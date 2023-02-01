ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Child hospitalized after attack by mountain lion in San Mateo County

By Andrew Fortin-Caldera, By Nuala Sawyer
San Francisco Examiner
 5 days ago
The child was attacked in the 1000 block of Tunitas Road, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known

A child was injured in a mountain lion attack in unincorporated San Mateo County near Tunitas on Tuesday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's office announced about 7:45 p.m. that deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Tunitas Road on reports of the attack.

The child was taken to a hospital with what sheriff's officials described as puncture wounds, but the severity of the child's injuries was not known.

"Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a prepared statement. "Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was investigating the attack, and no further details were immediately available.

San Francisco, CA
