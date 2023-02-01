Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation,...
Channel 3000
MPD officer resigns after criminal charge, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison police officer accused of hurting a woman during a physical altercation at a local restaurant last fall has resigned, department officials said Thursday. News 3 Now first reported on allegations against former MPD officer Keith Brown in November 2022 after he was arrested on tentative...
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
nbc15.com
MPD: One person hurt when bullet enters Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Four people, including a child, were inside a Madison home early Thursday morning when a bullet pierced their apartment, the police dept. reported. A Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the adults was hurt by some of the glass that was shattered by the gunshot. MPD did not indicate how badly the individual was hurt.
nbc15.com
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting
WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot and killed a man in the Town of Windsor during an investigation into a stolen vehicle late last year will not face charges for the encounter, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday. The District Attorney’s Office...
WIFR
Inmate dies in Rock County Jail
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Around 1:15 in the morning on February 2nd, 2023, Correctional Officers in Rock County Jail were performing routine security checks in the housing units within the building. An officer noticed a female laying unresponsive, on the floor of her cell. Additional officers, medical staff and a...
Channel 3000
Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond
MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man gets 3+ years in prison for having a ‘large revolver’ in a school zone
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The United States Department of Justice announced that a Wisconsin man will be spending time in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday. The United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, stated that 38-year-old David Barber, from Beloit, was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a firearm in a school zone.
Arrest made after Burlington school threat on Facebook
A person was arrested following a school threat on Facebook in Burlington on Wednesday morning, the City of Burlington Police Department said.
nbc15.com
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
Channel 3000
Woman dies in Rock Co. jail, authorities say
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says a woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell in the Rock County Jail overnight. The department says correctional officers were conducting routine security checks at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday when they found the woman lying on the floor of her cell.
nbc15.com
MPD still investigating credit union robbery last week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a robbery last week at a credit union on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, the suspect went into the UW Credit Union, in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, just north of Warner Park, around 10 a.m. on Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding money.
nbc15.com
16-year-old arrested after traffic stop for alleged drug possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was arrested for drug possession Wednesday after a traffic stop on the city’s east side, according to Madison Police Department. In an incident report released Thursday, the agency explained that officers reported smelling marijuana from inside the car after pulling it over around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Bank robber in Wisconsin leaves with undisclosed amount of cash, no arrest made
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest. The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north...
nbc15.com
Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot pleads in 11 cases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Tuesday after striking a deal with prosecutors in the nearly one dozen separate cases against him. When he...
WISN
Wisconsin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
nbc15.com
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
Inmate identified: Man dies at Waukesha County Jail after 1 day in custody
The inmate who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 16 after being in custody for a day has been identified as 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. from the City of Milwaukee.
nbc15.com
MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District
