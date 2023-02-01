Bulls Fall to Clippers 108-103; Drop to 23-27 on the Season

Chicago held a 19-point lead in the first half before going total Bulls mode and finding a way to lose to the Clippers.

The Chicago Bulls hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night for another episode of 2022-23 Bulls basketball. It had everything we're used to seeing—they pulled out all the stops.

We had Chicago going up by 19 only to lose. We had last-minute meltdowns with bad shots and turnovers that, if avoided, could have kept the Bulls in the game. We had extremely limited three-point attempts. We had the Clippers shooting just 40% from the field and 27% from three but still beating the Bulls. We had 20 Bulls turnovers. It was really a treat.

The Setup

The Bulls entered Tuesday's game coming off an 18-point win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Clippers came into the game with the fourth-best record in the Western Conference. Typically, these are the types of games where the Bulls somehow do pretty well two games after, say, losing to the Charlotte Hornets. That's just kind of how the season has gone.

The Summary

The Bulls hit the ground running in the first quarter, especially from three (60% from deep in the first quarter). DeRozan had his mid-range game working, putting up eight points in the quarter. Nikola Vucevic was draining threes, and he led all scorers in the first quarter with 11. LaVine took on a lead distributor role, picking up four assists.

For his part, Coby White splashed in two triples off the bench. He became the fastest player in Chicago history to hit 500 threes in a Bulls uniform. Moreover, he's just the sixth Bull to do it. White has had his ups and downs since Chicago drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2019, but making threes still finds him in Bulls' history books. Chicago ended the first quarter leading 32-20.

In the second quarter, the Bulls started how they finished in the first. The offense had their stuff together. Alex Caruso started making some threes, and the Bulls pushed their lead up to 19 points.

The Clippers wouldn't go away, though. Similarly, Chicago was more than willing to let them stay in the picture. Los Angeles stormed back to tie the game at 50 as the Bulls' offense stalled out. Norman Powell put up 20 first-half points in 17 minutes while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both used steady offensive and defensive performances to get LA back into things.

From there, things were back and forth. Chicago was able to force the issue, attack the basket, and get to the free-throw line enough to go into halftime with a 58-54 lead.

The third quarter got back into the offensive explosion category for the Clippers as the Bulls' same old struggles with rotating, rebounding, and overall defensive effort persisted. Los Angeles put up 31 points after scoring 34 in the second quarter as Leonard started taking over.

On the Bulls' side of things, Vucevic pushed his stat line to 21 points and 10 rebounds while making three triples. LaVine started to come close to a triple-double, ending the quarter with 14 points, nine boards, and seven assists. Chicago continued shooting well, but 16 turnovers and only White and Alex Caruso scoring off the bench didn't help. Still, the Bulls were only down one at the buzzer, 84-85.

In the fourth quarter, the Clippers had a few sequences where it seemed they were about to pull away. It felt like there were a few threes hit that could put a nail in the Bulls' energy like has happened so many times before.

Still, the Bulls kept fighting. LaVine didn't shut down as he has in the past, as evidenced by a monster block with a little over two minutes left in the game. He also grabbed 14 total boards and forced a foul on a three-point shot with 1:03 remaining, though he missed two of the three attempts to get the Bulls within one point.

The Bulls forced a miss after that and had a chance to win the game as DeRozan took the ball down the court. It wasn't good. DeRozan stumbled to the floor, coughing up the ball for his eighth turnover of the game. That, my friends, was the actual nail in the coffin. Chicago lost 108-103 .

LaVine had a near-triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. Vucevic had a double-double of his own with 23 and 14, and DeRozan almost had a double-double with 20 points to go with his eight turnovers.

What's On Tap Next?

Next up, the 23-27 Chicago Bulls will host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 7 PM CT. The Hornets won two straight before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. One of those previous wins was a 15-point triumph over the Bulls last Thursday . The Hornets are still sporting the fourth-worst record in the NBA, but we'll have to see how the Bulls show up.

