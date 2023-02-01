Dave Bautista’s latest thriller might be the film to knock ‘Avatar 2’ from the number one spot at the box office

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are 8 Dwayne Johnson movies that would have been better with Dave Bautista
The two actors have a surprising amount in common, but that doesn’t mean they get along. Both got their start in wrestling, before pivoting to acting, and tend to lean on comedic or action roles, but that’s where their similarities end. Johnson’s career is inarguably more robust than Bautista’s—with more than 60 film and television roles under his belt—but many of his performances are lackluster, at best.
Zoe Saldaña Becomes First Actor to Have 4 Movies Make Over $2 Billion at Box Office
Her roles in Avatar and the Avengers films helped her reach a box office milestone no other actor has accomplished Zoe Saldaña is in a box office league of her own. Over the weekend, the actress's latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, surpassed $2 billion at the worldwide box office, making Saldaña, 44, the first actor to have four movies earn more than $2 billion. Her other three titles to reach the milestone are 2009's Avatar, 2019's Avengers: Endgame and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Additionally, Avatar: The Way...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture
Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac. Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
Keanu Reeves Begged For Nearly 2 Decades for a Sequel to This Movie, And It’s Finally Happening
It’s been nearly 20 years since Keanu Reeves brought us the now cult-classic film Constantine. When the 2005 film hit the silver screen, fans of the comic book Hellblazer for which Constantine was based flocked to the theaters. However, the Keanu Reeves-led action movie didn’t make huge waves throughout the entertainment industry during its initial release.
Jeopardy! fans all spot same detail about new winner Matthew Marcus that makes him similar to fan-favorite Ray Lalonde
JEOPARDY! contestant Matthew Marcus won his first game on Thursday as fans noticed he was particularly easy on the ears. The new champ's silky smooth British accent scored comparisons to Ray LaLonde and internet users want them to do "Jeopardy! ASMR" together. 1-day champ Patti Palmer faced Anita Perala, a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King breaks down what Netflix’s new password sharing policy really means for subscribers
Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing has plenty of users concerned. While the news isn’t shocking (Netflix announced the move in ealy 2022) the internet is abuzz with curiosity, outrage, and irritation at the company’s move. Twitter is rife with frustrated Netflix members and for good reason....
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true
It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Matt Reeves sums up ‘The Batman – Part II’ in three words with shades of ‘The Godfather’
We all knew a sequel to The Batman was inevitable, though last night James Gunn confirmed that it’s officially in development, is titled The Batman – Part II, and is targeting an October 2025 release date. At this early stage, information on the movie is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say we’ll likely see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as well as a smattering of other members of the famed Rogues’ Gallery.
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn's DCU Will Be A Complete Reboot
With writer-director James Gunn's final movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" — soon on the horizon, one of the film's stars, Dave Bautista, is shedding some light on the filmmaker's upcoming plans for the DC Universe and the prospects of the actor's participation in it.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson celebrates a reunion that didn’t end in box office disaster on his next bulletproof blockbuster
Like many Hollywood superstars before him, Dwayne Johnson has crafted an inner circle of regular collaborators that he works with on multiple projects, and Jake Kasdan has proven to be one of the most fruitful creative partnerships the A-lister has struck up. The filmmaker directed Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle...
wegotthiscovered.com
A hidden gem overshadowed by ‘Top Gun’ crash lands at number five on the Netflix charts
Tom Cruise’s massive legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest successes of 2022, but it also led to many other films being left to feed on box office scraps and starving on wafer thin promotion. The Korean War biopic drama Devotion fell victim to Cruise’s blockbuster...
Comments / 0