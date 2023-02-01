ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
Distractify

EA Just Canceled a Secret 'Apex Legends' Game – But What Exactly Was It?

Electronic Arts is one of the biggest publishers in all of gaming, but the past few days have been rough for the company. Not only did the studio just sunset Apex Legends Mobile, but a new report indicates an unannounced game set in the Apex universe has also been canceled. Most of the team working on the secret game will be reassigned to other projects within EA, while the remaining employees will be laid off.
ComicBook

Battlefield Mobile Cancelled by EA

Electronic Arts has announced that its Battlefield Mobile title has been cancelled. A beta for the game took place late last year in select regions, but it seems it will not be releasing to the general public. The move comes as EA is looking to "pivot" from its current direction for the series, and find something that will truly appeal to players. In a press release, EA was quick to point out that it remains dedicated to the Battlefield franchise as a whole, and to Battlefield 2042 in particular. As such, fans can still expect to see a lot more from the series.
NME

‘Battlefield 2042’ update 3.2.0 arrives with old class system

Battlefield 2042 update 3.2.0 has launched today (January 31), bringing some significant changes to the first-person shooter title – including the re-introduction of its old class system. In a recent post, EA told gamers that they would once be able to “play as the familiar Assault, Engineer, Recon and...
Android Authority

Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down after less than a year

EA has blamed challenges related to the "content pipeline" for the game's shutdown. EA has announced that it’s shutting down Apex Legends Mobile. The title launched roughly nine months ago and even earned awards from Apple and Google. Apex Legends Mobile launched back in May 2022, doing a solid...
ClutchPoints

The Witcher 3 4.01 Patch Notes – Quest fixes, updates, more.

CD Projekt Red recently released the patch notes for The Witcher 3’s patch 4.01, which includes various quest and gameplay updates, as well as platform-specific fixes. Patch 4.01 for The Witcher 3 came out on February 2, 2023, and rolled out to all platforms. The patch aims to improve the “overall stability and performance of […] The post The Witcher 3 4.01 Patch Notes – Quest fixes, updates, more. appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook

New Titanfall Game Reportedly Cancelled By EA

EA reportedly canceled a new Titanfall game just recently, much to the dismay of gamers everywhere. Following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision and Infinity Ward developers Vince Zampella and Jason West got into a huge legal battle that resulted in those two splitting off to form what would become Respawn Entertainment with funding from EA. Within just a few years, Respawn had made Titanfall which was a critical success and Titanfall 2 was also met with huge acclaim, but released in a very busy time which resulted in a less-than-ideal commercial performance. The studio went on to spin the IP off into Apex Legends, but many have longed for Titanfall 3 to happen to no avail.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 devs reveal 2023’s new game mode will launch with multiple maps

A new Overwatch 2 core game mode will finally be launching in 2023 and the devs have confirmed that it’ll be released with more than just one map. Overwatch 2 is looking to grow bigger than its predecessor by releasing a steady slew of heroes, maps and even brand-new game modes, the next of which will be coming later this year.
The Verge

The Xbox 360 store won’t be closing down, despite what an Xbox support page says

Microsoft will not be closing down the Xbox 360 Marketplace, the company tells The Verge, even though text on an official Xbox support page indicated that was the plan. Earlier this week, Microsoft said that it would be pulling many beloved games like Jet Set Radio and The Orange Box from the 360 store on February 7th. That was disappointing enough, but then, thanks to a tweet from Wario64, we saw that text on a support page said the company planned to shutter the Xbox 360 Marketplace “over the next year” and that it encouraged players to “purchase any 360 games or DLC by May 2023.” As of this writing, you can still see the message here by scrolling down a little bit.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends fans are begging Respawn to ban infamous top-ranked Xbox player

Cheating is a common issue in competitive games, and Apex Legends is no exception. Another cheating scandal has sparked in the community recently when a gaming clip revealed nine players boosting their way up the ladder. In the video, the Xbox player can be seen playing in Predator. He’s reached...
NME

Discord voice chat arrives on PS5 for beta testers

Discord has announced that it will be bringing voice chat directly to PS5, and will support cross-platform channels. In a blog post published today (February 2), Discord announced that it will soon support voice chat on PS5 consoles. Starting from today, anyone enrolled in the PS5 System Software Beta Program...
ComicBook

PS5 Update Adds Major New Feature for DualSense Controllers

A new PS5 update adds a major new feature for the DualSense controllers. Since launch, Sony has been releasing regular updates to make the user experience and the console itself significantly better. Not only have these updates allowed for more options, but they have transformed the PlayStation experience as a whole. One of the biggest changes came in a new update that allows players to join Discord channels and calls via their PlayStation, just like you can on Xbox. This is huge for people who have friends on other platforms, including Xbox, and want to be able to party up. Given we're in an era of cross-platform games, it's a major win to have a service where all players can privately talk to each other.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
ClutchPoints

PlayStation 5 Beta will introduce Discord, VRR support, more.

After sources revealed its arrival, Sony officially announced that Discord voice chat is coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5), alongside VRR support for 1440p resolutions and more via the beta. In their official blog post, Sony announced that various new features will be coming to the PS5. This includes the much-awaited...
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold taps another two for February

Xbox continues to observe the 10th year of its free games catalogue by sliding further into obscurity with each month’s releases. The February 2023 pair on offer are For the King and Guts N Goals, both for Xbox One (compatible with Xbox Series X). For the King, by IronOak...
