UNION, NJ -- All-State football player Davison Igbinosun, a 2022 Union High School graduate who was one of the top-rated defensive backs in the nation last year, will be transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State University. Igbinosun, a 6-2, 185-pound cornerback who will have three years of athletic eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal after his freshman football season at Ole Miss. According to published reports, his decision occurred after Chris Partridge, the New Jersey native who was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi, was replaced last month. “He’s got the prototypical corner body,” Union football coach Lou Grosso said. “He’s right...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO