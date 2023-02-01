ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Driver Arrested, Accused of Vehicular Manslaughter in Irwindale Crash

IRWINDALE - A Pomona driver was tracked down and arrested, accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in Irwindale Tuesday night. Patricia Lopez, 50, and the vehicle police said she drove during the crash were found in Pomona. Lopez was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run charges, according to the Irwindale Police Department.
IRWINDALE, CA
CBS LA

Hollywood high-rise arrest: New video shows police presence

Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms, including one pointed out of a window at a public park.Officers responded to the scene of a possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of the Lumina Hollywood apartments at 1522 Gordon Street near Sunset Boulevard Tuesday morning.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said. The suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Former CHP Officer Sentenced For Off-Duty Ventura Shooting

Updated--A former CHP officer has been sentenced for an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. The judge Wednesday sentenced 50-year-old Trever Dalton of Ventura to a year in the Ventura County Jail and three years formal probation. The jail sentence is to begin March 7th. There...
VENTURA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man convicted of molesting five children in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor...
MISSION VIEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy