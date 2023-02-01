Read full article on original website
Serial Tesla Road Rager Charged After Police Find Steroids And $30k In His Car
Nathaniel Walter Radimak pleaded not guilty to numerous criminal charges on Wednesday. He’s the man police say is behind the road rage incidents that involve a young man driving a Tesla Model X. Those videos recently went viral and now we’re learning a lot more about Radimak’s past transgressions.
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
Tesla Driver Charged In Connection With Multiple Incidents Of Road Rage
36-year-old Nathaniel Radimak has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and vandalism stemming from incidents reported on multiple Southern California roadways.
‘Reign of Terror Ends Today’: Tesla Driver Charged in Multiple Road-Rage Attacks: Prosecutors
The 36-year-old driver of a Tesla caught on dashcam video threatening motorists and damaging cars across Southern California has been charged in connection with the road-rage attacks, prosecutors said Tuesday. Nathaniel Radimak has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault using force likely to produce great bodily injury, criminal threats,...
Dad of 3 severely beaten after road rage incident from 110 Freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A family is pleading for justice and an arrest after a road rage incident left a father of three beaten and bloody. The California Highway Patrol called the violent incident as a "road rage" encounter and pledged to continue investigations. On January 25, Sandra Tocohua said she...
Long Beach man arrested after running into an O.C. cyclist then stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Ca. (Feb. 2, 2023): At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in...
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
2 lifelong friends ID'd as victims killed in Panorama City crash involving driver of stolen truck
Two lifelong friends were identified as the two men killed when the driver of a stolen pickup truck slammed into their car in Panorama City while the suspect was fleeing from police.
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist -- a Laguna Beach doctor -- with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital.
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
368 arrested in Southern California task force human trafficking operation
A multi-agency task force in Southern California targeting human trafficking resulted in 368 arrests and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
Driver Arrested, Accused of Vehicular Manslaughter in Irwindale Crash
IRWINDALE - A Pomona driver was tracked down and arrested, accused of striking and killing a pedestrian in Irwindale Tuesday night. Patricia Lopez, 50, and the vehicle police said she drove during the crash were found in Pomona. Lopez was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run charges, according to the Irwindale Police Department.
Hollywood high-rise arrest: New video shows police presence
Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man on suspicion of making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of "high-powered" firearms, including one pointed out of a window at a public park.Officers responded to the scene of a possible mental illness call regarding a male individual living on the 18th floor of the Lumina Hollywood apartments at 1522 Gordon Street near Sunset Boulevard Tuesday morning.That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said. The suspect...
Fight Between Elderly Mom And Son Turns Violent, Arrests Made
An argument allegedly turned into a physical fight between an “elderly woman” and her son in Santa Clarita on Monday night, resulting in two arrests. At approximately 11:45 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call about a family disturbance fight on the 22800 block of Market Street in Newhall, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with ...
Woman gets light sentence after attempting to run over man in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail, or time already served behind bars, and 60 hours of community service for attempting to run over a man in Westminster with her 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Police were called July 9 regarding...
LAPD Assists State Task Force on Human Trafficking, Nets 116 Arrests
A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people -- 116 by LAPD investigators -- and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday.
Former CHP Officer Sentenced For Off-Duty Ventura Shooting
Updated--A former CHP officer has been sentenced for an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. The judge Wednesday sentenced 50-year-old Trever Dalton of Ventura to a year in the Ventura County Jail and three years formal probation. The jail sentence is to begin March 7th. There...
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
Man convicted of molesting five children in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor...
Man who allegedly threatened to stab people inside Commerce Casino taken into custody
COMMERCE, Calif. - A suspect allegedly armed with a knife at the Commerce Casino was taken into custody after a standoff with sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A witness told FOX 11 the suspect threatened to stab everyone inside a poker room. That's...
