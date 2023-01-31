T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appear to be thrilled following their departure from ABC. The ex-“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers were spotted excitedly embracing each other after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, mere hours after they signed exit agreements with their former employer. Robach, 49, was photographed in photos obtained by the Daily Mail giving Holmes, 45, a hug with her legs wrapped around his waist as she held her up with his arms around her back. In other images, the two were seen laughing together, holding hands and sharing a kiss as they soaked in the LA sun. Holmes dressed casual for the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO