Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
klin.com
Omaha Target Store Shooter Killed By Officer Identified.
Omaha Police say 32 year old Joseph Jones was the man who was shot and killed by a police officer inside the Target store near 178th and West Center Road on Tuesday. Police say Jones was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and had 13 loaded magazines of ammunition. OPD says Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela’s four days before the incident.
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting: Law enforcement aware suspect had history of mental health issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As more details emerged about the gunman killed after wreaking havoc on employees and shoppers as he was firing inside a West Omaha SuperTarget, many are questioning how he was able to obtain a firearm. Shoppers were welcomed back to the store Thursday morning at 10...
Update: All suspects in custody in Council Bluffs shooting death
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department says at 10:00 a.m. today, the Department received information from the Shreveport, Louisiana Police Department that they have Devin Adkins in custody. At this time all suspects involved in the case have been arrested. The arrest is in connection with the shooting death...
WOWT
Omaha Police release bodycam photos from fatal shooting at storage facility
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
thebestmix1055.com
Police apprehend 3 of 7 suspects wanted in Fremont man’s murder
Council Bluffs police said Wednesday that they have three of the seven suspects wanted in the murder of a Fremont man last month. Tucker Dobberstein, 19, was shot to death at about 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at a Council Bluffs apartment. Police said that Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, are currently in custody.
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
klkntv.com
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
WOWT
Officers injured in shooting at storage unit identified
The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday. Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting. Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired. Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'. Updated: 1 hour ago. Jasmine Gascar,...
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Omaha Man on Drug & Driving Charges in Holt County
Troopers report the arrest of an Omaha, Nebraska man Wednesday afternoon in Holt County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 59-year-old Edwin C. Conway on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated as an aggravated offender, not having a valid license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
siouxlandnews.com
UPDATE: The West Omaha Target has reopened
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: The West Omaha Target has reopened, and drive-up services will resume on Friday. Omaha Police have identified the man who brought a loaded AR-15 to a west Omaha Target on Tuesday as 32-year-old Joseph Jones. Police say Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela's...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody after Omaha accident
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing in November 2022 has been found and taken into custody after an accident in Omaha. Officials said 38-year-old Robert Moss was found after he was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident near 24th St. and Farnam St. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center and was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle.
WOWT
Names of officers involved in Monday shooting released
Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. That teaching comes in the jazz masterclasses, and the young -- some real young -- are here, to learn and enjoy the music. Chaplains available for first responders and their families following traumatic events. Updated: 29 minutes ago.
Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants
(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
WOWT
Two Omaha Police officers shot, third person killed
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 3 hours ago. 6...
WOWT
22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree. Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.
Comments / 0