Bucksport, ME

MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Ellsworth Girls Beat Hermon 70-36 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Hermon 70-36 on Wednesday night, February 1st. Ellsworth led 20-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-28 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with...
ELLSWORTH, ME
MDI Girls vs. Bucksport Wednesday February 1

The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team hosts the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Wednesday night, February 1st. It will be Senior Recognition Night for Soren Hopkins-Goff, the lone senior on the 2022-23 team, as well as Seniors on the Indoor Track Team!. Soren Hopkins-Goff - Senior - 2022-23 MDI Varsity Girls...
BUCKSPORT, ME
Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]

The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
HARRINGTON, ME
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]

How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
ELLSWORTH, ME
5th Annual Chowder Chowdown for Rides March 11th

On Saturday March 11th Island Connections is hosting their 5th Annual Chowder and Chili Chowdown for Rides from 5 to 7 p.m.at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Conference Center in Bar Harbor. The cost is $10.00 per person or $30.00 per family (up to 2 adults and children in the same family).
BAR HARBOR, ME
Bar Harbor Appoints Sarah Gilbert Interim Town Manager

The Bar Harbor Town Council came out of Executive Session on Tuesday night, January 31st and appointed Sarah Gilbert, the Finance Director the Interim Town Manager by a 6-0 vote (Councilor Dobbs was excused). Gilbert has been the Finance Director since 2021. The appointment comes in the wake of Kevin...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

