Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
chatsports.com
Peter Allegro Named NCBWA First Team Preseason All-American
DALLAS, Texas – For the second time, Portland Pilots relief pitcher Peter Allegro has been named a preseason All-American, making the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Preseason All-America First Team. Allegro, a closer for the Pilots, was stellar on the mound last season. Allegro made 24 appearances with one start,...
KCRA.com
Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa
Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
actionnewsnow.com
National Signing Day: Local football players commit to Division I, II level
CHICO, Calif. - Two local football players celebrated National Signing Day by committing to play at the next level. Butte College Linebacker Grant Garretson signed to play at Division I UC Davis. Chico High Tight End Adon Turner is heading to Division II Quincy University in Illinois. Garretson said he's...
The biggest concerts and events in the Sacramento area this February
(KTXL) — The Sacramento region is home to multiple concerts and entertainment venues and in February, there will be multiple events taking place throughout the area. •Video Above: GoldenSky Country Music Festival debuts at Discovery Park February will include the opening of Thunder Valley’s new venue while the Hard Rock Hotel and the Golden 1 […]
Freezing temperatures continue in Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Thursday morning saw some of the coldest weather in the Sacramento area so far this week with temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service. – Video above: Second snow survey of the season Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto each plummeted to 32 degrees compared to Wednesday’s morning temperatures of 37 […]
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 1/31/23
After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
Fox40
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Sacramento area this spring
(KTXL) — A new location of the fried chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s is expected to open in the Sacramento area in the next few months. Raising Cane’s is known for its minimalistic menu which offers only chicken fingers, its signature dipping sauce and a limited number of sides.
TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule." The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the country are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols. "Let's really turn...
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!' chefs create meals using ingredients from East Sacramento grocery store
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local's new cooking competition "Plate It, Sacramento!" pits two local chefs in a challenge to create specialized meals sourced from the area. In each episode, host Katerina Boback, a Sacramento-based nutritionist, personal trainer, and food lover, takes the chefs shopping at local farmers' markets and neighborhood stores. The chefs return to the kitchen to cook up a three-course meal for Katerina and the guest judges.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA
The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
KCRA.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
Freezing and near freezing temperatures felt across the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — In what was predicted to be a cold morning by the National Weather Service, the Sacramento Valley recorded freezing and near freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning. On Friday the NWS predicted that a cold weather system could drop temperatures as low as 28 degrees on Tuesday night. Although temperatures did not drop that […]
First Alert Weather: Rain, snow back in the forecast for NorCal this weekend
A few weather changes are on the way for Northern California this weekend.Sunday will be a First Alert Action Day. The heaviest rain and snow is expected to arrive late Saturday into Sunday morning. The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Early Sunday morning.Isolated thunderstorms are also possible during the day Sunday. Valley and Foothills ForecastThursday will see a few more clouds but have seasonal highs near 60°. Things will be changing by Friday morning, however, with a few light rain showers for the Valley and Foothills expected. A few light snow showers are also expected in the Sierra....
krcrtv.com
Trial begins for the 2021 double-shooting in Lakehead
REDDING. Calif. — The 2021 Lakehead shooting that left two people hospitalized and is now being investigated as a hate crime, took to trial Thursday morning. Officials say 21-year-old Silas Matthew Hesselberg of Sacramento is the suspect for the double-shooting at the Salt Creek Boat Ramp in April of 2021. On Thursday, victims of the shootings, as well as the suspect, gathered at the Redding Courthouse to await trial.
