2024 recruits from the Bluegrass to pick Kentucky over the last week, and both are also offensive linemen.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Kentucky 75, Ole Miss 66

Below are game notes from Kentucky basketball's 75-66 win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday night in Oxford:  Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is now 15-7 overall, 6-3 in the Southeastern Conference, and has a five-game winning streak in conference play.Ole Miss is 9-13 overall, 1-8 in ...
OXFORD, MS
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky runs past Ole Miss: 4 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Tuesday night by a score of 75-66. The Cats got off to a slow start on both ends as the Rebels jumped out to an early 15-8 lead. Kentucky came back with a 10-0 run of their own, but as soon as it looked like UK might create some separation, the same problems that continue to plague them reared their ugly head. The Cats went into halftime tied at 32-32.
LEXINGTON, KY
z93country.com

Kentucky Football: 2023 Transfer Portal Additions

(BBN Tonight) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marked the beginning of the early signing period, and the Kentucky football program wasted no time. Since then, Kentucky added seven players from the transfer portal, and once they arrived on campus, the BBN Tonight crew sat down with each of them.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Keidron Smith impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football program has sent a number of players to the Reese’s Senior Bowl during head coach Mark Stoops’ tenure, and the tradition continues this week. Former Wildcats Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Keidron Smith are both in Mobile for the collegiate...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies

Historian, author and educator Terry L. Birdwhistell died Sunday after a brief illness, according to a news release from the University of Kentucky where he had been dean of  libraries and holder of the William T. Young Endowed Chair. Best known for his oral histories, Birdwhistell was 72. The release from UK goes on: “Being […] The post Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LEXINGTON, KY
thelocalvoice.net

John Cofield’s Photo of the Week: “Oxford Motor Company, 1949”

The high school band parades up Van Buren Avenue past Oxford Motor Company in this 1949 shot by J. R. Cofield. A generation later and the people standing on that sidewalk would have seen the Cofields running Van Buren then headed into that building and into our favorite business in all of Oxford… Purvis’ Recreation Center, the pool hall. Still stepping down another generation and today’s Cofields walking Van Buren are Library Sports Bar bound. By this time in small town Oxford’s history, almost all the buildings on and around The Square hold interesting memories.
OXFORD, MS
fox56news.com

New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road

A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road. A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. Domestic dispute leads to multicounty...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy