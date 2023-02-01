AI is generating a ‘Seinfeld’ rip-off show live on Twitch and its the perfect blend of hilarious and terrifying

Participants on My 600-Lb Life never have it easy. They are individuals who have gained so much weight that, at times, mobilization is nearly impossible. Add to that cameras in their face and each episode can be heart-wrenching for everyone involved. In the Season 11 premiere, we meet Geno Dacunto and after watching his story unfold, viewers are sure to wonder where Geno from My 600-Lb Life is now.

1 DAY AGO