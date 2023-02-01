ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Wiggins girls basketball hits a snag

Throughout the first six weeks of the 2022-23 season, little got in the way of Wiggins girls. The Tigers consistently knocked down opponent after opponent, with only a few minor. roadblocks standing in the way. In the past two weeks, they hit a couple more potholes when. they faced off...
WIGGINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Housing economist: Market will stabilize as the year goes on

FORT COLLINS — Homesellers will see increasing prices in 2023, but they may have to wait until later in the year and they may have to be patient as prices return slowly toward their peaks of mid-2022. So said Windermere Real Estate Services Co. chief economist Matthew Gardner at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

DIA to spend $8M on four art installations for new gate areas

Denver International Airport wants to spend just under $8 million on art pieces for four stretches of new gates. A city ordinance dictates that 1% of municipal capital improvement projects over $1 million must be set aside for artwork. The new art installations would be installed in west Concourse A,...
DENVER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado dairy industry in good shape, experts tell Farm Show audience

Colorado’s dairy industry should remain solid in 2023, thanks to increases in exports and the success of the dairy-to-beef breeding program. A series of speakers at the Colorado Farm Show in Greeley spoke last week during “Dairy Day,” outlining the challenges ahead for the state’s growing dairy farms. According to the U.S. Farm Data Service, there are 303 dairies in Colorado. Logan County is the third largest dairying county in Colorado with 13 dairies following Weld with 78 and Morgan with 17.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Coloradans lose about $25M in cryptocurrency scams, FBI says

The number of people victimized by cryptocurrency scams is on the rise along with the financial losses of victims, according to the FBI. In one case, a 61-year-old Denver woman lost about $1.3 million in a Tether investment fraud scheme, according to an FBI Denver office news release. “Investigators out...
COLORADO STATE

