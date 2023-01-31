Read full article on original website
Related
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
5 Best New Items Available at Costco in January
Costco famously keeps its inventory relatively low compared to other big-box stores. According to its official website, Costco warehouses carry about 4,000 items, compared to the 30,000 found at most...
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
Bed Bath & Beyond's founders admit their biggest mistake: 'We missed the boat on the internet'
The founders of embattled Bed Bath & Beyond, Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein, told the Wall Street Journal they didn't adapt to e-commerce.
You could be buying shoplifted stuff on Amazon, eBay, or Facebook Marketplace
"E-fencing," or selling stolen goods online, could be on the rise as CEOs complain of worsening shoplifting. You might be supporting it.
Four Places To Buy Engagement Rings
You don’t always have to go straight to a jewelry store to find the perfect ring. You have finally found the perfect girl and are ready to propose. However, the prospect of looking for an engagement ringcan be very daunting. Though most people hurry straight to the jewelry store, the truth is that there are plenty of places where you could consider buying the perfect ring for the love of your life.
retailleader.com
Retail Minute: Party City & Bed Bath & Beyond Lessons
With Party City filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and Bed Bath & Beyond's troubles, Elizabeth Lafontaine offers key takeaways for retailers. Hi, I’m Elizabeth Lafontaine, chief retail analyst here at Retail Leader Pro, and welcome to this week’s Retail Minute. It seems like I say this every...
Refinery29
This Week’s Best Amazon Home Goods Deals
From couches to bedding, plants to cookware, and more — Amazon has your home goods needs covered. The inventory is so vast it reminds us of what our living spaces are missing. A milk frother? Essential. That bamboo bathtub tray? A must-have. And the big secret behind the online marketplace's seductive ways is those slashed price tags.
Get Ready to Live in This Loungewear Set for the Foreseeable Future
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. And the award for the coziest, chicest fashion trend goes to… matching loungewear sets! To absolutely no one’s surprise. Co-ord sets have become extremely popular over the past couple of years, and there’s just no catching up to […]
The New York Store that Sells Discount Amazon Returns
Looks like we've just found another way to save money. A new store has opened in New York that has bargain shoppers talking. There's no shortage of secondhand stores in New York. Some, like the Newburgh Vintage Emporium, seem to welcome celebrities nearly weekly. For those of us that don't have Hollywood money, a new store specializing in big-box returns may be the answer.
Amazon will start charging Prime members up to $10 in delivery fees on grocery orders under $150
Delivery charges range from $3.95 to $9.95, depending on the size of the order, and go into effect February 28, Amazon announced Friday.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
frugalhotspot.com
Costco Unadvertised Sales! FEBRUARY 2023
Hello February! It’s time for another edition of Costco unadvertised sales! I’ve highlighted some of the unadvertised deals for the month of FEBRUARY 2023 being offered at select Costco locations, while supplies last. Some deals may be regional. I’ll update this post periodically with new sales. I...
salestechstar.com
Amazon Falls to H-E-B after Two Years as Top U.S Grocery Retailer, dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Concludes
BJ’s Wholesale was the biggest mover in the RPI over the last three years, climbing from 27th to 10th place in 2022, a 17-point jump in rankings. Price is top consumer need across all income brackets including 66% of people making $50,000 to $74,999 and 53% making more than $200,000.
January sales LIVE: The best deals and steals from Amazon to Walmart and Target
DAILYMAIL.COM LIVE SHOPPING BLOG: January is the best time to shop the sales and reset your winter closet with items that will last you a couple of seasons. Enjoy quality items for less
More Stream for Your Green: Paramount+ Adds Showtime To Sweeten Package Deal
On Jan. 30, Paramount Global said it plans to integrate Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear platforms. The Showtime streaming service will no longer be available later in 2023,...
Comments / 0