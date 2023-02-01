Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Passing snow showers linger into the weekend for Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anywhere from a dusting to 3 inches of snow has fallen across Southcentral Alaska since the snow began Wednesday morning. While we’ve seen some dry time here and there, most of the snow has been fairly light and falling for several hours. Snow-covered roads will...
alaskasnewssource.com
Storm action affects much of Southern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day in Alaska, also referred to as Groundhog’s Day, was a repeat of winter weather for the state. Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A Winter Weather Advisory for wind chills to 50 to 60 below is in place for the western Arctic coast, and a wind chill advisory for the central and eastern Beaufort Sea coast.
alaskasnewssource.com
February snow and rain for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day is tomorrow for Alaska, a day when the Lower 48 states mark Groundhog Day. Will the marmot see its shadow? Will it even venture out of its den to care whether there is weeks left of winter or not? Usually in Alaska, winter stays longer than it does in the rest of the United States.
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
alaskasnewssource.com
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
radiokenai.com
M5.0 Earthquake Recorded 16 Miles South Of Mount Spurr
According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, a magnitude 5.0 event occurred at 05:48 AM on 2/2, located 68 miles deep and 36 miles W of Tyonek. This earthquake was felt in many Kenai Peninsula communities and as far as Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska well-represented at 2023 Arctic Winter Games in Canada
WOOD BUFFALO, Alberta (KTUU) - More than 200 Alaskan athletes representing 34 communities across the state will be playing 18 different sports at the 2023 Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo this week. “Man, seeing so many kids representing Alaska, gosh, it’s going to be a whole lot of fun,”...
alaskasnewssource.com
New research findings confirm rapid warming and melting of Alaska’s permafrost
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Permafrost — the permanently frozen layer on or under the earth’s surface made up of soil, gravel, and sand usually bound together by ice — is melting rapidly and causing the ground to sink noticeably across the Interior, according to new research findings from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
alaskasnewssource.com
January to close out as the warmest for Anchorage since 2016
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only a handful of days this month have seen temperatures remaining near or below average, leading to January going into the record books as the warmest in seven years. Despite “cooler” weather that has returned to Southcentral Alaska through the weekend, temperatures still remain well above...
alaskasnewssource.com
Optimism colors projections for Anchorage-based tourism in 2023
Searching For Gold In Alaska
Searching for gold in Alaska has been a popular pursuit for centuries. This vast and rugged state, with its remote wilderness areas, abundant rivers, and glaciers, has been the site of numerous gold rushes and continues to attract both amateur and professional prospectors.
progressivegrocer.com
Huge Harvest of The Alaska Crabber’s Favorite Crab
Fisheries Policy Director, Alaska Marine Conservation Council (AMCC) Many consumers may not be familiar with bairdi crab, commonly referred to as Tanner crab, harvested in the Gulf of Alaska. For commercial fishermen in fishing communities throughout the gulf, including Kodiak, my hometown, the Tanner/bairdi crab fishery is the talk of the town. The anticipation and excitement are palpable around the community as the fleet gets ready to fish.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. What does the EPA’s veto of the proposed Pebble Mine really...
Hawaii under Flood Watches as several inches of rain soak the tropical islands
Hawaii is famous for its sunny and warm beaches, but Mother Nature still has something else in mind Monday as the islands continue to get hit with heavy rain and high winds to kick off the week.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Anchorage vs. Alaska
On Monday I watched the Senate Resources Committee talk about natural gas. Apparently, there’s fucking loads of the stuff. I sort of knew this intrinsically, through cultural osmosis, having lived in Alaska my whole life, but having the Natural Resources Commissioner-Designee John Boyle talk about trillions of cubic feet of natural gas swirling around under Cook Inlet put the whole thing into perspective for me.
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Jan. 31, 2023
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Pebble opponents celebrate an EPA decision to ban the mine. Mat-Su...
alaskasnewssource.com
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last month, an Alaska’s News Source investigation uncovered how the Anchorage Assembly awarded $750,000 to a nonprofit group called Revive Alaska Community Services (RACS) to build a food pantry in South Anchorage, but that group used the money to purchase a church in Midtown instead.
