A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
High school roundup: Cortland-Homer ice hockey edges CBA/J-D in ‘statement win’
The Cortland-Homer boys ice hockey team topped Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt, 6-5, in a Section III Division II contest on Thursday.
High School roundup: West Genesee cheerleading squad dominates at SCAC Metro Division tournament
West Genesee cheerleading squad proved why it is one of the best teams in Section III during the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division championship on Wednesday. “We performed well, considering all of the absences we had from the team,” West Genesee coach Tiffany Rutledge said. “We’ll just build upon this win and go from there.”
Section III basketball coaches say open playoffs is good thing
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last week, it was announced that the Section III boys and girls basketball playoffs would be open tournaments. Area coaches think that’s a good thing.
Poll results: Who are the best goalies in Section III ice hockey?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best goalies in Section III ice hockey are this season. The poll is closed and the results are in. Fayetteville-Manlius’ Chris Finger, Skaneateles’ Chad Lowe and Skaneateles’ Isabelle Wells have been picked as the best goalies this winter.
Poll results: Who are the best all-around players in Section III girls basketball?
Syracuse, N.Y. — We asked readers who they believed the best overall large school and small school girls basketball players are this season. The results are in and Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate and Utica Notre Dame’s Ella Trinkaus were voted as the best overall players in the section this season.
A former Baldwinsville hockey player catches fire, and 85 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Joe Glamos wouldn’t be the hottest scorer in the SUNYAC today without having learned to play hockey in Syracuse.
Skaneateles girls hockey blanks Oswego in sectional opener, will face Clinton in final
The Skaneateles girls hockey team officially began its state title defense on Thursday in the opening round of the Section III playoffs.
CNY girls basketball team ranked No. 1 in state taken down by ‘hometown rival’ for first loss of season
West Canada Valley girls basketball has spent nearly every week of the 2022-23 season at the top of the Class D state rankings.
No more Syracuse Spark games as new box lacrosse league ends season early. Is a reboot coming?
Syracuse, N.Y. - The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced this week its remaining games across the league have been called off, bringing a sudden end to the Syracuse Sparklemuffins’ first season of competition. But lacrosse fans don’t have to fret. The PBLA is looking to come back for the...
Cicero-North Syracuse, Baldwinsville, Jamesville-DeWitt dominate at SCAC track championships (55 photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls, Baldwinsville’s boys, and both boys and girls from Jamesville-DeWitt were just a level above the competition Thursday at the Salt City Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. Girls Metro Division. The Northstars won the Metro Division girls...
Jordan-Elbridge girls basketball knocks off Cato-Meridian, celebrates coach’s 100th win (96 photos)
Jordan-Elbridge coach Leslie Ahern was expecting to celebrate her seniors on Thursday night against Cato-Meridian. Turns out, the evening was more than just a Senior Night spotlight.
What video do you have from the 2003 Syracuse basketball championship season? We want to see it
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been 20 years since Syracuse men’s basketball won the NCAA championship, and we want to relive the joy of the 2002-03 season. If you, a family member, friend or neighbor have video footage or photos from that season, syracuse.com | The Post-Standard would love to take a look and use it for news coverage later this spring.
Westhill and Cato-Meridian girls, Cazenovia and Pulaski boys capture OHSL track titles (59 photos)
Over 45 indoor track squads competed in the Onondaga High School League meet at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College on Wednesday. The Westhill girls’ team grabbed the OHSL 1 crown, while Cato-Meridian hoisted the OHSL 2 girls’ trophy. For the boys, Cazenovia took home the OHSL 1 title, and Pulaski snatched the crown for OHSL 2.
Skaneateles girls basketball senior scores 1,000th-career point with ‘flashy’ step-back 3 (video)
Skaneateles girls basketball senior Maddy Ramsgard knocked down a step-back 3-pointer during the second quarter of a 61-24 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday night.
CNY cross country, track and field coach retires after 50 years with same program
A Central New York cross country and track coach is retiring after more than 50 years with the same program. Jim Lawton, who coached runners at Jamesville-DeWitt since 1971, decided the 2022 girls cross country season would be his last.
High school roundup: Streaking Nottingham boys basketball gets revenge against Fayetteville-Manlius
Nottingham boys basketball has been on an absolute tear through the first month of 2023.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 13 Virginia Tech
Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 78-64 loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech on Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball at No. 13 Virginia Tech by The Post-Standard on Scribd.
Jim Boeheim talks transfer portal and building rosters during his TK99 radio show
Syracuse, N.Y. – As Jim Boeheim surveys the ACC men’s basketball landscape, a significant development has occurred to him. “It’s still underrated a little bit,” he said, “but the tremendous influence of the transfer portal guys in our league is really unbelievable.”
Community steeped in bowling tradition key to Homer boys, girls league titles
For many young bowlers in Homer, tagging along with parents to the bowling alley has become a rite of passage. That tradition has translated into a steady stream of talented bowlers flowing through the Trojan’s boys and girls programs, which on Wednesday were both crowned Onondaga High School League champions.
Fordham grad transfer Tom Callahan officially signs with Syracuse football
Syracuse, N.Y. — Heading into National Signing Day, Syracuse football had one known expected signee. Tom Callahan, a grad transfer from Fordham, announced his commitment to the Orange on Jan. 27. He officially signed with the program Wednesday. The long snapper spent four seasons with the Rams, playing defensive...
