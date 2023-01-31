Bloggers are constantly looking for ways to monetize their content and one popular method is through display ads. Two platforms that have gained significant traction in this space are Mediavine and Ezoic. In a This Online World article, a blogger stated the following regarding making money through display ads on their blog, “I started making over $1,000 per month in Mediavine revenue. Fast forward two years, and my Mediavine earnings now range from $7,000 to $9,500 per month”. They also provided Mediavine reports to show their income.

