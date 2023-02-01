Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
Shots fired reported at Pflugerville shopping center
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
fox7austin.com
How to navigate repairs, insurance claims after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday afternoon in South Austin, many residents were outside surveying damage and cleaning up tree limbs. "One of the questions that we've been hearing a lot is, ‘Will my insurance company pay to remove those trees?’" said Ben Gonzalez with the Texas Department of Insurance. "If it's just in your yard, most policies will not pay to remove those, but if it fell on your home or your car, or it's blocking access to your home, then some policies will pay to have those trees removed."
CBS Austin
Boil water notice in effect for Travis County District 10 customers
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE:. Travis County Water District 10 issued a boil water notice Thursday as Austin Energy crews work to restore power at two pump stations. Austin Energy is actively repairing a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. The Wakefield Pump Station is also without power. Customers...
Transmission line outages which utilities couldn't control left thousands of people without power this week
SAN ANTONIO — More than 2500 customers were without power in Boerne Thursday morning. Normally, the outages would be due to local equipment failures and, most often, power lines collapsing due to tree limbs or ice. On Thursday, however, the Bandera Electric Cooperative lost power to an entire substation,...
Boil water notice issued for some New Braunfels customers; water station now open
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the New Braunfels area. The New Braunfels Utilities issued the notice to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone. Officials say the pressure of the system within this area has fallen below 20 psi due...
No boil water notice for City of Austin
A number of people have reached out to KXAN as well as city council members, asking about texts going around warning of an impending boil water notice.
fox7austin.com
Ice covers western parts of Travis, Williamson Counties
CEDAR PARK, Texas - A house fire Wednesday morning, between Lago Vista and Leander, was caused by a space heater. Two residents were hurt and hospitalized, according to Travis County ESD 1 Battalion Chief Chris Sukup. "When using space heaters in your home, you need to make sure you are...
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy power outage crisis blamed on city's environmental policies, property owners
AUSTIN, Texas - Local utility crews are now cleaning up the mess that broke Austin's local power grid. With teams from other cities coming to help restore power, Jackie Sargent, the General Manager of Austin Energy, was confident and made this prediction. "At this point, because of the forecast of...
fox7austin.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: Aviani Brown, of San Antonio, found safe
SAN ANTONIO - A 1-year-old girl at the center of a Texas Amber Alert has been found safe, police say. The alert was issued just before 8 a.m. for Aviani Brown of San Antonio. She had reportedly last been seen around 1 a.m. Thursday. The alert also listed Jaeshaun Brown,...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
fox7austin.com
No injuries reported following shooting at Pflugerville shopping center
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - No injuries were reported after a shooting at a shopping center in Pflugerville Thursday evening. Pflugerville police said officers are on the scene at the Stone Hill Town Center following a shots fired call. They said this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock ISD to offer curbside meal service for community members Feb. 3
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock ISD says it will be offering curbside meal service for kids and adults Friday, Feb 3 to help the community after the recent ice storm. Curbside meal service will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at four campuses:. Anderson Mill Elementary School, 10610 Salt Mill...
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
fox7austin.com
Austin trash services resume after suspension due to weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Resource Recovery is resuming its curbside collections as of Thursday, February 2, but not at full capacity. In a news conference this morning, officials said they are picking up where they left off on January 31, when trash, recycling, composting, bulk, and brush collections were suspended due to the icy conditions.
CBS Austin
APD searching for group of men who allegedly robbed several 7-Eleven stores
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a group of men who were allegedly involved in five separate robberies at four 7-Eleven convenience stores in Austin. The robberies occurred between Dec. 30, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023. The suspects entered the stores with firearms, demanded cash...
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
TCSO investigates shooting that left 1 dead in northern Travis County
The Travis County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating an overnight homicide in northern Travis County.
Round Rock Police Department reopens some closed streets, extends closures for others
The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued closure of several streets as inclement weather and ice accumulation continue to pose a risk to drivers as of 10:25 a.m. Feb. 2. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued...
