In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
You don’t always have to go straight to a jewelry store to find the perfect ring. You have finally found the perfect girl and are ready to propose. However, the prospect of looking for an engagement ringcan be very daunting. Though most people hurry straight to the jewelry store, the truth is that there are plenty of places where you could consider buying the perfect ring for the love of your life.
With Party City filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and Bed Bath & Beyond's troubles, Elizabeth Lafontaine offers key takeaways for retailers. Hi, I’m Elizabeth Lafontaine, chief retail analyst here at Retail Leader Pro, and welcome to this week’s Retail Minute. It seems like I say this every...
From couches to bedding, plants to cookware, and more — Amazon has your home goods needs covered. The inventory is so vast it reminds us of what our living spaces are missing. A milk frother? Essential. That bamboo bathtub tray? A must-have. And the big secret behind the online marketplace's seductive ways is those slashed price tags.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. And the award for the coziest, chicest fashion trend goes to… matching loungewear sets! To absolutely no one’s surprise. Co-ord sets have become extremely popular over the past couple of years, and there’s just no catching up to […]
Looks like we've just found another way to save money. A new store has opened in New York that has bargain shoppers talking. There's no shortage of secondhand stores in New York. Some, like the Newburgh Vintage Emporium, seem to welcome celebrities nearly weekly. For those of us that don't have Hollywood money, a new store specializing in big-box returns may be the answer.
Hello February! It’s time for another edition of Costco unadvertised sales! I’ve highlighted some of the unadvertised deals for the month of FEBRUARY 2023 being offered at select Costco locations, while supplies last. Some deals may be regional. I’ll update this post periodically with new sales. I...
