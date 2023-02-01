Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Funko Pops Drop at Funko Fair 2023
We have arrived at the third and final day of Funko Fair 2023, and the drops are kicking off with a wave that celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The collection includes quite a few common Pop figures alongside Pop Moments and exclusives. A breakdown of these releases and where to find them can be found below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ with the code that will be displayed at checkout.
CNET
'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 Hits Disney Plus in May, Episode Titles Revealed
The anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions returns to Disney Plus for volume 2 on May 4, Lucasfilm said Thursday. It's the first major announcement for Star Wars Day 2023 (aka May the 4th). Lucasfillm also revealed the titles of each of season 2's nine episodes (though no plot details)...
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
EA has reportedly canceled a single-player game in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe
50 developers are said to have been working on Titanfall Legends
Gizmodo
Hey, Maybe Star Wars Should Leave Mandalore the Hell Alone
To paraphrase Luke Skywalker, “If there’s a nice center to the universe, Mandalore is the planet it’s farthest from.” The home planet of Jango Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Sabine Wren is a hellhole, and it has been throughout the entirety of Star Wars’ main continuity. So much so, in fact, that I don’t think anyone needs to go back, whether it be characters or viewers.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
IGN
Star Wars: George Lucas Came Out of Retirement for Clone Wars; Han Solo Actor Addresses a Potential Return and More
Star Wars: The Clone Wars was the series that gave fans a new outlook to the franchise's lore and the universe at large. During the time of Clone Wars, George Lucas had already announced his retirement from the series. But for some reason, he decided to come out of it for the animated show.
ComicBook
New Titanfall Game Reportedly Cancelled By EA
EA reportedly canceled a new Titanfall game just recently, much to the dismay of gamers everywhere. Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision and Infinity Ward developers Vince Zampella and Jason West got into a huge legal battle that resulted in those two splitting off to form what would become Respawn Entertainment with funding from EA. Within just a few years, Respawn had made Titanfall which was a critical success and Titanfall 2 was also met with huge acclaim, but released in a very busy time which resulted in a less-than-ideal commercial performance. The studio went on to spin the IP off into Apex Legends, but many have longed for Titanfall 3 to happen to no avail.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
IGN
The Bad Batch Episode 6 Saves Another Jedi From Order 66
This story contains spoilers for The Bad Batch. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free The Bad Batch Season 2 review. We hope you’ve been practicing your Shyriiwook because The Bad Batch Season 2 just brought back a fan-favorite with some very special powers. Although the series trailer teased the return of Gungi the Wookiee, fans weren’t sure whether our furry friend would appear in the present-day or be another flashback that doomed him to the wall of fallen Jedi.
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Gets February 2 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
The Witcher 3 players have known for a while now that another update for the game was on the way, and this week, that update released. For PC players who've been asking about this update while hoping that it'd resolve some of the issues that they'd been experiencing on that platform, the patch notes for the February 2nd update include changes specifically targeting the PC version of the game as well as some that are only for console players.
ComicBook
Star Wars Celebration 2023 Hasbro Exclusives Revealed
Star Wars Celebration 2023 is taking place in London on April 7-10, and it promises to be another huge event with exciting special guests and announcements about Lucasfilm's upcoming plans. You can also expect to see plenty of merch reveals during the course of those four days, and it all starts here with a sneak peek at what Hasbro has in store.
bleedingcool.com
Hasbro Deploys Exclusive Star Wars 212th Clone Trooper Multipack
Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like a Clone Trooper multipack!. It is time to turn some clankers into scrap metal once again as Hasbro unveils a new Clone Trooper Multipack. Releasing as part of the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, the 212th Clone Battalion is reporting for duty. This brand new release is similar to past Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney exclusives, with a non-windowed 4-figure set. This set features the four battle-ready Phase II Clones from The Clone Wars with their signature 212th yellow armor. Star Wars fans will get four clones all with removable helmets and six blasters, to get the party starter. One of the best features in this set is Clone Trooper Waxer is among the ranks, giving Star Wars fans his first Vintage Collection debut. This set is getting a $10 upcharge from past releases coming in at $55.99, and is set for a Summer 2023 release. Again, this set is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive (here) as well as Shop Disney exclusive when the item finally arrives in stock.
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
Almost a third of PS5 owners skipped the PS4 generation, Sony says
A fair chunk of PS5 owners might well be new to PlayStation
ComicBook
E3 Organizers Respond to Absence of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo
Yesterday, IGN reported that Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox will all be skipping this year's E3 event. The Entertainment Software Association has now addressed that report in a message to members that was obtained by IGN. While the message does not confirm that the three companies will not be attending, it does offer support for ReedPOP, the company the ESA has partnered with on this year's show. E3 2023 will be the first in-person E3 event since 2019, and the ESA's message cites the difficulties with reviving the show after so much time off.
Microsoft is removing these classic Xbox 360 games from sale as soon as next week
Despite Microsoft's efforts around game preservation, it seems some major classic titles are being removed from sale soon on Xbox 360. It remains unclear if it will impact Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility.
Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)
Here's a rundown of every game in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass library, and those that are optimized for Xbox Series X
