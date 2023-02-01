ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville, Jamesville-DeWitt dominate at SCAC track championships (55 photos)

Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls, Baldwinsville’s boys, and both boys and girls from Jamesville-DeWitt were just a level above the competition Thursday at the Salt City Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. Girls Metro Division. The Northstars won the Metro Division girls...
