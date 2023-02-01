ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnews5.com

Over 16k MLGW residents without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 16,000 Memphis Light Gas and Water customers are without power on Thursday morning. These outages are mainly in the Raleigh-Lagrange, Cordova, Hickory Hill, and East Raines Road areas. Trees are falling on power lines and poles causing these outages. Also, car crashes and incidents...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Power outages grasp north Mississippi after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Power and cell phone service are out for a large part of Holly Springs and Marshall County following three days of icy weather.     Thursday morning, William Huddleston checked the generator that’s providing some power to his home in Mt. Pleasant in Marshall County. “Power went off Tuesday morning about five […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice storm warning coming to an end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected. Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning: Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice storm warning extended to Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow.  Winds […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

WATCH: Wednesday morning update on power outages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas was reporting just under 900 outages statewide Wednesday morning. Brandi Hinkle, the media contact for Entergy Arkansas, said a third of those outages were in Mississippi and Crittenden Counties. “They took the brunt of ice this week,” Hinkle said. Hinkle said they are...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

3 semi-trucks involved in early morning Arkansas crash

UPDATE: Traffic along the Westbound lane is now backed up. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three semi-trucks drove off the road on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Tuesday morning. The Eastbound lanes have one lane. Officials are trying to get the interstate opened for people wanting to go to Memphis. An ice storm warning started Monday […]
SAINT FRANCIS COUNTY, AR
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tree falls on truck on Quince Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tree fell on a truck on Quince Road, west of Riverdale Road. Memphis Police are on the scene of the accident. Quince Road has been blocked off. According to reports, the driver of the vehicle was able to get out. There is no word on their condition. This story will be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

How the City of Memphis is dealing with ice in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis said Tuesday that crews dealing with the ice and winter weather in the area, and preparing for more to come Wednesday. Public Works Director Robert Knecht told ABC24 that bridges and overpasses remain the trouble spots. He said most bridges/overpasses have been treated at least once in the last 24 hours.
MEMPHIS, TN

