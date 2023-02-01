ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person and vehicle of interest in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Joshua Parker also known as Jasmine “Star” Mack. Mack was stabbed on January 7th in Northeast, D.C. She did not survive. Fifth District officers were approached at 3 am, asking for a welfare check at the 2000 Block of Gallaudet Street. Police found the victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance cameras captured a person and a vehicle of interest. If you have any information about this The post D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app

A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County teenager accused of making anti-Semitic calls to Jewish center: police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County teenager is accused of making harassing and anti-Semitic phone calls to a Jewish center, according to police. The Montgomery County Police Department said on December 20, 2022 a staff member from the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, located at the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda, reported to officers that the center received multiple calls from a person using ant-Semitic language.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC-Prince George's County carjacking task force working, state's attorney says

ADELPHI, Md. - Carjackings continue to be a major issue regionally. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings are the fastest-growing crime in the county. A Capitol Heights man pled guilty Wednesday to a carjacking incident that occurred in Adelphi on August 10, 2020. Wayne Robinson, 24, will...
ADELPHI, MD
fox5dc.com

DC man accused of trying to kidnap young girl in Northeast arrested

WASHINGTON - Police have arrested a man accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C. Wednesday night. The Metropolitan Police Department said 68-year-old Reginald Battle of Southeast has been charged with kidnapping. The incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers Robert Cunningham, Metro employee killed in shooting

WASHINGTON (7News) — Already hailed a hero by police, Metro employee Robert Cunningham, 64, is also being remembered by the community for his actions Wednesday morning. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station. According to police, the gunman had already shot two people, and Cunningham was trying to stop him while he was in an altercation with a woman on the platform.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

EXCLUSIVE: Key School community reeling from reportedly botched response to written, racist threat of gun violence

(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Many parents of children at Key Elementary School are outraged at the way a possible threat of gun violence by a student was handled by administrators. The mother of the child who was targeted told ARLnow what happened the day the threat occurred, on Jan. 19, and the fallout. Parents say school leaders took too long to involve the police and are now providing piecemeal updates that raise more questions than answer them.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Karon Blake Shooting: Mom breaks her silence

WASHINGTON - The mother of 13-year-old Karon Blake broke her silence Wednesday afternoon. It's the first time in three weeks — since city officials said a D.C. employee shot and killed her son because he was suspected of breaking into cars. Family stood beside Londen Blake as she took...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police arrest man who threatened to burn himself and apartment building in Northwest

WASHINGTON - A "person in crisis" threatened to burn himself and the D.C. apartment building he barricaded himself inside, according to Councilmember Brooke Pinto. The Ward 2 council member tweeted the news Wednesday evening after she says she spoke to D.C. police. The suspect at the center of it all is now in police custody, according to Pinto, and there is no more active threat to the neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness

The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy