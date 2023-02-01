AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday afternoon in South Austin, many residents were outside surveying damage and cleaning up tree limbs. "One of the questions that we've been hearing a lot is, ‘Will my insurance company pay to remove those trees?’" said Ben Gonzalez with the Texas Department of Insurance. "If it's just in your yard, most policies will not pay to remove those, but if it fell on your home or your car, or it's blocking access to your home, then some policies will pay to have those trees removed."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO