MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night. MDI led...
Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beating Bucksport 83-45 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, picking up their 16th win of the season, defeating the Bucksport Golden Bucks 83-45 in Bucksport on Thursday night, February 2nd. Ellsworth jumped out to a 25-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter. Bucksport clawed back in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring...
Ellsworth Girls Beat Hermon 70-36 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Hermon 70-36 on Wednesday night, February 1st. Ellsworth led 20-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-28 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with...
MDI Girls vs. Bucksport Wednesday February 1
The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team hosts the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Wednesday night, February 1st. It will be Senior Recognition Night for Soren Hopkins-Goff, the lone senior on the 2022-23 team, as well as Seniors on the Indoor Track Team!. Soren Hopkins-Goff - Senior - 2022-23 MDI Varsity Girls...
Saturday’s Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championship Postponed to Monday
The Maine Principal's Association announced on Thursday, February 2nd that the Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championships that were scheduled for Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School have been postponed until Monday, February 6th and that they will now be held at Ellsworth High School. Due to the winter advisory...
Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]
The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Caribou’s Madelyn Deprey Win Big East Boy’s and Girl’s Player of the Week for 2nd Consecutive Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 7 as voted by the coaches of the Big East. Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth up in the "County", scoring 65 points. He...
Open Table MDI to Open Friday and Saturday February 3rd and 4th as Warming Center
With the dangerously cold temperatures expected on Friday and Saturday, February 2nd and 3rd, Open Table MDI, located at 116 Cottage Street in Bar Harbor will open as a Warming Center from 9 a.m to 6 pm. each day. They will have coffee, hot cocoa and tea available. Plus, it's...
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
5th Annual Chowder Chowdown for Rides March 11th
On Saturday March 11th Island Connections is hosting their 5th Annual Chowder and Chili Chowdown for Rides from 5 to 7 p.m.at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Conference Center in Bar Harbor. The cost is $10.00 per person or $30.00 per family (up to 2 adults and children in the same family).
Friends in Action Lunches Tuesdays and Thursdays in February
One of the hardest things about COVID was the sense of isolation that many people have felt. That's why I am so pleased to see that Friends in Action has resumed their Senior Lunches every Tuesday at 12 Noon. And now, due to popular demand, they have expanded and will be serving on Thursdays at 12 noon !
Bar Harbor Appoints Sarah Gilbert Interim Town Manager
The Bar Harbor Town Council came out of Executive Session on Tuesday night, January 31st and appointed Sarah Gilbert, the Finance Director the Interim Town Manager by a 6-0 vote (Councilor Dobbs was excused). Gilbert has been the Finance Director since 2021. The appointment comes in the wake of Kevin...
HCTC Early Childhood Education Program Starts “Spring Refresh Clothing Drive Clothes for Kids”
The Hancock County Technical Center's Childhood Education Program is competing in the Career Pathways Competition at SkillsUSA. As part of the competition, students are asked to think about their community and create some type of project based around their technical trade area. For the HCTC Childhood Education Program they thought...
Milbridge Congregational Church to Host Community Lunch on February 13
The Milbridge Congregational Church will be hosting a Community Lunch on Monday, February 13th from 11:30 to 1 p.m. with all proceeds going to the repair of the Church's steeple. On the menu will be homemade chili, corn chowder and chicken soup, with bread, dessert and beverage. The suggested donation...
