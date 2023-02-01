Read full article on original website
Related
The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations
The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
Winter weather expected to bring freezing temperatures into the weekend
A burst of snow coming onshore and through the Erie area overnight. Winter Weather Advisory for Erie & Crawford, but nothing we haven’t experienced before. More importantly, winds will carry Arctic air into are area from after midnight until Saturday morning. Wind Chill Advisory for that time period. Here are expected wind chills around 7AM […]
erienewsnow.com
Homeless People Risk Hypothermia as Erie's Shelters Reach Capacity
With drastic changes in temperature predicted over the next few days, Erie's homeless population remains most vulnerable. Homeless shelters are frequently at capacity during Erie's harsh winters, leading to some of the city's unhoused being turned away to the cold. "The cold temperatures make it extremely difficult for people," said...
Crews respond to Albion mobile home fire
A fire in the Albion area damaged a mobile home on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Calls went out around 3 p.m. for a structure fire in the 1100 block of Pont Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the roof of the building. Crews worked for over an hour to put […]
erienewsnow.com
Inflation Causes Erie Community to Make Financial Sacrifices
As the Erie community continues to suffer financially largely due to inflation, they are having to sacrifice and go without some items that they typically would buy. A lot of the items being left behind are grocery items like eggs, butter, lettuce, and meat. Customers at Bello's Market spoke about what they are going without.
Pothole season returns to Pennsylvania
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bumpy ride is a bummer. Not only is it a bummer, it could damage a vehicle. The culprit, often, is potholes — those pockets of bad luck where the pavement has worn away. And varying temperatures compound the issue. Here’s how it happens: Roadways are littered with cracks. When it rains or […]
happi927.com
PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPIES! Our Wet Nose Wednesday with the Erie Humane Society! PUPPY ALERT!
We will meet one of these puppies today! They are up for adoption through the Erie Humane Society and I CANNNNNOT WAIT! I’m not sure which one is coming in this morning..they said whichever is the cleanest when they go in this morning. Hahahahahhaa. Puppies can get a bit messy but I love them ALL. It doesn’t matter…clean or messy! Look at these faces! I cannot.
Pa. Verizon outage impacting Valley
Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all.
Verizon customer reacts to overnight outage
Customers of Verizon Thursday morning found themselves waking up to reception problems or no reception at all. The problem started late Wednesday night when a fiber optic cable was cut. This damaged line caused a loss of data, voice and texting services to residents of Erie, Corry and Waterford. Verizon is claiming the issue has […]
Erie residents voice concerns on Greengarden Bikeway Project
Several city residents spoke out against a plan to implement a bikeway on Greengarden Blvd. that would run from West 12th Street to West 38th Street. Many are concerned about what these changes would mean for street parking in their neighborhood. Others voiced their concerns over the safety of these bike plans. Residents stated traffic […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society to Host Night at the Shelter this Friday
The Erie Humane Society is hosting another Night at the Shelter on Friday, February 3rd. 16 volunteers, along with 15 shelter dogs, and one-free roaming cat lounge will spend one night in a kennel together. The purpose is to raise money for homeless shelter pets. The Humane Society said volunteers...
Erie man charged in Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam
An Erie man is facing charges Wednesday for allegedly lying about providing a Jeep to a fake raffle winner in the Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam. Preston Devenney, 53, has been charged with a first-degree felony count of dealing in unlawful proceeds and intent to promote, two third-degree felony counts of perjury, and a […]
tourcounsel.com
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
Erie County could soon welcome cruise ships following Coast Guard approval
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie could soon be host to cruise ships following approval from the U.S. Coast Guard. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced Wednesday that Erie County has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo to welcome cruise ships into its port. City officials told us in October 2022 there is a possibility […]
yourerie
Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. community members are raising concerns about a development next door that excavated the mountain. Massive boulder smashes through Palolo home barely …. A large boulder smashed into a Palolo family’s home and nearly...
Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown
Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.” This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building. No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, […]
Service restored to Verizon customers after nearly 12 hours
Thousands of Verizon customers in our region experienced reception problems. Now the company has said service has been restored but several customers say their still concerned. Many Erie County residents said they went about 12 hours without cell service. A Verizon representative said the problem started late last night, when a fiber optic cable was […]
erienewsnow.com
Harrison’s Playmakers Looking To Expand In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last year, a local educator walked from Jamestown to Highmark Stadium to raise money for two worthy causes, including Harrison’s Playmaker’s. Now this educator, Patrick Smeraldo of Collaborative Children’s Solutions, wants to expand Harrison’s Playmer’s into Chautauqua County.
Erie High School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted after search
A soft lockdown was implemented at Erie High School on Thursday afternoon, allegedly caused by reports of a weapon in the building. Erie High School went into a soft lockdown after staff was notified that a weapon was suspected to be inside the school. However, Erie Police found no weapon after conducting a search of […]
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0