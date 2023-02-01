Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person and vehicle of interest in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Joshua Parker also known as Jasmine “Star” Mack. Mack was stabbed on January 7th in Northeast, D.C. She did not survive. Fifth District officers were approached at 3 am, asking for a welfare check at the 2000 Block of Gallaudet Street. Police found the victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance cameras captured a person and a vehicle of interest. If you have any information about this The post D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former PGPD officer accused of killing handcuffed man offered plea deal
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a Washington D.C. man that was shot and killed by a now former Prince George’s County officer in 2020 is frustrated after learning he was offered a plea deal. The victim was 43-year-old William Green. His cousin Nikki Owens says she’s devastated and angry about […]
Known Racist Convicted Of Spitting On Black Neighbor In DC During Pandemic: Feds
A man with a history of racist tirades against African-American neighbors in Washington, DC, was found guilty of spitting in the face of one during a hate crime at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gueorgui Iskrenov was found guilty following a three-day trial for bias-related assault in the Superior...
fox5dc.com
Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app
A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County teenager accused of making anti-Semitic calls to Jewish center: police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County teenager is accused of making harassing and anti-Semitic phone calls to a Jewish center, according to police. The Montgomery County Police Department said on December 20, 2022 a staff member from the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, located at the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda, reported to officers that the center received multiple calls from a person using ant-Semitic language.
WJLA
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
fox5dc.com
DC-Prince George's County carjacking task force working, state's attorney says
ADELPHI, Md. - Carjackings continue to be a major issue regionally. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings are the fastest-growing crime in the county. A Capitol Heights man pled guilty Wednesday to a carjacking incident that occurred in Adelphi on August 10, 2020. Wayne Robinson, 24, will...
WJLA
WATCH: Mother of slain DC 13-year-old Karon Blake addresses media for the first time
WASHINGTON (7News) — Londen Blake, the mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake who was shot dead in Northeast D.C. on Jan. 7, addressed the media for the first time Wednesday afternoon. Watch the full press conference here:. Jason Michael Lewis, the man who allegedly shot Blake, turned himself in on...
NBC Washington
Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body
A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home. Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on...
fox5dc.com
DC man accused of trying to kidnap young girl in Northeast arrested
WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night. The Metropolitan Police Department said 68-year-old Reginald Battle of Southeast has been charged with kidnapping. The incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According...
mocoshow.com
Update: Suspect Arrested and Charged With First Degree Murder; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. At approximately 12:44 a.m., Hinnant Jr.,...
WJLA
DC employee who shot Karon Blake, 13, turns himself in, charged with murder : Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington, D.C. government employee who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month turned himself in, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Authorities tell 7News the suspect, 41-year-old Jason Michael Lewis, turned himself over to police Tuesday morning. The 13-year-old was shot and...
WJLA
'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers Robert Cunningham, Metro employee killed in shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — Already hailed a hero by police, Metro employee Robert Cunningham, 64, is also being remembered by the community for his actions Wednesday morning. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station. According to police, the gunman had already shot two people, and Cunningham was trying to stop him while he was in an altercation with a woman on the platform.
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Key School community reeling from reportedly botched response to written, racist threat of gun violence
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Many parents of children at Key Elementary School are outraged at the way a possible threat of gun violence by a student was handled by administrators. The mother of the child who was targeted told ARLnow what happened the day the threat occurred, on Jan. 19, and the fallout. Parents say school leaders took too long to involve the police and are now providing piecemeal updates that raise more questions than answer them.
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in 2021 hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead in DC’s Hains Point
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians almost two years ago in the Hains Point area of East Potomac Park. Officers say 61-year-old Melvin D. Conley of Washington, D.C. was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent homicide. The crash...
fox5dc.com
Karon Blake Shooting: Mom breaks her silence
WASHINGTON - The mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake broke her silence Wednesday afternoon. It's the first time in three weeks — since city officials said a D.C. employee shot and killed her son because he was suspected of breaking into cars. Family stood beside Londen Blake as she took...
fox5dc.com
Police arrest man who threatened to burn himself and apartment building in Northwest
WASHINGTON - A "person in crisis" threatened to burn himself and the D.C. apartment building he barricaded himself inside, according to Councilmember Brooke Pinto. The Ward 2 council member tweeted the news Wednesday evening after she says she spoke to D.C. police. The suspect at the center of it all is now in police custody, according to Pinto, and there is no more active threat to the neighborhood.
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. walked into the Rockville City Police Station Wednesday just before...
NBC Washington
Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness
The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
