Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Search scaled back for man believed to be missing in Garfield County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews will scale back their search for 32-year-old Austin Madsen, whose truck was recovered from a remote part of Garfield County earlier this week. Despite an expansive search on Thursday of the Black Canyon area near the initial search site around...
kmyu.tv
Crews on horseback, using drones to search for missing man in Garfield County
MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews have spent long days searching for 32-year-old Austin Madsen, whose last known located is believed to be near Mount Dutton in Garfield County. “Garfield County Search and Rescue will continue to follow any leads we have to locate Austin,” Garfield County...
Comments / 0