ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dave Bautista’s latest thriller might be the film to knock ‘Avatar 2’ from the number one spot at the box office

By Laura Pollacco
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here are 8 Dwayne Johnson movies that would have been better with Dave Bautista

The two actors have a surprising amount in common, but that doesn’t mean they get along. Both got their start in wrestling, before pivoting to acting, and tend to lean on comedic or action roles, but that’s where their similarities end. Johnson’s career is inarguably more robust than Bautista’s—with more than 60 film and television roles under his belt—but many of his performances are lackluster, at best.
People

Zoe Saldaña Becomes First Actor to Have 4 Movies Make Over $2 Billion at Box Office

Her roles in Avatar and the Avengers films helped her reach a box office milestone no other actor has accomplished Zoe Saldaña is in a box office league of her own. Over the weekend, the actress's latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, surpassed $2 billion at the worldwide box office, making Saldaña, 44, the first actor to have four movies earn more than $2 billion. Her other three titles to reach the milestone are 2009's Avatar, 2019's Avengers: Endgame and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Additionally, Avatar: The Way...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
New York Post

Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture

Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac.  Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
VERMONT STATE
EW.com

Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies

After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true

It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
wegotthiscovered.com

Matt Reeves sums up ‘The Batman – Part II’ in three words with shades of ‘The Godfather’

We all knew a sequel to The Batman was inevitable, though last night James Gunn confirmed that it’s officially in development, is titled The Batman – Part II, and is targeting an October 2025 release date. At this early stage, information on the movie is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say we’ll likely see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as well as a smattering of other members of the famed Rogues’ Gallery.
Looper

Dave Bautista Says James Gunn's DCU Will Be A Complete Reboot

With writer-director James Gunn's final movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" — soon on the horizon, one of the film's stars, Dave Bautista, is shedding some light on the filmmaker's upcoming plans for the DC Universe and the prospects of the actor's participation in it.
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters

While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.

Comments / 0

Community Policy