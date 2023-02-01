ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News Channel Nebraska

Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals set for Thursday

GENEVA, NE — Each Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) tournament bracket is down to four team vying for the championship. The boys and girls divisions whittled down the fields during Tuesday's quarterfinal games. In the girls bracket, the No. 3 Thayer Central Titans defeated the No. 6 David City Scouts...
GENEVA, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College football signs 18 Nebraska prospects in NSD haul

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College football inked 26 new recruits to a National Letter of Intent Wednesday, according to a list provided to Local4 by Broncos coach Matt Franzen. Here is a breakdown of the signees:. QB - Trevin Alessio - Discovery Canyon, CO. Trey Jackson - Waverly, NE.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Six Kearney High students sign to play college sports

KEARNEY, Neb. — Six Kearney High students are taking the next step in their athletic and academic lives. The Bearcat seniors signed their letters of intent at a ceremony at the school on Wednesday. Zack Watson signed with the Nebraska Kearney track and field program. “Sports is something I...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CHI St. Francis open, standoff resolved in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Central Nebraska hospital continued to function despite an armed standoff in the neighborhood. Grand Island Police say the standoff started around 7:00 in the 700 block of Orleans Drive, and reportedly reach a peaceful resolution around 9:30 a.m. People were encouraged to avoid the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings High has seven student-athletes sign NLIs

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Senior High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the school. The following student-athletes signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in their respective sport in college. Joe Rodriguez - Football - Minnesota State Moorhead. Olivia Terwey - Dance - Hasting College.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thayer Central cancels school Wednesday as threat investigation continues

HEBRON, NE — Students and staff at a southeast Nebraska school district will continue to not go to school as authorities investigate a threat made against the district late last week. Thayer Central Community Schools has announced on its social media they will not have classes Wednesday. It's the...
HEBRON, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
COZAD, NE
foxnebraska.com

Dillard's announces closure at Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island is losing its anchor store. Signs are up announcing that Dillard's is closing. The store will remain open until March 21. Through the past couple years, the Conestoga Mall has seen other flagship stores close including JC Penney, Sears...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School had six of it’s student-athletes sign on National Signing Day. Those six student-athletes were Zarah Blaesi, Trevor Crisman, Kolten Tilford, Carter Kelley, Tristen Beyer, and River Johnston. Zarah Blaesi signing to continue her running career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Officials identify source of threat to Thayer Central Schools

HEBRON, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. Eric Hoops, elementary principal at Thayer Central, said that a high school student brought the threat to the school's...
HEBRON, NE
foxnebraska.com

GIFD says large house fire accidental, total loss

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department has deemed the cause of a large residential fire earlier this week accidental. On Monday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Midaro Drive in southeast Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Division Chief Tim Hiemer said the fire was an accidental electrical fire.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Fundraiser to honor retired campus health services director

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - From 1978 through 2007, Judy Sandeen, director of campus health services, transformed how Hastings College served its students. In shifting from a strictly reactive healthcare model to include proactive health education through peer educators, she empowered students to take responsibility for their health and well-being. As...
HASTINGS, NE

