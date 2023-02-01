ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Texas man threatens store clerks with knife and brass knuckles after stealing alcohol

By Mia Morales
 2 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A man has been accused of stealing a car and several alcoholic beverages and then allegedly threatening store clerks with a knife attached to brass knuckles, police said.

Victor Almarez, 23, was arrested at 12:36 a.m., Jan. 26, at 2700 block of US Highway 77 parking lot on the charges of robbery, aggravated robbery, theft and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police: Man tried to stab someone with a screwdriver at home

Around 10:30 p.m., Almarez and a 15-year-old boy assaulted a driver and stole a gray Nissan from the Brownsville Event Center parking lot, Brownsville police said. Then, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the two went to a Stripes at the 4100 block of Coffee Port and took several alcoholic beverages, police said.

“Almarez exited the store first and returned with a knife attached to a brass knuckle,” police stated. “Alamarez threatened the clerks [he would] use the weapon if they called the police.”

Around 12: 20 a.m., a Brownsville police officer found the stolen vehicle with both suspects inside and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, authorities said.

Texas woman was convicted to prison for role in sweepstakes scheme, prosecutors say

However, the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and continued to drive from the 1100 block of Ruben M Torres to the Sunrise Mall parking lot, according to police.

“Both suspects were taken into custody without any further incident. Officers located over $400 worth of alcohol inside the vehicle,” police said.

The teen was transferred to Darrel Hester Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Almarez was arraigned Jan. 26 and has a total bond of $291,000.

( ValleyCentral and KXAN contributed to this report)

