ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

7 states unable to reach a deal as deadline passes for Colorado River water cuts proposal

By Elliott Polakoff, The Associated Press
AZFamily
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Marcus Ringo

Colorado River Standoff in the Wild West

There's a 7-way standoff. The sun sets in the distance. Tumbleweeds slowly drift across a dusty road somewhere north of the border. The air is dry and still. No, this isn't your favorite 1993 western blockbuster, this is a modern-day battle for the Colorado River and it's us versus them. By us, we mean Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming versus them, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

California is lone holdout in Colorado river water plan

PHOENIX — California is the lone absence in a multi-state plan to address massive cuts to Colorado River water that the federal government has mandated. The Bureau of Reclamation told the seven states that rely on Colorado River water -- Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California -- to come up with a plan to cut between two and four million acre-feet of water. An acre-foot of water is about the amount of water three homes use in a year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

California snowpack deepest in four decades

California’s snowpack levels are at their highest point in four decades, after a series of severe storms deluged the region last month, according to state water officials. The total snow water equivalent accumulated has risen to 33.7 inches, or 205 percent of the average for this time of year, the California Department of Water Resources announced on…
CALIFORNIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Keeps The Lights On, But Western Grid Reliability A Growing Problem

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drought conditions across the West, heat waves and forest fires — as well as an increasing electrification of transportation, appliances and residential heat — are placing greater demands on the grid. Because of the interconnectedness of the grid in...
WYOMING STATE
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
KTLA

Lower natural gas bills coming to California

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show

Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas.  “If enacted, these misguided policies will slow […] The post Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
PHOENIX, AZ
mavensnotebook.com

MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for February 2

The New Year’s Atmospheric River storms of 2023 have abated and catchments across the State are draining as exemplified by continuing baseflows through their hydrograph recession limbs. River flows are still elevated, but releases have been incrementally curtailed and stage levels continue to drop. Despite early positive signs, however,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy