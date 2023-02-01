Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
klkntv.com
Second Amendment Preservation Act would limit enforcement of federal gun laws in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Second Amendment Preservation Act, which would nullify some federal gun laws in Nebraska, got a hearing Thursday before a legislative committee. If the bill is passed, law enforcement would be prohibited from enforcing federal firearm laws if they conflict with Nebraska law. Sen. Steve...
WOWT
Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels. “The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.
Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes
LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges
LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes
A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
Nebraska towns rely on fines and fees for revenue much less than most
(The Center Square) - Some states and municipalities depend on fines and fees to accumulate revenue. Nebraska is not one of those states. In 2020, local governments across the United States amassed $8,948,454,000 in revenue from fines and fees; that's $27 per person, according to a report from the libertarian Reason Foundation. However, Nebraska was in a far different situation. Local government in Nebraska got just $3,972,000 of its revenue...
knopnews2.com
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them on www.NebraskaLostCash.gov. Murante said the search only takes a moment and is totally free. Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in...
1011now.com
Nebraska Journalist Trust taking NDEE to court over pricey public records request
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday, a coalition of journalists and their supporters will take the records manager for the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy before a judge in a fight over a public records request with a $44,103 price tag. “That is just such an outrageous amount of money,”...
fox42kptm.com
Plenty of comments offered for Nebraska LB18 during Thursday hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature that would change what qualifies as newly discovered evidence in the legal world had people talking Thursday. A lot of the support during a hearing came from people questioning why Earnest Jackson remains behind bars. "We must stand on the...
KETV.com
Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots
LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
Nebraska Giving Out License Plates With The Same Numbers Due To Shortage
Nebraska is facing an issue that could result in the same license plate numbers being sent to different drivers.
KSNB Local4
Bill would lower minimum wage in Nebraska for minors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In November of 2022, Nebraskans voted to increase the state’s minimum wage gradually over the next few years. As of January 2023, it went up to $10.50 an hour from $9. Monday at the state capitol, the Business and Labor Committee heard testimony regarding LB...
kcur.org
Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A lawsuit may answer that
The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
iheart.com
Nebraska Getting $2.6-Million In Federal Grants For Infrastructure
(Undated) -- The State of Nebraska is getting $2.6-million in federal grant money to use on infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it's part of over $5-billion given out to states to improve roads and sidewalks. Eight Nebraska cities will benefit from the grant money, including Omaha and Lincoln.
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law
WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
doniphanherald.com
Proposed new limit on local school spending sparks concern during Nebraska legislative hearing
Proposed legislation to place a 3% limit on annual increases in local school district spending attracted strong support Wednesday from Gov. Jim Pillen and agricultural spokesmen while prompting concerns from school representatives who pointed to increased inflationary costs and current teacher shortages. The spending limit could be exceeded with an...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Treasurer's Office encouraging people to check for unclaimed property
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you live in Nebraska, you could have money waiting for you and you might not even realize it's available. There's a new push from the state's Treasurer's Office to make you aware of it. It comes in the form of unclaimed property. That could be anything from financial accounts to items of value.
