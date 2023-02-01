Read full article on original website
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Historic retail chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
News Channel Nebraska
Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals set for Thursday
GENEVA, NE — Each Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) tournament bracket is down to four team vying for the championship. The boys and girls divisions whittled down the fields during Tuesday's quarterfinal games. In the girls bracket, the No. 3 Thayer Central Titans defeated the No. 6 David City Scouts...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football signs 18 Nebraska prospects in NSD haul
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College football inked 26 new recruits to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday, according to a list provided to Local4 by Broncos coach Matt Franzen. Here is a breakdown of the signees:. QB - Trevin Alessio - Discovery Canyon, CO. Trey Jackson - Waverly, NE.
News Channel Nebraska
Six Kearney High students sign to play college sports
KEARNEY, Neb. — Six Kearney High students are taking the next step in their athletic and academic lives. The Bearcat seniors signed their letters of intent at a ceremony at the school on Wednesday. Zack Watson signed with the Nebraska Kearney track and field program. “Sports is something I...
News Channel Nebraska
CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
KSNB Local4
Hastings High has seven student-athletes sign NLIs
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Senior High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the school. The following student-athletes signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in their respective sport in college. Joe Rodriguez - Football - Minnesota State Moorhead. Olivia Terwey - Dance - Hasting College.
News Channel Nebraska
Thayer Central cancels school Wednesday as threat investigation continues
HEBRON, NE — Students and staff at a southeast Nebraska school district will continue to not go to school as authorities investigate a threat made against the district late last week. Thayer Central Community Schools has announced on its social media they will not have classes Wednesday. It's the...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
knopnews2.com
Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
News Channel Nebraska
Silver Lake high school dancer to stay in Adams county to continue at college level
Josi Sharp of Silver Lake high school in Roseland, Neb. will be sticking near home after committing to continue dance at Hastings College. "I'm excited to continue dancing at the college level, and Hastings College is a great fit for me. I look forward to working with the coaches and team next year," she said.
foxnebraska.com
Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
knopnews2.com
North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School had six of it’s student-athletes sign on National Signing Day. Those six student-athletes were Zarah Blaesi, Trevor Crisman, Kolten Tilford, Carter Kelley, Tristen Beyer, and River Johnston. Zarah Blaesi signing to continue her running career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney...
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
doniphanherald.com
Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager
Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness. Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday...
klkntv.com
Accidental fire caused over $500,000 in damage to Grand Island home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Fire Department says Monday morning’s house fire caused more than $500,000 worth of damage. Officials are blaming the total loss on an accidental electrical fire. Thick, black smoke could be seen from more than a mile as units raced to Midaro...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Officials identify source of threat to Thayer Central Schools
HEBRON, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. Eric Hoops, elementary principal at Thayer Central, said that a high school student brought the threat to the school's...
foxnebraska.com
GIFD says large house fire accidental, total loss
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department has deemed the cause of a large residential fire earlier this week accidental. On Monday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Midaro Drive in southeast Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Division Chief Tim Hiemer said the fire was an accidental electrical fire.
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
News Channel Nebraska
Guests return to Crossroads Mission Avenue after burst pipe caused month-long shut down
HASTINGS, NE — Today, Daniel Buller cracks a light smile when he walks into the electrical room in the basement of Crossroads Mission Avenue in Hastings. But it was this room that kicked off the month from hell for the homeless shelter’s executive director. It started on Christmas.
KSNB Local4
Fundraiser to honor retired campus health services director
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - From 1978 through 2007, Judy Sandeen, director of campus health services, transformed how Hastings College served its students. In shifting from a strictly reactive healthcare model to include proactive health education through peer educators, she empowered students to take responsibility for their health and well-being. As...
Nebraska Giving Out License Plates With The Same Numbers Due To Shortage
Nebraska is facing an issue that could result in the same license plate numbers being sent to different drivers.
