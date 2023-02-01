Read full article on original website
Related
Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.
In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
A New GOP Bill Could Fine You $1,500 For Not Misgendering Trans People
A Republican lawmaker in North Dakota introduced a bill that would fine people $1,500 if they refer to trans people using their correct pronouns, rather than the pronouns they were assigned at birth. The rule would apply to organizations that receive state funding—which includes public schools. That means schools and...
'Not a partisan issue': McCarthy pushes back against Biden allowing biological men in female sports
Speaker Kevin McCarthy held a Girls and Women in Sports Day event to address the issue of biological men competing in women's sports.
Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills
Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
Virginia Democrats Defeat 15-Week Abortion Ban And Glenn Youngkin's Anti-Choice Agenda
The Virginia governor introduced the idea of a 15-week ban last year, likely to bolster his anti-abortion record before a 2024 presidential run.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Washington Examiner
West Virginia ban on transgender athletes in girls' school sports can proceed: Judge
West Virginia 's law preventing transgender athletes from competing in girls' school sports is "not unconstitutional" and may remain in place, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The American Civil Liberties Union and its state chapter sued in 2021 on behalf of an 11-year-old transgender girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, who wanted to compete in middle school cross-country in Harrison County. The lawsuit named West Virginia and the county's board of education and their superintendents as defendants.
2 States Introduce Radical Bills To Prosecute Pregnant People For Abortions
Republicans in Arkansas and Oklahoma have proposed legislation that would criminalize those who seek abortion care.
them.us
Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School
As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that that the cake Autumn Scardina requested from Jack Phillips and Masterpiece Cakeshop, which was to be pink with blue frosting, is not a form of speech. It also found that the state law that makes it illegal to refuse to provide services to people based...
Senate gives first OK to criminalizing gender-affirming treatment
CHEYENNE — Legislation criminalizing gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth passed its first vote Tuesday in the Senate Committee of the Whole. Under Senate File 111, any person who intentionally “inflicts upon a child under the age of 18 years any procedure, drug, other agent or combination thereof” for the purposes of changing the sex of a child would be guilty of child abuse. The felony is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, and consent of the child, parents, guardian or any other person...
Utah is poised to be the first state to pass a gender-affirming care ban in 2023
Utah is likely to become the first state to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors this year. The Utah Senate approved a bill Friday that would bar minors from receiving gender-affirming surgeries and place an indefinite moratorium on their access to puberty blockers and hormone therapy. The bill, which...
Bill to classify drag shows as ‘adult-oriented businesses’ clears Arkansas Senate
Arkansas senators on Tuesday voted to classify drag shows as “adult-oriented businesses” under state law, advancing a bill meant to outlaw performances on public property or “where a minor can view” them. The measure, introduced earlier this month by Arkansas state Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R), passed Tuesday in an unexpected 29-6 vote along party lines.…
Wichita Eagle
KS lawmaker wants to criminalize drag shows if children present, restrict gender affirming care
A Shawnee Republican wants Kansas to criminalize drag performances with children in the audience. Amid a rash of anti-LGBTQ legislation nationwide, state Sen. Mike Thompson introduced a bill Tuesday that would classify drag performances as promoting obscenity to minors. Drag shows performed in front of children would be a misdemeanor on the first offense and felony on subsequent offenses.
A South Dakota Senate aide's allegation roils GOP politics
The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota's Republican Party.The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge...
Minnesota Senate passes abortion bill opponents call 'most extreme' in nation
The Minnesota Senate passed the PRO Act early Saturday morning, legislation that supporters say protects the right to abortion and opponents say is an "extreme" measure permitting late-term abortion.
Utah Legislature considering bill on adoption of Native American children
Tribal leaders from across the West Coast met at Utah's Capitol Hill Tuesday, voicing support for House Bill 40, known as "Indian Child Welfare Amendments."
Minnesota Senate passes CROWN Act to ban race-based hair discrimination
The Minnesota Senate on Thursday passed the CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination against hair texture and styles. The CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” protects “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists.” “I […] The post Minnesota Senate passes CROWN Act to ban race-based hair discrimination appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
NBC12
Bill restricting transgender student-athletes advances
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers in the General Assembly have advanced a bill that only allows sports participation based on a student’s biological gender. House Bill 1387, sponsored by Virginia Beach Delegate Karen Greenhalgh would specifically focus on varsity-sanctioned athletics, intramural & club sports grades kindergarten through 12th grade, and public colleges and universities.
Comments / 0