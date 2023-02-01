Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms, including one pointed out of a window at a public park.Officers responded to the scene of a possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of the Lumina Hollywood apartments at 1522 Gordon Street near Sunset Boulevard Tuesday morning.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said. The suspect...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO