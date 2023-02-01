ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road

BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
BURKE, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County teenager accused of making anti-Semitic calls to Jewish center: police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A Montgomery County teenager is accused of making harassing and anti-Semitic phone calls to a Jewish center, according to police. The Montgomery County Police Department said on December 20, 2022 a staff member from the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, located at the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda, reported to officers that the center received multiple calls from a person using ant-Semitic language.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Metro riders react to shooting at Potomac Avenue station

Metro flags are lowered to half-staff to remember the life of one of their own. 64-year-old Robert Cunningham was killed trying to stop an active shooter at the Potomac Avenue station. FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is outside the station with the latest on Wednesday's horrific tragedy that sent three other people to the hospital.
theriver953.com

Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies

Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Fairfax County School Bus Fire Put Out Safely

According to the Fairfax Fire and Rescue Department, at 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1st, a Fairfax County Public School bus tire caught on fire on Leesburg Pike near Pimmit Drive. It was put out after children were safely removed from the bus by the bus drive. According to the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC-Prince George's County carjacking task force working, state's attorney says

ADELPHI, Md. - Carjackings continue to be a major issue regionally. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings are the fastest-growing crime in the county. A Capitol Heights man pled guilty Wednesday to a carjacking incident that occurred in Adelphi on August 10, 2020. Wayne Robinson, 24, will...
ADELPHI, MD
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire

(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

16-year-old shot in Germantown in critical condition

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A 16-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital after police say he was shot Thursday in a Germantown neighborhood. The shooting happened along Demetrias Way near Wisteria Drive, police said, near several townhouses in the Churchill Village South community. Montgomery County police said around 4:15 p.m....
GERMANTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in early morning shooting in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say one man was killed and another was wounded after an early morning shooting in Prince George's County. Police responded to the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue in the Capitol Heights area around 2:15 a.m. where they found one man in the roadway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Arrest made in Bethesda hit and run

Montgomery County Police charged 46-year-old Anthony Warren Offutt of Fort Washington in the Bethesda hit-and-run crash that left a senior citizen critically injured a week ago. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza has been keeping up with this story. Here's the latest.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

WMATA employee killed trying to stop Metro station shooter

A 64-year-old Metro transit employee was shot and killed Wednesday on a D.C. train station platform while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot and wounded several others. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has an update on the investigation into the incident, and Joe Clair speaks with area residents to get their reaction to the tragedy.
fox5dc.com

Missing Fairfax County 17-year-old, 9-month old son found safe

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A missing 17-year-old girl and her 9-month-old son from Fairfax County have been found safe, according to police. Delmy Ordonez Mendez, 17, and her 9-month-old son were reported missing on Monday around 11:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Vista Dr in Falls Church.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Metro transit employee shot, killed at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC

WASHINGTON - Officials say a triple shooting on the platform at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning has left two people injured and one person dead. The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street. Metro Transit Police reported that one person was taken into custody, however, more details are expected at an upcoming press conference.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy