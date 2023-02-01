ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.

In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
FARGO, ND
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills

Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

West Virginia ban on transgender athletes in girls' school sports can proceed: Judge

West Virginia 's law preventing transgender athletes from competing in girls' school sports is "not unconstitutional" and may remain in place, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The American Civil Liberties Union and its state chapter sued in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, who wanted to compete in middle school cross-country in Harrison County. The lawsuit named West Virginia and the county's board of education and their superintendents as defendants.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
them.us

Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School

As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
INDIANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that that the cake Autumn Scardina requested from Jack Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop, which was to be pink with blue frosting, is not a form of speech. It also found that the state law that makes it illegal to refuse to provide services to people based...
COLORADO STATE
Wyoming News

Senate gives first OK to criminalizing gender-affirming treatment

CHEYENNE — Legislation criminalizing gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth passed its first vote Tuesday in the Senate Committee of the Whole. Under Senate File 111, any person who intentionally “inflicts upon a child under the age of 18 years any procedure, drug, other agent or combination thereof” for the purposes of changing the sex of a child would be guilty of child abuse. The felony is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, and consent of the child, parents, guardian or any other person...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wichita Eagle

KS lawmaker wants to criminalize drag shows if children present, restrict gender affirming care

A Shawnee Republican wants Kansas to criminalize drag performances with children in the audience. Amid a rash of anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide, state Sen. Mike Thompson introduced a bill Tuesday that would classify drag performances as promoting obscenity to minors. Drag shows performed in front of children would be a misdemeanor on the first offense and felony on subsequent offenses.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

A South Dakota Senate aide's allegation roils GOP politics

The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota's Republican Party.The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge...
ILLINOIS STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Senate passes CROWN Act to ban race-based hair discrimination

The Minnesota Senate on Thursday passed the CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination against hair texture and styles. The CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” protects “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists.” “I […] The post Minnesota Senate passes CROWN Act to ban race-based hair discrimination appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC12

Bill restricting transgender student-athletes advances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers in the General Assembly have advanced a bill that only allows sports participation based on a student’s biological gender. House Bill 1387, sponsored by Virginia Beach Delegate Karen Greenhalgh would specifically focus on varsity-sanctioned athletics, intramural & club sports grades kindergarten through 12th grade, and public colleges and universities.
VIRGINIA STATE

