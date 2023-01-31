Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Watch Howie Mandel Run off the Stage ‘Terrified’ After ‘Stab’ During ‘AGT: All Stars’ Act
Howie Mandel has seen plenty of auditions throughout his time judging America's Got Talent. But nothing could have prepared him for what can only be described as a terrifying audition on America's Got Talent: All-Stars. During a recent episode of the NBC series, Asia's Got Talent season 2 winner and...
Haunting magical act horrifies Howie Mandel on 'AGT: All-Stars': 'I was stabbed in the back'
"I'm telling you that I'm terrified," Howie Mandel told his fellow "AGT: All-Stars" judges on Monday's episode after Sacred Riana's act.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes celebrate ABC exit with happy embrace in LA
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appear to be thrilled following their departure from ABC. The ex-“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers were spotted excitedly embracing each other after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, mere hours after they signed exit agreements with their former employer. Robach, 49, was photographed in photos obtained by the Daily Mail giving Holmes, 45, a hug with her legs wrapped around his waist as she held her up with his arms around her back. In other images, the two were seen laughing together, holding hands and sharing a kiss as they soaked in the LA sun. Holmes dressed casual for the...
Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Place as His Ex Slams Their Relationship
Despite the drama that surrounds them, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be moving right along in their relationship. According to Page Six, Robach was seen leaving Holmes' apartment on Wednesday. This news comes shortly after Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released a statement about the Good Morning America anchors' scandal.
Marie Osmond was told by a 'Donny & Marie' producer she was 'fat': 'You're an embarrassment to your family'
Marie Osmond was body-shamed by a "Donny & Marie' producer who called her "fat," the entertainer revealed in a recent interview.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Snuggle Up On Sidewalk In 1st Photos Since Leaving ABC
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted for the first time since ABC announced that the pair have been released from their positions as co-anchors of GMA3; What You Need To Know after their romantic relationship was revealed. Both Amy and T.J. appeared unfazed by the news of losing their gigs as they packed on the PDA on a Los Angeles sidewalk on Saturday, January 28, as seen in photos provided by DailyMail. Rocking a casual gray hoodie and sweatpants, Amy wrapped herself around T.J. and jumped into his arms while they exchanged smooches.
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Erin Andrews Reveals Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pals She Keeps in Touch With After Her Exit, When She Last Spoke With Tom Bergeron
No hard feelings. Erin Andrews' journey on Dancing With the Stars may be over — but the sportscaster still speaks to several pros. "I have texted Maks [Chmerkovskiy] a little bit here and there. Obviously with everything happening in Ukraine, I had reached out to him," Andrews, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January […]
‘The Bachelor’: Reality Steve Says This Contestant Is the Late-Season Villain
'The Bachelor' with Zach Shallcross features a late-season villain in Brooklyn Willie. Here's what we know.
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]
Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tammy Knickerbocker, has gone missing her family says. On Friday, Tammy posted on her daughter's Facebook page asking her friends to contact them if anyone has seen Lindsey.
Darci Lynne Congratulates ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean
America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer took to Instagram this week to congratulate fellow young ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean on making it to the AGT: All-Stars Finals. Ana-Maria earned the Superfan vote during Monday’s new episode. Darci Lynne Farmer Congratulates Ana-Maria Mărgean. On Monday night, 13-year-old...
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4
Fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were anticipating a change in the cast landscape what with the sentencing of Jen Shah earlier this month. It wasn’t a matter of if, but how long she would serve in jail after being found guilty of fraud in July 2022. So of course we were not […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Is Reportedly Casting Three New Housewives For Season 4 appeared first on Reality Tea.
As Kelly Clarkson And Jennifer Hudson Dominate Daytime TV, Fellow American Idol Vet Simon Cowell Reveals Why He Once Quit His Own Show
As Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson headline talk shows, OG American Idol judge Simon Cowell admitted to backing out of his own program.
Amy Robach spotted leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment as Marilee Fiebig breaks silence
Amy Robach was spotted leaving T.J. Holmes’ New York City apartment on Wednesday — in photos obtained exclusively by Page Six — mere hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on the pair’s affair. Dressed casually while walking briskly, Robach flashed a toothless smile as she ignored a paparazzo inquiring about her future on “Good Morning America 3,” from which she and Holmes are still suspended. Robach was wearing a navy blue puffer jacket and dark gray jeans, which she paired with black sneakers and a backpack large enough to store a change of clothes. Her blond hair was up and back,...
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Poke Fun at 'Reality TV Trauma' as They Reunite Beside Bachelor Pals
Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia, whose relationship ended on season 26 of The Bachelor, were seen hanging out with Michelle Young, Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Clayton Echard, Rachel Recchia and the rest of their reality show friends have nothing but good attitudes about their time on TV! Echard, 29, and Recchia, 26, reunited on social media Wednesday, nearly one year after their split aired on season 26 of The Bachelor. The duo made light of their reality show history alongside Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli...
