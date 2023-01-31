Read full article on original website
u.today
MyDogeCTO Reveals New Feature That Can Drive DOGE Price This Week: Details
fitsmallbusiness.com
Capital One® Platinum Secured Credit Card Review for 2023
Capital One® Platinum Secured Credit Card is a secured business credit card best suited for those who are rebuilding their credit and can make a minimum refundable security deposit of $49. What makes it unique is that you can improve your credit score and be considered for a credit line increase within six months if you consistently make on-time payments. The card doesn’t charge annual and foreign transaction fees.
Motley Fool
Can Meta Platforms' Fastest-Growing Content Format Revitalize its Stock Price?
Reels, Meta's short-form video type, has seen rapid adoption. But big upfront investments in the product negatively impact near-term revenue growth. Management believes Reels is already gaining on TikTok when it comes to time spent on the app. Reels uses Meta's artificial intelligence-powered content discovery engine to surface engaging content.
NASDAQ
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
ffnews.com
Unlimint Partners With Credits to Power Debit Cards for Users in Europe and LatAm
London-based global fintech Unlimint has, today, announced a partnership with digital neobank Credits to issue Mastercard debit cards for users in Europe and LatAm, providing an enhanced banking experience. Unlimint is an award-winning global all-in-one fintech offering advanced payment capabilities through an evolving financial interface to startups and businesses across the globe with 16 offices across five continents.
Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message
With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: South African Retail Giant ‘Pick n Pay’ Embraces Bitcoin Nationwide
Pick n Pay (PnP), which is one of South Africa’s largest supermarket chains, is now reportedly allowing its customers to pay at the till via any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled wallet, such as Zap or BlueWallet. Back on 1 November 2022, PnP issued a press release that said the company was...
TechCrunch
Onehouse is building a neutral data lake integration layer on top of Apache Hudi
Today the company announced a $25 million Series A. Company founder and CEO Vinoth Chandar came up with the idea for Hudi while he was an engineer at Uber in 2016, and eventually decided to start a company based on the open source project. He says that today his idea is to be a neutral, complementary layer between these other data lake products and interoperate with multiple formats, whatever they may be.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Best Retail Trade Shows in 2023 (+ Calendar Download)
Retail trade shows are where suppliers come together to showcase the products that are available for retailers to sell in their brick-and-mortar or online stores. For retailers, trade shows and retail conferences are a great way to see products in person, learn about the merchandise, and network with other business owners in their industry. Some trade shows even offer educational opportunities, like panel discussions and expert speakers.
ABC News
American Express launches products for small businesses
NEW YORK -- American Express is launching a suite of financial service products for small businesses as it aims build up its presence in the small business sector. The services, called Business Blueprint, stem from the credit card giant's acquisition of fintech Kabbage in 2020. American Express had been offering small business lines of credit and other services under the Kabbage moniker, but now it will replace those with a suite of products — from a cash flow management hub to business checking accounts and lines of credit — under the name American Express Business Blueprint.
