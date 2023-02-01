ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch

The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
ABC30 Fresno

LeBron James and Kevin Durant top NBA quotes of the week

Luka Doncic isn't scared of a little conflict and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "If they're going to chirp at me, I'm going to chirp back. I ain't scared" Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, on an interaction with Detroit Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen. "I'll keep being...
ABC30 Fresno

Lakers welcome back LeBron Davis, Anthony Davis against Knicks

NEW YORK -- LeBron James will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, making his first appearance at Madison Square Garden in three years. James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday because of "significant soreness" in his left foot, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
ABC30 Fresno

LeBron James' first triple-double of season lifts Lakers at MSG

NEW YORK -- As the fanfare for LeBron James' quest for the NBA's all-time scoring record reached a fever pitch on Tuesday -- playing in the world's most famous arena in the city where the longtime No. 1 scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was born -- James made his mark with his passing.
ABC30 Fresno

2023 NBA trade deadline: Latest buzz, news and reports

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Which teams will be making deals ahead of that deadline, and how will that impact the landscape of the NBA heading into the 2023 playoffs?. There have been only two in-season trades to date, but after...
ABC30 Fresno

Joel Embiid, Ja Morant headline 2023 NBA All-Star reserves

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant headlined the 2023 NBA All-Star reserves, which were announced Thursday night. Embiid, who just missed being a starter in the Eastern Conference when they were announced last week, was joined by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (second All-Star selection), Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (second), Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (second), Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (sixth), New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (second) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was a first-time All-Star selection.
ABC30 Fresno

How LeBron James' worst game motivated him to become the greatest

It's Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat are down three to the Dallas Mavericks with 6.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. James, in his quest for his first NBA championship, has scored only 8 points, looking lost on the floor at times. But now, with one shot, he can tie things up and keep the Mavericks from evening the series -- if only he can get free for a look.
WREG

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. named to this year’s NBA All-Star Game

MEMPHIS – For just the third time in franchise history, a Memphis Grizzly has made multiple All-Star games. Thursday night, star guard Ja Morant was named to his second straight all-star game and selected as a Western Conference reserve for the game, later this month in Salt Lake City. Morant is averaging over 27 points, […]
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies

Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports

