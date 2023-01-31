ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for February

Welcome to February! Hard to believe Winter is almost over, and Spring is just around the corner. Black History Month has officially begun. Over the next few weeks and beyond, classrooms and communities around the country will highlight the struggles, breakthroughs, and victories of the African-American community. Our celebrations started early with last month’s Unity March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. During these next few weeks, the City of Tamarac will be honoring Black heroes on social media. I invite you to follow along on their Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate these trailblazers.
TAMARAC, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Single-lane closure on A1A/Seabreeze Boulevard near Bahia Mar

One lane of southbound A1A/Seabreeze Boulevard near the Bahia Mar hotel will be closed Thursday, February 2, through Sunday, February 5. The single-lane closure will allow for a temporary pedestrian path to be put in place. The closure is planned for 801 Seabreeze Boulevard to 990 Seabreeze Boulevard, approximately 800...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 At Yamato To Close In Boca Raton

Closure Follows Diverging Diamond Delays… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As the Diverging Diamond starts its first full day of operation, another major closure is set for tonight. The Florida Department of Transportation continues I-95 roadwork and expansion — and now the focus in […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Water main break prompts Aventura street closure, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. – A water main prompted street closures on Wednesday in Aventura. As workers rushed to make repairs, police officers closed the section of 185 Street from Biscayne Boulevard to 18 Avenue, according to the Aventura Police Department. The closures will likely affect access to both the westbound...
AVENTURA, FL
Click10.com

Former NSU professor reported missing in Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 69-year-old man missing from Wilton Manors since Monday, the agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Dr. James Doan was last seen in the Wilton Manors area. According to the FDLE, Dean is a...
WILTON MANORS, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam

For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood

Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. Meeting held for residents displaced after Miami Gardens fire.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy