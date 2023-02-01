Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
Lakers: Former Three-Time LA Champion Reacts To Rui Hachimura Trade
The new Laker has performed admirably in his first three games for LA.
Lakers: What Rui Hachimura Trade Means For LA’s 2023 Free Agency Cap Space
Keeping the high-upside role player may have other roster ramifications.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s eye-opening reaction to Liberty’s Breanna Stewart coup
The New York Liberty sent shockwaves throughout the WNBA world on Wednesday after they announced the signing of former league MVP Breanna Stewart. This is widely considered one of the biggest free-agent signings in WNBA history, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could not help but react to the big news.
Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch
The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
Memphis Grizzlies linked to trade for Toronto Raptors star to strengthen title hopes
After finishing second in the Western Conference a year ago, the Memphis Grizzlies are back on top in 2023. Well,
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
LeBron James and Kevin Durant top NBA quotes of the week
Luka Doncic isn't scared of a little conflict and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "If they're going to chirp at me, I'm going to chirp back. I ain't scared" Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, on an interaction with Detroit Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen. "I'll keep being...
Lakers welcome back LeBron Davis, Anthony Davis against Knicks
NEW YORK -- LeBron James will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, making his first appearance at Madison Square Garden in three years. James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday because of "significant soreness" in his left foot, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
LeBron James' first triple-double of season lifts Lakers at MSG
NEW YORK -- As the fanfare for LeBron James' quest for the NBA's all-time scoring record reached a fever pitch on Tuesday -- playing in the world's most famous arena in the city where the longtime No. 1 scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was born -- James made his mark with his passing.
2023 NBA trade deadline: Latest buzz, news and reports
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Which teams will be making deals ahead of that deadline, and how will that impact the landscape of the NBA heading into the 2023 playoffs?. There have been only two in-season trades to date, but after...
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant headline 2023 NBA All-Star reserves
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant headlined the 2023 NBA All-Star reserves, which were announced Thursday night. Embiid, who just missed being a starter in the Eastern Conference when they were announced last week, was joined by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (second All-Star selection), Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (second), Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (second), Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (sixth), New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (second) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was a first-time All-Star selection.
How LeBron James' worst game motivated him to become the greatest
It's Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat are down three to the Dallas Mavericks with 6.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. James, in his quest for his first NBA championship, has scored only 8 points, looking lost on the floor at times. But now, with one shot, he can tie things up and keep the Mavericks from evening the series -- if only he can get free for a look.
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura’s No. 28 jersey is an epic Kobe Bryant salute
After previously wearing no. 8 with the Washington Wizards in honor of idol Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura has switched his jersey number to no. 28. According to Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss, who was making an appearance on Stephen A. Smiths podcast Know Mercy, Hachimura did so in order to honor Kobe and his daughter, Gianna:
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs’ win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. named to this year’s NBA All-Star Game
MEMPHIS – For just the third time in franchise history, a Memphis Grizzly has made multiple All-Star games. Thursday night, star guard Ja Morant was named to his second straight all-star game and selected as a Western Conference reserve for the game, later this month in Salt Lake City. Morant is averaging over 27 points, […]
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
