San Marcos, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
KVUE

District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

How to navigate repairs, insurance claims after Central Texas winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday afternoon in South Austin, many residents were outside surveying damage and cleaning up tree limbs. "One of the questions that we've been hearing a lot is, ‘Will my insurance company pay to remove those trees?’" said Ben Gonzalez with the Texas Department of Insurance. "If it's just in your yard, most policies will not pay to remove those, but if it fell on your home or your car, or it's blocking access to your home, then some policies will pay to have those trees removed."
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Boil water notice in effect for Travis County District 10 customers

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE:. Travis County Water District 10 issued a boil water notice Thursday as Austin Energy crews work to restore power at two pump stations. Austin Energy is actively repairing a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. The Wakefield Pump Station is also without power. Customers...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Ice covers western parts of Travis, Williamson Counties

CEDAR PARK, Texas - A house fire Wednesday morning, between Lago Vista and Leander, was caused by a space heater. Two residents were hurt and hospitalized, according to Travis County ESD 1 Battalion Chief Chris Sukup. "When using space heaters in your home, you need to make sure you are...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin trash services resume after suspension due to weather

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Resource Recovery is resuming its curbside collections as of Thursday, February 2, but not at full capacity. In a news conference this morning, officials said they are picking up where they left off on January 31, when trash, recycling, composting, bulk, and brush collections were suspended due to the icy conditions.
AUSTIN, TX

