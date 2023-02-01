Colorado’s dairy industry should remain solid in 2023, thanks to increases in exports and the success of the dairy-to-beef breeding program. A series of speakers at the Colorado Farm Show in Greeley spoke last week during “Dairy Day,” outlining the challenges ahead for the state’s growing dairy farms. According to the U.S. Farm Data Service, there are 303 dairies in Colorado. Logan County is the third largest dairying county in Colorado with 13 dairies following Weld with 78 and Morgan with 17.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO