ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AI is generating a ‘Seinfeld’ rip-off show live on Twitch and its the perfect blend of hilarious and terrifying

By Jamie Dunkin
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts

Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.
wegotthiscovered.com

The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway

James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
wegotthiscovered.com

An outrageously underrated entry in a campy horror franchise is back to impale its naysayers

For several decades, the long-standing Friday the 13th franchise has successfully terrified thrill-seeking viewers and built its foundation on the eye-watering appearance of its main villain Jason Voorhees. And while a selection of movies in the iconic film series have experienced their fair share of criticism, many of which relied on cheesy special effects and slothful storytelling, one film, in particular, stands out as an underrated entry that rightfully deserves its moment in the spotlight — and that would be 2001’s Jason X.
HollywoodLife

‘The View’ Hosts Awkwardly Laugh After ‘Fart’ Noise Erupts On Live TV: Watch

The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.
INDIANA STATE
Distractify

'My 600-Lb Life' Season 11 Participant Geno Might Have Made Some Progress Since Filming

Participants on My 600-Lb Life never have it easy. They are individuals who have gained so much weight that, at times, mobilization is nearly impossible. Add to that cameras in their face and each episode can be heart-wrenching for everyone involved. In the Season 11 premiere, we meet Geno Dacunto and after watching his story unfold, viewers are sure to wonder where Geno from My 600-Lb Life is now.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
Inside Nova

'Not real fans': Britney Spears slams those who called police on her

Britney Spears insists people who called police to carry out a welfare check on her are not her "real fans". The 41-year-old singer's concerned followers contacted cops this week after she deactivated her Instagram account, days after declaring she was changing her name to River Red, and she has slammed their actions as "uncalled for" and suggested it was just a way to make her "look bad".
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true

It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy