Power outages stretch across the Mid-South during winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ice Storm Warning has been canceled for Memphis, but many are still dealing with the after-effects of downed tree limbs and power lines, and power outages throughout the Mid-South. After being at nearly 19,000 customers without power about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, MLGW reported almost 4,255...
actionnews5.com
Over 16k MLGW residents without power
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 16,000 Memphis Light Gas and Water customers are without power on Thursday morning. These outages are mainly in the Raleigh-Lagrange, Cordova, Hickory Hill, and East Raines Road areas. Trees are falling on power lines and poles causing these outages. Also, car crashes and incidents...
Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
Power outages grasp north Mississippi after ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power and cell phone service are out for a large part of Holly Springs and Marshall County following three days of icy weather. Thursday morning, William Huddleston checked the generator that’s providing some power to his home in Mt. Pleasant in Marshall County. “Power went off Tuesday morning about five […]
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
Ice storm warning coming to an end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected. Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning: Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of […]
Drizzle, flurries, and freezing fog overnight before skies clear for your Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Welcome to Thursday evening, everyone:. Re-freezing is likely tonight as precipitation moves away. It becomes colder this evening and tonight. We’ll have drizzle, flurries, and freezing fog/mist before midnight. Clearing skies after midnight. Tomorrow will be brighter, and it remains colder than average. Milder weather...
Ice storm warning extended to Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow. Winds […]
Kait 8
WATCH: Wednesday morning update on power outages
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas was reporting just under 900 outages statewide Wednesday morning. Brandi Hinkle, the media contact for Entergy Arkansas, said a third of those outages were in Mississippi and Crittenden Counties. “They took the brunt of ice this week,” Hinkle said. Hinkle said they are...
actionnews5.com
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
Forrest City Fire Department: I-40 is ‘very icy and extremely hazardous’ Tuesday morning
I-40 in eastern Arkansas is backed up due to icy conditions and crashes Tuesday morning.
actionnews5.com
DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
3 semi-trucks involved in early morning Arkansas crash
UPDATE: Traffic along the Westbound lane is now backed up. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three semi-trucks drove off the road on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Tuesday morning. The Eastbound lanes have one lane. Officials are trying to get the interstate opened for people wanting to go to Memphis. An ice storm warning started Monday […]
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
Crash shuts down Memphis interstate, causes headache for drivers Thursday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. All lanes of traffic have reopened. A crash brought traffic to a standstill on I-240 early Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash near I-240 and Lamar Avenue shut down all westbound traffic on the interstate around 6 a.m. Along with westbound traffic, the entry ramp, left...
Tree falls on truck on Quince Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tree fell on a truck on Quince Road, west of Riverdale Road. Memphis Police are on the scene of the accident. Quince Road has been blocked off. According to reports, the driver of the vehicle was able to get out. There is no word on their condition. This story will be […]
How the City of Memphis is dealing with ice in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Tuesday that crews dealing with the ice and winter weather in the area, and preparing for more to come Wednesday. Public Works Director Robert Knecht told ABC24 that bridges and overpasses remain the trouble spots. He said most bridges/overpasses have been treated at least once in the last 24 hours.
Here's a list of school and public facility closures in the Mid-South ahead of this week's anticipated icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two rounds of icy weather are on its way to the Mid-South Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible ice accumulation nearing a quarter of an inch in the Memphis metro area alone. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for much of the Mid-South for...
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
