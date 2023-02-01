ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa

A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
ILLINOIS STATE
KROC News

Minnesota has a New State Holiday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Juneteeth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday in a state where it's now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B100

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
97.3 KKRC

Three of Minnesota’s Best Hidden Restaurants

The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is full of all kinds of unique and delicious restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these three eateries are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Rochester non-profit gets $40,000 grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Otto Bremer Trust is giving $40,000 to the Collider Foundation. “The entire Collider Board and I are so appreciative of the support of the Otto Bremer Trust. Through this support, Collider will be able to do more to help grow and support Rochester's emerging business creators in their dreams of starting their own business,” says Traci Downs, Board Chair of Collider Foundation.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy