7 states unable to reach a deal as deadline passes for Colorado River water cuts proposal

Related
Future of Arizona's desalination dreams dashed by Sonora's governor
SONORA, Mexico — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An Arizona board charged with financing water projects has been pushing a costly plan to pipe potable seawater over 200 miles. That project hit a major road bump on Tuesday after Sonora, Mexico's government, which controls...
California’s water plan ignores evaporation, honors letter of ‘Law of the River’
California releases its own plan for the Colorado River -- but makes it clear that it doesn't need to budge as long as the "Law of the River" protects its supply.
Colorado River Standoff in the Wild West
There's a 7-way standoff. The sun sets in the distance. Tumbleweeds slowly drift across a dusty road somewhere north of the border. The air is dry and still. No, this isn't your favorite 1993 western blockbuster, this is a modern-day battle for the Colorado River and it's us versus them. By us, we mean Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming versus them, California.
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
California is lone holdout in Colorado river water plan
PHOENIX — California is the lone absence in a multi-state plan to address massive cuts to Colorado River water that the federal government has mandated. The Bureau of Reclamation told the seven states that rely on Colorado River water -- Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California -- to come up with a plan to cut between two and four million acre-feet of water. An acre-foot of water is about the amount of water three homes use in a year.
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California snowpack deepest in four decades
California’s snowpack levels are at their highest point in four decades, after a series of severe storms deluged the region last month, according to state water officials. The total snow water equivalent accumulated has risen to 33.7 inches, or 205 percent of the average for this time of year, the California Department of Water Resources announced on…
Six-state solution to Colorado River crisis could end up saving hydropower in the West — or in court
The proposal submitted by six of the seven states on the Colorado River could offer a path forward on saving hydropower at two dams and the West's $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. But without agreement from California — the largest water user on the Colorado — the proposal could fall flat....
Wyoming Keeps The Lights On, But Western Grid Reliability A Growing Problem
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drought conditions across the West, heat waves and forest fires — as well as an increasing electrification of transportation, appliances and residential heat — are placing greater demands on the grid. Because of the interconnectedness of the grid in...
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
Lower natural gas bills coming to California
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or pipedream?
Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states.
Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show
Championing Southwest Gas’ second rate increase in as many years, mayors in some of Arizona’s fastest-growing communities sent a letter of support to the Arizona Corporation Commission claiming proposals from a consumer interest group “would impose unnecessary and costly barriers for consumers” who want to use natural gas. “If enacted, these misguided policies will slow […] The post Southwest Gas recruited elected officials to back its rate increase, records show appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Gavin Newsom hits highest approval rating in years, poll says
A major California pollster found that Gavin Newsom's approval rating is the highest it's been in years.
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for February 2
The New Year’s Atmospheric River storms of 2023 have abated and catchments across the State are draining as exemplified by continuing baseflows through their hydrograph recession limbs. River flows are still elevated, but releases have been incrementally curtailed and stage levels continue to drop. Despite early positive signs, however,...
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter
Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
