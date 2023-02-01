ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WOWT

Nebraska governor waives hours regulations on fuel truckers, citing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday issued an executive order “in response to regional fuel shortages” waiving some rules on truckers hauling fuels. “The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel,” the news release from the governor’s office states.
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes

LINCOLN — An amendment to a proposed voter ID law, one that calls for mail-in voters to see a notary, was among points that drew fire during a public hearing Wednesday that stretched nearly six hours. “It’s full of flaws and bureaucratic B.S.,” Jaden Perkins, a North Omaha community organizer with the Heartland Workers Center, […] The post Nebraska voter ID bill revised before lengthy public hearing that draws mostly foes appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska Examiner

Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges

LINCOLN — The lead sponsor of Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal to cut state income taxes fended off doubts Thursday that such a $1.5 billion reduction in state revenue was affordable and wouldn’t harm state services. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said the state has more than a $2 billion surplus of state tax […] The post Pillen tax-cut ideas win support of business groups, prompt criticism from community colleges appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska community colleges cry foul over plan to eliminate authority to levy property taxes

A legislative proposal to change how Nebraska's six community colleges are funded ran into stiff opposition from board members, administrators and students Thursday. Sen. Dave Murman's plan (LB783) would eliminate the ability of community colleges to levy property taxes beginning in 2026-27, and replace that funding with state appropriations. According...
The Center Square

Nebraska towns rely on fines and fees for revenue much less than most

(The Center Square) - Some states and municipalities depend on fines and fees to accumulate revenue. Nebraska is not one of those states. In 2020, local governments across the United States amassed $8,948,454,000 in revenue from fines and fees; that's $27 per person, according to a report from the libertarian Reason Foundation. However, Nebraska was in a far different situation. Local government in Nebraska got just $3,972,000 of its revenue...
fox42kptm.com

Plenty of comments offered for Nebraska LB18 during Thursday hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A proposal in the Nebraska Legislature that would change what qualifies as newly discovered evidence in the legal world had people talking Thursday. A lot of the support during a hearing came from people questioning why Earnest Jackson remains behind bars. "We must stand on the...
KETV.com

Amended photo ID bill would require notarized signature for mail-in ballots

LINCOLN, Neb. — You may have to get your signature notarized if you vote by mail in Nebraska under an amended version of a voter ID bill before lawmakers. State Sen. Julie Slama introduced LB 535. It will implement voter ID requirements after Nebraskans voted to adopt a Constitutional...
KSNB Local4

Bill would lower minimum wage in Nebraska for minors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In November of 2022, Nebraskans voted to increase the state’s minimum wage gradually over the next few years. As of January 2023, it went up to $10.50 an hour from $9. Monday at the state capitol, the Business and Labor Committee heard testimony regarding LB...
telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
iheart.com

Nebraska Getting $2.6-Million In Federal Grants For Infrastructure

(Undated) -- The State of Nebraska is getting $2.6-million in federal grant money to use on infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation says it's part of over $5-billion given out to states to improve roads and sidewalks. Eight Nebraska cities will benefit from the grant money, including Omaha and Lincoln.
K99

Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska

There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska cities to receive road planning money, through infrastructure law

WASHINGTON – Eight Nebraska cities will receive grant funding through the new federal Safe Streets and Roads Act. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects throughout the nation, including eight grants for communities in Nebraska. The competitive grant program, established by President...
