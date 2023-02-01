Texas man threatens store clerks with knife and brass knuckles after stealing alcohol
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A man has been accused of stealing a car and several alcoholic beverages and then allegedly threatening store clerks with a knife attached to brass knuckles, police said.
Victor Almarez, 23, was arrested at 12:36 a.m., Jan. 26, at 2700 block of US Highway 77 parking lot on the charges of robbery, aggravated robbery, theft and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Around 10:30 p.m., Almarez and a 15-year-old boy assaulted a driver and stole a gray Nissan from the Brownsville Event Center parking lot, Brownsville police said. Then, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the two went to a Stripes at the 4100 block of Coffee Port and took several alcoholic beverages, police said.
“Almarez exited the store first and returned with a knife attached to a brass knuckle,” police stated. “Alamarez threatened the clerks [he would] use the weapon if they called the police.”
Around 12: 20 a.m., a Brownsville police officer found the stolen vehicle with both suspects inside and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, authorities said.
However, the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and continued to drive from the 1100 block of Ruben M Torres to the Sunrise Mall parking lot, according to police.
“Both suspects were taken into custody without any further incident. Officers located over $400 worth of alcohol inside the vehicle,” police said.
The teen was transferred to Darrel Hester Juvenile Detention Center, police said.
Almarez was arraigned Jan. 26 and has a total bond of $291,000.
