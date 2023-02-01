ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJ Watt reacts to Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans

By Larry Brown
 2 days ago
Jan 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) warms up before the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans’ hiring of DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach has the stamp of approval from a franchise legend.

J.J. Watt reacted via Twitter Tuesday to the news of the Texans hiring Ryans as their head coach.

“LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!

“You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!

“Cannot wait to see what Meco does.

“One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around,” Watt tweeted.

Watt’s positive reaction to the hire is not a surprise. He advocated for Ryans’ hiring when the former 49ers defensive coordinator received attention as a head coach candidate.

Watt and Ryans were teammates during Watt’s rookie season in Houston. Ryans last played in 2015 and was already involved in coaching for the 2017 season. Watt just retired after the Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season ended.

