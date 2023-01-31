Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Broward superintendent negotiates $365K separation agreement with school board
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools welcomed Vickie L. Cartwright as superintendent on Feb. 24, 2022, and after months of uncertainty, her attorneys negotiated a separation agreement with the school board on Thursday. The negotiations lasted about four hours and the agreement was that the superintendent’s payout...
islandernews.com
"People on Key Biscayne need to wake up." – Virginia Key Advisory Board member to island residents
Putting in a public boat ramp before Miami Marine Stadium gets restored has raised plenty of concerns, including those from the Virginia Key Advisory Board. "We thought it was a bad idea, like six years ago," said Vinson Richter, "but it's like a vampire, it keeps coming back and it's hard to kill."
WSVN-TV
Miramar passes resolution denouncing DeSantis’ decision to pull AP Black studies course
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Miramar have passed a resolution aimed directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision about the content of a course on African American studies. The Miramar City Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday night, the first day of Black History Month. “I...
Contract awarded for $6 million Ultimate Sports Park; skate park no longer in plans
Pompano Beach – The city commission has set a maximum price of $6,166,555 for DiPompeo Construction Corporation to build the Ultimate Sports Park. The park will be located east of Apollo Park, near the Northwest Branch Library and funded with G.O. Bond money. At last week’s meeting, the commission...
tamaractalk.com
Florida Politics: Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton Lands $80K-a-Year County Position
Marlon Bolton also makes more than $53K in his city role. Tamarac’s Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton has just been hired as Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers’ aide — earning a salary of $80,000 in addition to his $53,299 City Commissioner pay. Bolton, who is also a pastor...
tamaractalk.com
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for February
Welcome to February! Hard to believe Winter is almost over, and Spring is just around the corner. Black History Month has officially begun. Over the next few weeks and beyond, classrooms and communities around the country will highlight the struggles, breakthroughs, and victories of the African-American community. Our celebrations started early with last month’s Unity March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. During these next few weeks, the City of Tamarac will be honoring Black heroes on social media. I invite you to follow along on their Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate these trailblazers.
fortlauderdale.gov
Single-lane closure on A1A/Seabreeze Boulevard near Bahia Mar
One lane of southbound A1A/Seabreeze Boulevard near the Bahia Mar hotel will be closed Thursday, February 2, through Sunday, February 5. The single-lane closure will allow for a temporary pedestrian path to be put in place. The closure is planned for 801 Seabreeze Boulevard to 990 Seabreeze Boulevard, approximately 800...
Click10.com
Witnesses testify during city whistleblower hearing about alleged police corruption, racism
MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales testified on Tuesday in front of the city’s Civil Service Board at City Hall about allegations that he targeted department staff who reported internal affairs corruption and department racism. Former Commander Brandon Lanier, a military veteran who served two tours in...
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
When can younger people live in 55-and-over communities? Expert weighs in
Live in a home governed by a condominium, co-op or homeowners association? Have questions about what they can and cannot do? Ryan Poliakoff, an attorney and author based in Boca Raton, has answers. Question: Just over a year ago I moved into a 55-and-over community. I recently discovered in their...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 At Yamato To Close In Boca Raton
Closure Follows Diverging Diamond Delays… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As the Diverging Diamond starts its first full day of operation, another major closure is set for tonight. The Florida Department of Transportation continues I-95 roadwork and expansion — and now the focus in […]
Click10.com
Water main break prompts Aventura street closure, police say
AVENTURA, Fla. – A water main prompted street closures on Wednesday in Aventura. As workers rushed to make repairs, police officers closed the section of 185 Street from Biscayne Boulevard to 18 Avenue, according to the Aventura Police Department. The closures will likely affect access to both the westbound...
Click10.com
Former NSU professor reported missing in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 69-year-old man missing from Wilton Manors since Monday, the agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Dr. James Doan was last seen in the Wilton Manors area. According to the FDLE, Dean is a...
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Doctor gets 20 years in insurance scam
For nearly a decade, a look at the Florida Board of Medicine’s website would find Dr. Michael Ligotti in good standing. No emergency actions. No discipline. No public complaints. No indication of any investigation — criminal or administrative — of the Delray Beach physician who stood at the apex...
Click10.com
Miami police chief calls veteran sergeant ‘disgruntled’ after harsh retirement message
MIAMI – The City of Miami Police Chief spoke on Tuesday about a longtime sergeant’s shocking retirement message. Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales called 33-year veteran Sgt. Madelin Garcia “a disgruntled employee.”. “After having twenty years behind a desk, she was told, ‘your position is needed in...
Ferrari falls down elevator shaft at West Palm Beach dealership
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.– A Ferrari hung in an elevator shaft after a car elevator malfunctioned in Palm Beach County. According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, this happened at a high-end car dealership. Crews had to fix a fuel leak before they were able to remove the...
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
Click10.com
Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. Meeting held for residents displaced after Miami Gardens fire.
